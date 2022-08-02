Backblaze to Crowdsource Questions From Investors for Q2’22 Earnings Call on August 9

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the leading independent storage cloud platform, today announced that investors holding Backblaze stock are now able to submit and upvote questions to management in advance of its Q2’22 earnings call. To participate, investors must visit the Say Connect platform at:



https://app.saytechnologies.com/backblaze-2022-q2

Backblaze will leave this link open to solicit questions from investors ahead of its earnings call on August 9, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. PT.

Verified retail and institutional shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions. Subject to time constraints, management will address a selection of the questions relating to Backblaze business and financial results on the earnings call. Retail investors who are not current holders of Backblaze stock can submit questions to ir@backblaze.com . Questions can be submitted through August 9, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. PT.

Investors and analysts interested in listening to the earnings conference call or webcast may use the following methods to attend:

Attend the webcast here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zhf67wc9

Register to listen by phone here: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10169489/f3c57101ca

Phone registrants will receive dial-in information via email.

An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after its completion on the Investor Relations page of the Backblaze website at https://ir.backblaze.com .

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to build applications, host content, manage media, backup and archive data, and more. With over two billion gigabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with more than 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com.

Investors Contact

James Kisner,

Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

ir@backblaze.com

Press Contact

Jeanette Foster

Communications Manager

press@backblaze.com



