Virtual Visits Market to Reach Over $56 Billion by 2027. Digitalization Paving a Way Towards Adoption of Virtual Visits – Arizton

Chicago, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, virtual visits market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 27% during 2022-2027. Key vendors are forming collaborations and partnerships with software developers, which will help in the development of innovative services for end-users. Furthermore, the rising number of smartphone users and wearable/connected medical device users will positively impact the growth of the global virtual visits market in the upcoming years.



The US is a leader in the adoption of virtual visits because it holds the top position in digitalization. The COVID-19 pandemic compelled the US healthcare system to quickly switch to virtual care, which would not have been possible if it was not a leader in digitalization.

Virtual Visits Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $56.02 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $13.26 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 27.15% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Component (Service and Hardware), Application (General Consultation, Behavioral Health, Chronic Care Management, Urgent Care, and Others), Patient Group (Adults and Pediatric) GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, and MEA

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

The development of the telecommunication system is increasing the scope of virtual care services immensely. The introduction of virtual visits has led to cost-effective treatments, the adoption of home healthcare services, and low expenditure on infrastructure developments. Virtual visit consultations have revolutionized the healthcare industry as they reduce hospital visits, patient wait time, and decrease the physical discomfort caused to patients. The increasing target population is one of the major factors increasing the demand for virtual visits. For instance, Virtual visits are seen as one of the useful tools for continuous monitoring of chronic conditions and treatments, and this has seen better adoption among chronic disease patients. The increase in technological advances and high penetration of internet connectivity will increase the adoption of virtual visits in the future.

The virtual visits market is crowded with many vendors who offer a broad range of software, applications, and services to end-users. The consolidation in the virtual visits market is continuing, with many vendors indulging in strategic acquisitions and collaborations to enter the virtual care space to extend their market presence. Strategic acquisitions and partnerships have become quite common in the virtual visits market. Virtual visit vendors are primarily engaged in M&As to offer one-stop solutions for healthcare centers and patients. For instance, Teladoc, one of the leading telehealth companies, focuses on integrating and acquiring companies to gain access to newer markets and increase its market share in the US and in other regions, such as Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Key vendors are forming collaborations and partnerships with software developers, which will help in the development of innovative services for end-users.

Key Insights

Service segment accounted for highest market share and dominated the market. The rising adoption of telehealth services by healthcare providers, and patients due to increasing reimbursements by the private insurance companies is a major factor driving the growth of the service segments.

General consultations to remain as the dominant application segment as most patients preferred to take the general consultations via virtual visit platforms especially for cold & flu, preventive care, allergy, and many other health concerns.

Increasing awareness, good internet infrastructure and increasing health insurance plans for virtual care specific for adults accounted for the highest market share. North America dominated the geography segment because of rising focus on value-based healthcare, high demand of telehealth services, and is also attributed to growing demand for mental health services especially during COVID-19 pandemic. The region is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 27.87% during forecast period.

COVID-19 has shown positive impact on global virtual visits market as the market witnessed a surge in usage of virtual visit platforms.

Market Segmentation

Component:

Service

Hardware

Application:

General Consultation

Behavioral Health

Chronic Care Management

Urgent Care

Others



Patient Group

Adults

Paediatric

Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy Spain

APAC Japan China Australia South Korea India

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

The Middle East and Africa Turkey UAE South Africa





Major Vendors

AMD Global Telemedicine

American Well

Koninklijke Philips

Teladoc Health

Other Prominent Vendors

Banner Health

Beato

Blue Sky MD

Careclix

Cerner

CHI Health

Chiron Health

CVS Health

Dialogue

Doctor On Demand

Doxy(.) ME

Eagle Telemedicine

Edgemed Healthcare

eVisit

HealthTap

Health at Hand

HealthHero

Instapract

MDLive

MediBuddy

MFine

NeuroSynaptic Communications

Nextcare

Optum

Plushcare

Piedmont Healthcare

Practo

RO

Reecuro Health

SteadyMD

SOC Telemed

TRUDOC Healthcare

Vidyo

VSee

Walmart Health Virtual Care

Zipnosis

Explore our healthcare lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

