SLR Investment Corp. Announces Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 Financial Results; Reports Net Investment Income of $0.37 Per Share

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SLRC) (the “Company” or “SLRC”), today reported net investment income of $20.3 million, or $0.37 per share, for the second fiscal quarter of 2022 compared to net investment income, pre-merger related expenses, of $14.8 million, or $0.35 per share, in Q1, 2022. The Company completed its acquisition of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (“SUNS”) on April 1, 2022.



At June 30, 2022, net asset value (NAV) was $18.53 per share compared to $19.56 per share at March 31, 2022. Approximately one-third of the decline in NAV is the result of merger accounting of the purchase price discount.

In April 2022, after the closing of the merger with SUNS, SLRC modified the frequency of its distributions from quarterly to monthly. For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company paid monthly distributions totaling $0.41 per share.

On August 2, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly distribution of $0.136667 per share payable on September 1, 2022 to stockholders of record as of August 18, 2022. The specific tax characteristics of the distribution will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099 after the end of the calendar year.

HIGHLIGHTS:

At June 30, 2022: Comprehensive Investment Portfolio* fair value: $2.7 billion

Number of portfolio companies: >780

Net assets: $1.0 billion

Net asset value per share: $18.53

Net debt-to-equity: 0.96x

Available capital**: approximately $850 million, subject to borrowing base availability Comprehensive Investment Portfolio Activity*** for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022: Investments made during the quarter: $274.8 million

Investments prepaid and sold during the quarter: $199.3 million Operating Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022: Net investment income: $20.3 million

Net investment income per share: $0.37

Net realized and unrealized loss: $35.9 million

Net decrease in net assets from operations: $15.6 million

Loss per share: $0.29

* The Comprehensive Investment Portfolio for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 is comprised of SLRC’s investment portfolio and the full portfolios of SLR Credit Solutions (“SLR-CS”), SLR Equipment Finance (“SLR-EF”), Kingsbridge Holdings, LLC (“KBH”), SLR Business Credit (“SLR-BC”) and SLR Healthcare ABL (“SLR-HC ABL”) owned by the Company (collectively, the Company’s “Commercial Finance Portfolio Companies”), and excludes the Company’s fair value of the equity interests in the Commercial Finance Portfolio Companies and the Company’s loans to SLR-EF and KBH.



** Please see Liquidity and Capital Resources below.

*** Comprehensive Investment Portfolio Activity for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 includes the gross originations through the Company’s Commercial Finance Portfolio Companies and excludes the $624.3 million fair value of the Comprehensive Investment Portfolio acquired in the acquisition of SUNS.

“The realization of merger synergies, the permanent reduction of the annual base management fee, the announced share repurchase plan, and the increase in yields are expected to accelerate growth in SLRC’s net investment income and ROE. Additionally, our $566 million of unsecured fixed rate debt limits the impact of rising rates on our borrowing cost,” said Michael Gross, Co-CEO of SLR Investment Corp. “As a result, we expect our quarterly NII to fully cover our distributions sooner than we had projected at the time of the merger announcement.”

“We have over $800 million of available capital to invest and the current market dislocation creates the opportunity to grow our portfolio with investments across our asset classes at higher yields and better terms,” said Bruce Spohler, Co-CEO of SLR Investment Corp. “Our diversified investment strategies focused on senior secured first lien lending are well positioned to thrive in the current volatile market environment.”

Conference Call and Webcast

Comprehensive Investment Portfolio

Investment Activity

During the three months ended June 30, 2022, SLRC had total originations of $274.8 million excluding the acquisition of the SUNS portfolio and repayments and amortization of $199.3 million across its four core asset classes: sponsor finance, asset-based lending, equipment finance, and life science finance resulting in net originations of $75.5 million to the Comprehensive Investment Portfolio.

The investment activity of our Comprehensive Investment Portfolio by asset class for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was as follows:

Asset Class Sponsor Finance(1) Asset-based

Lending(2) Equipment

Finance(3) Life Science

Finance Total

Comprehensive Investment Portfolio Activity Originations(4) $ 71.9 $ 98.1 $ 101.2 $ 3.6 $ 274.8 Repayments / Amortization $ 10.4 $ 52.3 $ 90.7 $ 45.9 $ 199.3 Net Portfolio Activity $ 61.5 $ 45.8 $ 10.5 $ (42.3 ) $ 75.5

(1) Sponsor Finance refers to cash flow loans to sponsor-owned companies.

(2) Includes SLR-CS, SLR-BC and SLR-HC ABL’s full portfolios, as well as asset-based loans on the Company’s balance sheet.

(3) Includes SLR-EF’s full portfolio and equipment financings on the Company’s balance sheet and Kingsbridge Holdings’ (KBH) full portfolio.

(4) Total Originations does not include the $624.3 million fair value of the Comprehensive Investment Portfolio acquired in the acquisition of SUNS.

Portfolio Composition

SLRC’s Comprehensive Investment Portfolio composition by asset class at June 30, 2022 was as follows:

Comprehensive Investment Portfolio Composition

(at fair value) Amount Weighted Average Asset Yield(4) ($mm) % Senior Secured Investments



Cash Flow Loans (Sponsor Finance)



$



646.5



23.9



%



8.1



% Asset-Based Loans(1) $ 857.6 31.8 % 10.4 % Equipment Financings(2) $ 896.5 33.2 % 9.8 % Life Science Loans $ 293.7 10.9 % 10.4 % Total Senior Secured Investments $ 2,694.3 99.8 % 9.6 % Equity and Equity-like Securities $ 5.5 0.2 % Total Comprehensive Investment Portfolio $ 2,699.8 100.0 % Floating Rate Investments(3) $ 1,744.6 64.6 % First Lien Senior Secured Loans $ 2,624.8 97.2 % Second Lien Senior Secured Cash Flow Loans $ 10.0 0.4 % Second Lien Senior Secured Asset-Based Loans $ 59.5 2.2 %

(1) Includes SLR-CS, SLR-BC, and SLR-HC ABL’s full portfolios, as well as asset-based loans on the Company’s balance sheet, and excludes the Company’s equity investments in each of SLR-CS, SLR-BC, and SLR-HC ABL.

(2) Includes SLR-EF’s full portfolio and equipment financings on the Company’s balance sheet and Kingsbridge Holdings’ (KBH) full portfolio. Excludes the Company’s equity and debt investments in each of SLR-EF and KBH.

(3) Floating rate investments are calculated as a percent of the Company’s income-producing Comprehensive Investment Portfolio. The majority of fixed rate loans are associated with SLR-EF and leases held by KBH. Additionally, SLR-EF and KBH seek to match-fund their fixed rate assets with fixed rate liabilities.

(4) The weighted average asset yield for cash flow, asset-based and life science loans on balance sheet is based on a yield to maturity calculation. The yield calculation of Life Science loans excludes the impact of success fees and/or warrants. The weighted average yield for on-balance sheet equipment financings is calculated based on the expected average life of the loan. The weighted average asset yield for SLR-CS asset-based loans is an Internal Rate of Return calculated using actual cash flows received and the expected terminal value. The weighted average asset yield for SLR-BC and SLR-HC ABL represents total interest and fee income for the three-month period ending on June 30, 2022 against the average portfolio over the same fiscal period, annualized. The weighted average asset yield for SLR-EF represents total interest and fee income for the three-month period ending on June 30, 2022 against the portfolio as of June 30, 2022, annualized. The weighted average yield for the KBH equipment leasing portfolio represents the expected return on equity during 2022.

The Comprehensive Investment Portfolio is diversified across over 780 unique borrowers in over 100 industries and with an average exposure of $3.5 million, or 0.1% per issuer.

At June 30, 2022, 99.8% of the Company’s Comprehensive Investment Portfolio was invested in senior secured loans, comprised of 97.2% first lien senior secured loans and approximately 2.6% second lien senior secured loans, of which 0.4% were second lien cash flow loans and 2.2% were second lien asset-based loans.

The weighted average yield at fair value of the income-producing investments in the Comprehensive Investment Portfolio was 9.6% at June 30, 2022.

SLR Investment Corp. Portfolio

Asset Quality

As of June 30, 2022, on a fair value basis, 99.4% of the Company’s portfolio was performing.

The Company puts its greatest emphasis on risk mitigation and credit performance. On a quarterly basis, or more frequently if deemed necessary, the Company formally rates each portfolio investment on a scale of one to four, with one representing the least amount of risk.

As of June 30, 2022, the composition of our portfolio, on a risk ratings basis, was as follows:

Internal Investment Rating Investments at Fair Value ($mm) % of Total Portfolio 1 $374.6 18.8% 2 $1,580.9 79.3% 3 $26.9 1.3% 4 $11.3 0.6%

Investment Income Contribution by Asset Class(1)

For the Quarter

Ended: Sponsor

Finance Asset-based

Finance Equipment

Finance Life Science

Finance Total

($mm) 6/30/2022 $ 12.0 $ 11.2 $ 8.7 $ 10.9 $ 42.8 % Contribution 28.0 % 26.1 % 20.3 % 25.6 % 100 %

(1) Investment Income Contribution by Asset Class includes: interest income/fees from Sponsor Finance (cash flow) loans on balance sheet; income/fees from Asset-based loans on balance sheet and distributions from SLR-CS, SLR-BC and SLR-HC ABL; income/fees from equipment financings on balance sheet and distributions from SLR-EF and distributions from KBH; and income/fees from life science loans on balance sheet.





SLR Investment Corp.’s Results of Operations for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 compared to the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021.

Investment Income

For the fiscal quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, gross investment income totaled $42.8 million and $35.6 million, respectively. The increase in gross investment income for the year over year three month periods was primarily due to a larger portfolio size as a result of the merger with SUNS, as well as due to an increase in LIBOR and SOFR.



Expenses

Net expenses totaled $22.5 million and $20.1 million, respectively, for the fiscal quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. The increase in expenses for the year over year period was primarily due to higher interest expense associated with the increase in LIBOR and SOFR.

Net Investment Income

The Company’s net investment income totaled $20.3 million and $15.5 million, or $0.37 and $0.37 per average share, respectively, for the fiscal quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Net Realized and Unrealized Gain (Loss)

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) for the fiscal quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 totaled ($35.9) million and $3.0 million, respectively.

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting From Operations

For the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company had a net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations of $(15.6) million and $18.6 million, respectively. For the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, earnings (loss) per average share were $(0.29) and $0.44, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Unsecured Notes Repayment

On May 8, 2022, the Company repaid in full at maturity the $150.0 million of 2022 Unsecured 5-year Notes which was issued at a blended rate of approximately 4.5%.

Credit Facilities and Available Capital

With the closing of the merger, the Company assumed SUNS’ $225 million SPV revolver credit facility and $85 million of senior unsecured notes. At June 30, 2022, the Company had $340.6 million drawn on its $825 million revolving credit facilities, $100 million of term loans and $566 million of unsecured senior notes.

Including $28.9 million of cash on hand and credit facility capacity at SLRC and its Commercial Finance Portfolio Companies, the Company had access to approximately $850 million of available capital, subject to borrowing base limitations.

Leverage

On June 30, 2022, the Company’s net debt-to-equity was 0.96x. SLRC’s current leverage provides a significant cushion to its regulatory asset coverage limit of 2.0x debt-to-equity as well as its target leverage ratio of 0.9x – 1.25x.

Unfunded Commitments

At June 30, 2022, excluding commitments to SLR-CS, SLR-HC ABL, and SLR-EF, the Company had unfunded commitments of $317.2 million, including $35.1 million of revolver commitments.

Share Repurchase Program

On May 3, 2022, SLRC’s Board authorized the Company to adopt a program for the purpose of repurchasing up to $50 million of SLRC’s outstanding shares of common stock. Under the repurchase program, the Company may, but is not obligated to, repurchase shares of SLRC’s outstanding common stock in the open market from time to time provided the Company’s compliance with its code of ethics and the guidelines specified in Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including certain price, market volume and timing constraints. In addition, any repurchases will be conducted in accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Unless amended or extended by our Board, the repurchase program is expected to be in place until the earlier of May 1, 2023 or until $50 million of our outstanding shares of common stock have been repurchased. The timing and number of shares to be repurchased will depend on a number of factors, including market conditions. There are no assurances that the Company will engage in any repurchases. As of June 30, 2022, no repurchases have taken place.

Subsequent Events

Distributions

On July 6, 2022, the Company’s Board declared a monthly distribution of $0.136667 per share payable on August 2, 2022 to stockholders of record as of July 21, 2022.

On August 2, 2022, the Company’s Board declared a monthly distribution of $0.136667 per share payable on September 1, 2022 to stockholders of record as of August 18, 2022.

The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099 after the end of the calendar year.

Financial Statements and Tables

SLR Investment Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(in thousands, except share amounts)

June 30, 2022 (unaudited)

December 31,

2021

Assets Investments at fair value: Companies less than 5% owned (cost: $1,248,727 and $985,088, respectively) $ 1,197,877 $ 964,379 Companies more than 25% owned (cost: $819,161 and $711,865, respectively) 795,833 706,203 Cash 28,885 2,935 Cash equivalents (cost: $348,892 and $320,000, respectively) 348,819 320,000 Dividends receivable 10,643 9,028 Interest receivable 8,384 6,521 Receivable for investments sold 1,085 1,378 Prepaid expenses and other assets 927 567 Total assets $ 2,392,453 $ 2,011,011 Liabilities Debt ($1,006,600 and $818,500 face amounts, respectively, reported net of unamortized debt issuance costs/market discount of $8,519 and $6,462, respectively.) $ 998,081 $ 812,038 Payable for investments and cash equivalents purchased 348,912 320,041 Distributions payable 7,486 17,327 Management fee payable 6,916 7,435 Performance-based incentive fee payable 3,376 1,864 Interest payable 7,110 4,492 Administrative services payable 956 2,689 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 4,463 2,844 Total liabilities $ 1,377,300 $ 1,168,730 Net Assets Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 and 200,000,000 common shares authorized, respectively, and 54,772,651 and 42,260,826 shares issued and outstanding, respectively $ 548 $ 423 Paid-in capital in excess of par 1,163,713 936,999 Accumulated distributable net loss (149,108 ) (95,141 ) Total net assets $ 1,015,153 $ 842,281 Net Asset Value Per Share $ 18.53 $ 19.93

SLR Investment Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share amounts)

Three months ended June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

INVESTMENT INCOME: Interest: Companies less than 5% owned $ 28,855 $ 22,483 Companies more than 25% owned 1,922 2,886 Dividends: Companies more than 25% owned 11,083 9,832 Other income: Companies less than 5% owned 925 356 Companies more than 25% owned (5 ) 15 Total investment income 42,780 35,572 EXPENSES: Management fees $ 6,913 $ 6,890 Performance-based incentive fees 4,734 3,879 Interest and other credit facility expenses 10,352 7,146 Administrative services expense 1,369 1,375 Other general and administrative expenses 476 763 Total expenses 23,844 20,053 Performance-based incentive fees waived (1,358 ) — Net expenses 22,486 20,053 Net investment income $ 20,294 $ 15,519 REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAIN (LOSS) ON INVESTMENTS AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: Net realized gain (loss) on investments and cash equivalents (companies less than 5% owned) $ (105 ) $ 561 Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on investments and cash equivalents: Companies less than 5% owned (11,764 ) 1,745 Companies more than 25% owned (24,071 ) 742 Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on investments and cash equivalents (35,835 ) 2,487 Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments and cash equivalents (35,940 ) 3,048 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS $ (15,646 ) $ 18,567 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE $ (0.29 ) $ 0.44

