ReWalk Robotics Announces Results of 2022 Annual Meeting

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and BERLIN and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) (“ReWalk” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of robotic medical technology for people with lower extremity disabilities, today announced the results of the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) based on the final tabulation of votes certified by an independent Inspector of Elections. At the Annual Meeting, shareholders voted to reelect Chief Executive Officer Larry Jasinski, Dr. John William Poduska and Randel Richner to the Board of Directors (the “Board”). Shareholders did not vote to approve the proposals put forth by Creative Value Capital Limited Partnership (“CVC”).



To advance shareholders’ interests, the Board has decided to appoint Hadar Levy to the Board. Mr. Levy, who has additive experience in corporate finance and the broader healthcare sector, has agreed to immediately join as a director. The Board thanks CVC for putting forth Mr. Levy as a candidate. Over the next year, the Company also intends to reduce the size of its Board and continue to evaluate director refreshment opportunities.

Jeff Dykan, Chairman of ReWalk’s Board, commented:

“We are grateful to our shareholders for their support at the Annual Meeting and appreciate the constructive dialogue we have had with many of them in the preceding months. With the addition of Hadar, we believe our Board possesses the right mix of essential skill sets and backgrounds that are directly applicable to the Company’s needs. As we approach key milestones in the near-term, we look forward to continued engagement with our shareholders. We remain committed to enhancing shareholder value by pursuing increased access to wearable robotic exoskeletons through expanded reimbursement coverage in the U.S. and Germany and will provide updates as appropriate.”

Hadar Levy commented:

“Improving people’s lives through commercializing novel technologies has always been a driving force in my career, and ReWalk has done an excellent job of developing and obtaining regulatory clearances for its innovative products. I am honored to join the company’s Board and look forward to working with my fellow directors and the executive management team in order to achieve the Company’s long-term strategic objectives and enhance shareholder value.”

The final results of the Annual Meeting and all relevant information will be reported on a Form 8-K that will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Hadar Levy

Mr. Levy started his career at Deloitte LLP, and, since then, has had an extensive career in the medical device industry. He has served in key positions at GE Healthcare, Notal Vision, Amdocs and BrainsWay, where he led financial and commercialization activities and oversaw the implementation of growth and development of key products. Mr. Levy holds a BA in Accounting and Economics, an LLM degree from Bar-Ilan University, and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke. ReWalk’s mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the U.S., Israel and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit rewalk.com.

Forward Looking Statements

