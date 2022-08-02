Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Pioneer Dr. Marc Huntoon Joins SPR Therapeutics as Director of Medical Affairs

CLEVELAND, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPR Therapeutics is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Marc Huntoon to the company as Director of Medical Affairs. In this role, he will provide insight to expand the understanding and use of peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) in treating patients living with pain. Dr. Huntoon brings over 30 years of experience in pain medicine and neuromodulation to this role along with extensive leadership and teaching of minimally-invasive techniques within the pain community.



“I’m pleased to be joining the committed team at SPR. I’ve been interested and actively working with PNS since the early 2000’s and having the opportunity to be a part of the continued evolution of this therapy and specifically the SPRINT® System is exciting,” said Dr. Huntoon. “I look forward to working closely with the team at SPR and our physician colleagues to continue to optimize the delivery of PNS to meet the needs of patients through data-driven research, development, and innovation.”

Dr. Huntoon has held pain medicine leadership roles at Virginia Commonwealth University, the Mayo Clinic, and Vanderbilt University. He is active in the academic world as an author with an extensive list of publications, speaks extensively on the historical and future use of minimally invasive PNS, and has served as the Editor-in-Chief of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine. His commitment to ongoing learning and physician leadership also includes professional society leadership and Board roles with the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine (ASRA), the North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS), and American Academy of Pain Medicine (AAPM), including being honored with the Distinguished Service Award from ASRA in 2020.

“We are honored to have Dr. Huntoon join SPR as we strive to elevate our knowledge in how we can best bring pain relief to the patients we serve and establish SPRINT as the leading, minimally-invasive option,” said Maria Bennett, CEO at SPR Therapeutics. “Dr. Huntoon has an amazing catalog of experience, is well-respected throughout the industry, is passionate about PNS and will be a tremendous addition to our team.”

About the SPRINT® PNS System

The SPRINT® PNS System, by SPR® Therapeutics, marks an innovative shift in the treatment of pain. Our breakthrough, 60-day treatment is a First-Line™ PNS option uniquely designed to recondition the central nervous system to provide significant and sustained relief from chronic pain — without a permanent implant, nerve destruction or the risk of addiction. The system has been studied extensively for low back pain, shoulder pain, post-amputation pain, and chronic and acute post-operative pain, and is cleared for use up to 60 days. Recognized by leading pain management centers, the breakthrough neuromodulation treatment offers a patient-preferred alternative to more invasive options.

The SPRINT PNS System is indicated for up to 60 days for: Symptomatic relief of chronic, intractable pain, post-surgical and post-traumatic acute pain; symptomatic relief of post-traumatic pain; symptomatic relief of post-operative pain. The SPRINT PNS System is not intended to treat pain in the region innervated by the cranial and facial nerves.

Physicians should use their best judgment when deciding when to use the SPRINT PNS System. For more information see the SPRINT PNS System IFU. Most common adverse events are skin irritation and erythema. Results may vary. Rx only.

For additional information regarding safety and efficacy, visit www.SprintPNS.com .

About SPR Therapeutics, Inc.

SPR Therapeutics is a privately held medical device company, providing patients with a non-opioid, minimally invasive pain treatment option. Our SPRINT® PNS System fulfills a critical unmet need for a drug-free, surgery-free option for millions who suffer from chronic pain. Backed by the largest body of clinical evidence in peripheral nerve stimulation for the treatment of pain SPR has demonstrated commercial demand in untapped peripheral (shoulder and knee) and back pain markets and built an incredibly strong foundation for commercial growth. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH with satellite offices in Chapel Hill, NC and Minneapolis, MN, SPR’s Senior Management team includes experienced industry veterans with nearly 200 years of collective pain market and MedTech expertise, all driven by our purpose – to improve the quality of patients’ lives by providing them with a minimally-invasive, drug-free, surgery-free solution to manage their acute and chronic pain.