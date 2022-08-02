HII Declares Quarterly Dividend

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE:HII) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.18 per share, payable on Sept. 9, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 26, 2022.

HII is an all-domain defense and technologies partner, recognized worldwide as America’s largest shipbuilder. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable an all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information please visit:

