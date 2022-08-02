Whitestone REIT Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) today announced its operating and financial results for the second quarter of 2022. Whitestone creates neighborhood center communities in its high-quality open-air shopping centers that it acquires, owns, manages, develops, and redevelops primarily in the largest, fastest-growing, high-household-income markets in the Sunbelt.



“We are very pleased to deliver strong second quarter operating and financial results with occupancy hitting a record 91.5% and Same Store NOI growth of 8%. Our strategic focus on community centers in high-growth sunbelt markets continues to drive improvements in our leasing efforts and our rent per square foot. We remain focused on maximizing shareholder value through organic growth, prudent capital allocation, reducing G&A, improving our debt leverage, and delivering on our targeted FFO per share growth of 14 to 19%.”

– Dave Holeman, Chief Executive Officer

Second Quarter 2022 Operating and Financial Results

All per share amounts are on a diluted per common share and operating partnership (“OP”) unit basis unless stated otherwise.

Reconciliations of Net Income Attributable to Whitestone REIT to FFO, NOI and EBITDAre are included herein.

Revenues of $35.0 million versus $30.6 million for the second quarter of 2021.





Net Income attributable to common shareholders of $4.3 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, versus $5.1 million, or $0.12 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2021, inclusive of $0.04 from discontinued operations.





Funds from Operations ("FFO") per diluted share of $0.25 versus $0.24 for the second quarter of 2021.





EBITDAre of $19.2 million versus $17.1 million for the second quarter of 2021.





Same-Store Net Operating Income ("NOI") of $21.8 million versus $20.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, representing 8% growth.





Net Effective Annual Base Rental Revenue per leased square foot of $21.72 as of June 30, 2022, representing growth of 8.9% since June 30, 2021

Operating Results

For the three-month periods ending June 30, 2022 and 2021 the Company’s operating highlights were as follows:

Second Quarter 2022 Second Quarter 2021 Occupancy: Wholly Owned Properties – All 91.5 % 89.9 % Same Store Property Net Operating Income Change (1) 8.0 % 8.4 % Rental Rate Growth - Total (GAAP Basis): 17.4 % 6.8 % New Leases 15.6 % 3.1 % Renewal Leases 17.6 % 7.9 % Leasing Transactions: Number of New Leases 34 35 New Leases - Lease Term Revenue (millions) $ 13.0 $ 12.3 Number of Renewal Leases 56 57 Renewal Leases - Lease Term Revenue (millions) $ 16.1 $ 17.5

Balance Sheet and Debt Metrics



As of June 30, 2022, Whitestone had total debt of $637.8 million and net debt of $637.6 million, along with capacity and availability of $135.0 million and $110.1 million, respectively, under its $250 million revolving credit facility.





As of June 30, 2022, the Company has undepreciated real estate assets of $1.2 billion.

Dividend

On July 27, 2022, the Company declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.12 per common share and OP unit for the fourth quarter of 2022, to be paid in three equal installments of $0.04 in October, November and December of 2022. The fourth quarter dividend represents an 11.6% increase from the fourth quarter of 2021.

On May 23, 2022, the Company declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.12 per common share and OP unit for the third quarter of 2022, to be paid in three equal installments of $0.04 in July, August and September of 2022.

2022 Full Year Guidance

The Company reaffirms its previously released guidance for 2022 and estimates that U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) net income available to common shareholders will be within the range of $0.35 to $0.39 per diluted share, and FFO will be within the range of $0.98 to $1.02 per diluted share and OP Unit.

2022 Guidance (unaudited, amounts in thousands except per share and percentages) Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $17,500 - $19,700 FFO (1) $50,000 - $52,200 Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT per share $0.35 - $0.39 FFO per diluted per share and OP Unit (1) $0.98 - $1.02 Key Drivers: Same store net operating income growth (2) 3.0% – 5.0% Bad debt as a percentage of revenue 1.0% – 2.0% General and administrative expense $19,200 - $19,700 Ending occupancy 92% - 93%

(1) The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures because we are unable to reasonably predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures, including non-recurring and infrequent items that are not indicative of the Company’s ongoing operations. Such items include, but are not limited to, net gain or loss on sale or disposal of assets, gain on sale of property from discontinued operations and pro rata net gain or loss on sale or disposal of properties or assets of real estate partnership. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on our GAAP results for the guidance period.

(2) Excludes straight-line rent, amortization of above/below market rates and lease termination fees for both periods.

Portfolio Statistics

As of June 30, 2022, Whitestone wholly owned 60 Community-Centered Properties™ with 5.2 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA"). Five of the 60 Community-Centered Properties™ are land parcels held for future development. The portfolio is comprised of 32 properties in Texas, 27 in Arizona and 1 in Illinois. Whitestone’s Community-Centered Properties™ are located in the MSA's of Austin (5), Chicago (1), Dallas-Fort Worth (9), Houston (15), Phoenix (27), and San Antonio (3). The Company’s properties in these markets are generally in high-traffic locations, surrounded by high-household-income communities. The Company also owns an 81.4% equity interest in and manages eight properties containing 0.9 million square feet of GLA through its investment in Pillarstone OP.

At the end of the second quarter, the Company’s diversified tenant base was comprised of 1,592 tenants, with the largest tenant accounting for only 2.5% of annualized base rental revenues. Lease terms range from less than one year for smaller tenants to more than 15 years for larger tenants. Whitestone’s leases generally include minimum monthly lease payments and tenant reimbursements for payment of taxes, insurance and maintenance, and typically exclude restrictive lease clauses.



Supplemental Financial Information

The second quarter earnings release and supplemental data package will be located in the "News and Events" and "Financial Reporting" tabs of the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.whitestonereit.com.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy. For additional information, please visit www.whitestonereit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including discussion and analysis of our financial condition, pending acquisitions and the impact of such acquisitions on our financial condition and results of operations, anticipated capital expenditures required to complete projects, amounts of anticipated cash distributions to our shareholders in the future and other matters. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are the intent, belief or current expectations of our management based on its knowledge and understanding of our business and industry. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “potential,” “predicts,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or the negative of such terms and variations of these words and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made in this Report include: the imposition of federal income taxes if we fail to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) in any taxable year or forego an opportunity to ensure REIT status; uncertainties related to the national economy, the real estate industry in general and in our specific markets; legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing REITs; adverse economic or real estate developments or conditions in Texas or Arizona, Houston and Phoenix in particular, including the potential impact of COVID-19 on our tenants’ ability to pay their rent, which could result in bad debt allowances or straight-line rent reserve adjustments; inflation and increases in interest rates, operating costs or general and administrative expenses; availability and terms of capital and financing, both to fund our operations and to refinance our indebtedness as it matures; decreases in rental rates or increases in vacancy rates; litigation risks; lease-up risks, including leasing risks arising from exclusivity and consent provisions in leases with significant tenants; our inability to renew tenant leases or obtain new tenant leases upon the expiration of existing leases; our inability to generate sufficient cash flows due to market conditions, competition, uninsured losses, changes in tax or other applicable laws; geopolitical conflicts, such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; the need to fund tenant improvements or other capital expenditures out of operating cash flow; and the risk that we are unable to raise capital for working capital, acquisitions or other uses on attractive terms or at all and other factors detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains supplemental financial measures that are not calculated pursuant to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) including EBITDAre, FFO, NOI and net debt. Following are explanations and reconciliations of these metrics to their most comparable GAAP metric.

EBITDAre: The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) defines EBITDAre as net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and impairment write-downs of depreciable property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciable property in the affiliate, plus or minus losses and gains on the disposition of depreciable property, including losses/gains on change in control and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDAre of the unconsolidated affiliates and consolidated affiliates with non-controlling interests. The Company calculates EBITDAre in a manner consistent with the NAREIT definition. Management believes that EBITDAre represents a supplemental non-GAAP performance measure that provides investors with a relevant basis for comparing REITs. There can be no assurance the EBITDAre as presented by the Company is comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs. EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income or other measurements under GAAP as indicators of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as measures of liquidity. EBITDAre does not reflect working capital changes, cash expenditures for capital improvements or principal payments on indebtedness.

FFO: Funds From Operations: The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) defines FFO as net income (loss) (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. We calculate FFO in a manner consistent with the NAREIT definition and also include adjustments for our unconsolidated real estate partnership. Management uses FFO as a supplemental measure to conduct and evaluate our business because there are certain limitations associated with using GAAP net income (loss) alone as the primary measure of our operating performance. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Because real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, management believes that the presentation of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting is insufficient by itself. In addition, securities analysts, investors and other interested parties use FFO as the primary metric for comparing the relative performance of equity REITs. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or other measurements under GAAP, as an indicator of our operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as a measure of liquidity. FFO does not reflect working capital changes, cash expenditures for capital improvements or principal payments on indebtedness. Although our calculation of FFO is consistent with that of NAREIT, there can be no assurance that FFO presented by us is comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs.

NOI: Net Operating Income: Management believes that NOI is a useful measure of our property operating performance. We define NOI as operating revenues (rental and other revenues) less property and related expenses (property operation and maintenance and real estate taxes). Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI and, accordingly, our NOI may not be comparable to other REITs. Because NOI excludes general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, equity or deficit in earnings of real estate partnership, interest expense, interest, dividend and other investment income, provision for income taxes, gain on sale of property from discontinued operations, management fee (net of related expenses) and gain or loss on sale or disposition of assets, and includes NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata) and net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year-over-year, reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating commercial real estate properties and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. We use NOI to evaluate our operating performance since NOI allows us to evaluate the impact that factors such as occupancy levels, lease structure, lease rates and tenant base have on our results, margins and returns. In addition, management believes that NOI provides useful information to the investment community about our property and operating performance when compared to other REITs since NOI is generally recognized as a standard measure of property performance in the real estate industry. However, NOI should not be viewed as a measure of our overall financial performance since it does not reflect the level of capital expenditure and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, including general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, equity or deficit in earnings of real estate partnership, interest expense, interest, dividend and other investment income, provision for income taxes, gain on sale of property from discontinued operations, management fee (net of related expenses) and gain or loss on sale or disposition of assets.

Same Store NOI: Management believes that Same Store NOI is a useful measure of the Company’s property operating performance because it includes only the properties that have been owned for the entire period being compared, and that it is frequently used by the investment community. Same Store NOI assists in eliminating differences in NOI due to the acquisition or disposition of properties during the period being presented, providing a more consistent measure of the Company’s performance. The Company defines Same Store NOI as operating revenues (rental and other revenues, excluding straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of above/below market rents, and lease termination fees) less property and related expenses (property operation and maintenance and real estate taxes), Non-Same Store NOI, and NOI of our investment in Pillarstone OP (pro rata). We define “Non-Same Stores” as properties that have been acquired since the beginning of the period being compared and properties that have been sold, but not classified as discontinued operations. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same Store NOI, and accordingly, the Company's Same Store NOI may not be comparable to that of other REITs.

Net debt: We present net debt, which we define as total debt less cash plus our proportional share of net debt of real estate partnership, and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre, which we define as net debt divided by EBITDAre because we believe they are helpful as supplemental measures in assessing our ability to service our financing obligations and in evaluating balance sheet leverage against that of other REITs. However, net debt and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre should not be viewed as a stand-alone measure of our overall liquidity and leverage. In addition, our REITs may use different methodologies for calculating net debt and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre, and accordingly our net debt and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre may not be comparable to that of other REITs.

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Real estate assets, at cost Property $ 1,204,029 $ 1,196,919 Accumulated depreciation (205,058 ) (190,333 ) Total real estate assets 998,971 1,006,586 Investment in real estate partnership 34,827 34,588 Cash and cash equivalents 8,464 15,721 Restricted cash 184 193 Escrows and acquisition deposits 10,672 11,323 Accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts (1) 23,145 22,395 Receivable due from related party 1,220 847 Unamortized lease commissions, legal fees and loan costs 8,493 8,442 Prepaid expenses and other assets(2) 3,075 1,995 Total assets $ 1,089,051 $ 1,102,090 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Notes payable $ 638,011 $ 642,842 Accounts payable and accrued expenses(3) 28,864 45,777 Payable due to related party 1,435 997 Tenants' security deposits 8,314 8,070 Dividends and distributions payable 6,001 5,366 Total liabilities 682,625 703,052 Commitments and contingencies: — — Equity: Preferred shares, $0.001 par value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Common shares, $0.001 par value per share; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 49,241,251 and 49,144,153 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 49 48 Additional paid-in capital 622,593 623,462 Accumulated deficit (224,363 ) (223,973 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,774 (6,754 ) Total Whitestone REIT shareholders' equity 400,053 392,783 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 6,373 6,255 Total equity 406,426 399,038 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,089,051 $ 1,102,090

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (1) Accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts Tenant receivables $ 18,625 $ 18,410 Accrued rents and other recoveries 19,446 18,681 Allowance for doubtful accounts (15,285 ) (14,896 ) Other receivables 359 200 Total accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts $ 23,145 $ 22,395 (2) Operating lease right of use assets (net) $ 171 $ 222 (3) Operating lease liabilities $ 171 $ 231

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Rental(1) $ 34,663 $ 30,152 $ 68,471 $ 58,847 Management, transaction, and other fees 334 466 649 816 Total revenues 34,997 30,618 69,120 59,663 Operating expenses Depreciation and amortization 7,862 7,105 15,772 14,118 Operating and maintenance 6,211 5,444 11,936 10,283 Real estate taxes 4,987 4,160 9,354 8,198 General and administrative 5,182 4,730 8,231 10,364 Total operating expenses 24,242 21,439 45,293 42,963 Other expenses (income) Interest expense 6,234 6,143 12,295 12,275 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets, net (10 ) (224 ) 5 (225 ) Interest, dividend and other investment income (16 ) (23 ) (30 ) (72 ) Total other expenses 6,208 5,896 12,270 11,978 Income before equity investment in real estate partnership and income tax 4,547 3,283 11,557 4,722 Equity (deficit) in earnings of real estate partnership (41 ) 189 239 278 Provision for income tax (100 ) (87 ) (201 ) (174 ) Income from continuing operations 4,406 3,385 11,595 4,826 Gain on sale of property from discontinued operations — 1,833 — 1,833 Income from discontinued operations — 1,833 — 1,833 Net Income 4,406 5,218 11,595 6,659 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 68 92 179 118 Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 4,338 $ 5,126 $ 11,416 $ 6,541

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Basic Earnings Per Share: Income from continuing operations attributable to Whitestone REIT, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.23 $ 0.11 Income from discontinued operations attributable to Whitestone REIT — 0.04 — 0.04 Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $ 0.09 $ 0.12 $ 0.23 $ 0.15 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Income from continuing operations attributable to Whitestone REIT, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.23 $ 0.11 Income from discontinued operations attributable to Whitestone REIT — 0.04 — 0.04 Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $ 0.09 $ 0.12 $ 0.23 $ 0.15 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 49,147 43,378 49,147 42,939 Diluted 50,047 44,125 50,177 43,730 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Net income $ 4,406 $ 5,218 $ 11,595 $ 6,659 Other comprehensive income Unrealized gain on cash flow hedging activities 2,675 1,289 8,661 3,510 Comprehensive income 7,081 6,507 20,256 10,169 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 68 92 179 118 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests 41 21 133 62 Comprehensive income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 6,972 $ 6,394 $ 19,944 $ 9,989

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (1) Rental Rental revenues $ 24,935 $ 22,238 $ 49,779 $ 43,864 Recoveries 9,603 8,057 18,940 15,655 Bad debt 125 (143 ) (248 ) (672 ) Total rental $ 34,663 $ 30,152 $ 68,471 $ 58,847

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income from continuing operations $ 11,595 $ 4,826 Net income from discontinued operations — 1,833 Net income 11,595 6,659 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,772 14,118 Amortization of deferred loan costs 548 548 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets, net 5 (225 ) Bad debt 247 672 Share-based compensation (630 ) 2,575 Equity in earnings of real estate partnership (239 ) (278 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Escrows and acquisition deposits 651 (1,128 ) Accrued rents and accounts receivable (997 ) 991 Receivable due from related party (373 ) (312 ) Unamortized lease commissions, legal fees and loan costs (1,402 ) (1,852 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 708 201 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (8,254 ) (6,800 ) Payable due to related party 438 389 Tenants' security deposits 244 364 Net cash provided by operating activities 18,313 14,089 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to real estate (7,196 ) (3,499 ) Net cash used in investing activities (7,196 ) (3,499 ) Net cash provided by investing activities of discontinued operations — 1,833 Cash flows from financing activities: Distributions paid to common shareholders (11,148 ) (9,082 ) Distributions paid to OP unit holders (175 ) (165 ) Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of offering costs — 25,371 Payments of exchange offer costs — (31 ) Net payments of credit facility (5,000 ) (30,000 ) Repayments of notes payable (1,782 ) (1,559 ) Repurchase of common shares (278 ) (428 ) Net cash used in financing activities (18,383 ) (15,894 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (7,266 ) (3,471 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 15,914 25,956 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (1) $ 8,648 $ 22,485

(1) For a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, see supplemental disclosures below.

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Supplemental Disclosures

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 11,790 $ 11,829 Cash paid for taxes $ 366 $ 364 Non cash investing and financing activities: Disposal of fully depreciated real estate $ 25 $ 3 Financed insurance premiums $ 1,846 $ 1,712 Value of shares issued under dividend reinvestment plan $ 32 $ 30 Value of common shares exchanged for OP units $ 8 $ — Change in fair value of cash flow hedge $ 8,661 $ 3,510





June 30, 2022 2022 2021 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,464 $ 22,274 Restricted cash 184 211 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 8,648 $ 22,485

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share and per unit data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 FFO (NAREIT) Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 4,338 $ 5,126 $ 11,416 $ 6,541 Adjustments to reconcile to FFO:(1) Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 7,820 7,068 15,688 14,048 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets of real estate partnership (pro rata) 412 409 806 814 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of properties or assets of real estate partnership (pro rata)(2) — (20 ) — (20 ) (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets, net (10 ) (224 ) 5 (225 ) Gain on sale of property from discontinued operations — (1,833 ) — (1,833 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 68 92 179 118 FFO (NAREIT) 12,628 10,618 28,094 19,443 FFO PER SHARE AND OP UNIT CALCULATION Numerator: FFO $ 12,628 $ 10,618 $ 28,094 $ 19,443 Denominator: Weighted average number of total common shares - basic 49,147 43,378 49,147 42,939 Weighted average number of total noncontrolling OP units - basic 770 773 770 773 Weighted average number of total common shares and noncontrolling OP units - basic 49,917 44,151 49,917 43,712 Effect of dilutive securities: Unvested restricted shares 900 747 1,030 791 Weighted average number of total common shares and noncontrolling OP units - diluted 50,817 44,898 50,947 44,503 FFO per common share and OP unit - basic $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0.56 $ 0.44 FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0.55 $ 0.44

(1) Includes pro-rata share attributable to real estate partnership.

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(continued)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 4,338 $ 5,126 $ 11,416 $ 6,541 General and administrative expenses 5,182 4,730 8,231 10,364 Depreciation and amortization 7,862 7,105 15,772 14,118 (Equity) deficit in earnings of real estate partnership 41 (189 ) (239 ) (278 ) Interest expense 6,234 6,143 12,295 12,275 Interest, dividend and other investment income (16 ) (23 ) (30 ) (72 ) Provision for income taxes 100 87 201 174 Gain on sale of property from discontinued operations — (1,833 ) — (1,833 ) Management fee, net of related expenses 29 83 81 163 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets, net (10 ) (224 ) 5 (225 ) NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata) 709 952 1,706 1,843 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 68 92 179 118 NOI 24,537 22,049 49,617 43,188 Non-Same Store NOI (1) (1,497 ) — (2,793 ) — NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata) (709 ) (952 ) (1,706 ) (1,843 ) NOI less Non-Same Store NOI and NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata) 22,331 21,097 45,118 41,345 Same Store straight-line rent adjustments (241 ) (484 ) (479 ) (694 ) Same Store amortization of above/below market rents (233 ) (240 ) (462 ) (441 ) Same Store lease termination fees (13 ) (150 ) (22 ) (227 ) Same Store NOI (2) $ 21,844 $ 20,223 $ 44,155 $ 39,983

(1) We define “Non-Same Store” as properties that have been acquired since the beginning of the period being compared and properties that have been sold, but not classified as discontinued operations. For purposes of comparing the three months ended June 30, 2022 to the three months ended June 30, 2021, Non-Same Store includes properties acquired between April 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022 and properties sold between April 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, but not included in discontinued operations. For purposes of comparing the six months ended June 30, 2022 to the six months ended June 30, 2021, Non-Same Store includes properties acquired between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022 and properties sold between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, but not included in discontinued operations.

(2) We define “Same Store” as properties that have been owned during the entire period being compared. For purposes of comparing the three months ended June 30, 2022 to the three months ended June 30, 2021, Same Store includes properties owned before April 1, 2021 and not sold before June 30, 2022. For purposes of comparing the six months ended June 30, 2022 to the six months ended June 30, 2021, Same Store includes properties owned before January 1, 2021 and not sold before June 30, 2022.

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(continued)

(in thousands)