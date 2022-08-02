Ero Copper Reports Second Quarter 2022 Operating and Financial Results Including Record Quarterly Copper and Gold Production

(all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise noted)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (“Ero” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. Management will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the results. Dial-in details for the call can be found near the end of this press release.

HIGHLIGHTS

Record quarterly copper production of 12,734 tonnes at C1 cash costs (*) of $1.24 per pound of copper produced;



of $1.24 per pound of copper produced; Record quarterly gold production of 11,122 ounces at C1 cash costs (*) and All-in Sustaining Costs ("AISC") (*) of $643 and $1,169, respectively, per ounce of gold produced;



and All-in Sustaining Costs ("AISC") of $643 and $1,169, respectively, per ounce of gold produced; Adjusted EBITDA (*) of $55.8 million and adjusted net income attributable to owners of the Company (*) of $24.4 million ($0.27 per share on a diluted basis);

of $55.8 million and adjusted net income attributable to owners of the Company of $24.4 million ($0.27 per share on a diluted basis); Financial results during the period were impacted by operational challenges at the Company's primary domestic customer that resulted in a higher allocation of sales to the international market. The timing of sales to, and longer quotational periods with, international customers, combined with a weakening copper price just prior to quarter- end, resulted in a reduction to revenue of approximately $13.0 million (see "Second Quarter Review" for more information);



Quarterly cash flows from operations of $22.4 million also reflect an increase in accounts receivable of $18.9 million due to the timing of concentrate shipments and longer payment terms with international customers. Absent this increase in accounts receivable, cash flows from operations during the quarter would have been over $40.0 million;



Available liquidity at quarter-end was $504.9 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $329.3 million, short-term investments of $100.6 million, and $75.0 million of undrawn availability under the Company's senior revolving credit facility;



Key organic growth projects advancing on schedule and on budget: At the Tucumã Project (formerly referred to as the Boa Esperança Project), approximately 22% of planned capital expenditures were under contract as of August 1, 2022, with another 8% in the final phases of contracting. Capital commitments contracted and in the final phases of negotiation are within 6% of Feasibility Study estimates; At the Caraíba Operations (formerly referred to as the MCSA Mining Complex), equipment packages and supply contracts totaling approximately 25% of planned capital expenditures for the new external shaft have been finalized as of August 1, 2022 at 10% below project capital estimates. The shaft sinking contract, the largest contributor to the project's total capital spend, is in the final negotiation phase. Upon execution of the sinking contract, capital secured under contract for the project is expected to be approximately 70% and align with the total project capital estimate; and, In addition to ongoing construction activities, the Company is developing a sustainability strategy for the Tucumã Project and surrounding community. To date, approximately $1.0 million has been earmarked for projects designed to mitigate the environmental impact of project development and provide support for the local community.



Reaffirming full-year production guidance, lowering consolidated 2022 capital expenditure guidance, and raising operating cost guidance for the year: Full-year copper production expected to be at the high-end of the 43,000 to 46,000 tonne guidance range; Full-year gold production guidance range of 39,000 to 42,000 ounces reaffirmed; Full-year consolidated capital expenditure guidance lowered by over $20 million, from $330-$375 million to $308-$354 million, as a result of capital replanning efforts resulting in deferrals at the Company's Caraíba Operations. The deferral of this capital spend is not expected to impact timelines for key growth projects; Full-year C1 cash cost guidance has been increased for the Caraíba Operations to $1.20 to $1.35 (previously $1.05 to $1.15) per pound of copper produced to reflect elevated international concentrate sales, which are expected to continue through the remainder of the year, as well as the impact of inflation in the cost of key consumables and a strong BRL versus the US dollar in H1 2022; and, Full-year cost guidance ranges for the Xavantina Operations (formerly referred to as the NX Gold Mine) have be updated to reflect the aforementioned impact of inflation and BRL strength in H1 2022: C1 cash cost guidance revised to $600 to $700 (previously $500 to $600) per ounce of gold produced; and, AISC guidance revised to $1,000 to $1,100 (previously $925 to $1,025) per ounce of gold produced.



“Our second quarter delivered record operational performance across our assets and saw the successful execution of important milestones critical to our growth strategy,” said David Strang, Chief Executive Officer. “Underpinning our record quarterly production results were new monthly records set for production rates, development rates, asset efficiency and availability, among others. Following a challenging first quarter operating environment, I want to congratulate our on-site teams for setting new high watermarks that showcase the capabilities of our assets and people.

“Across our key growth projects, construction and development activities are progressing on schedule and well within contingency levels at this time. Our team's adherence to the original capital expenditure estimates for major equipment line items and work packages that have been secured on these projects to date is remarkable given the significant inflationary headwinds that the mining industry has faced since the beginning of 2022.

“Despite our record operating performance and outstanding project execution during the quarter, our financial results were impacted by operational challenges at our primary domestic smelting customer, which resulted in changes to our copper concentrate sales channels that are expected to continue through the balance of the year."

“Primarily as a result of higher allocation of sales to international customers and elevated input costs in the first half of the year across our business units, we have adjusted our full- year operating cost guidance ranges. Offsetting these increases, proactive capital management reviews with our team during the quarter identified over $20 million of capital deferrals that will not impact our business strategy yet will support continued balance sheet strength during this period of elevated market and copper price volatility.”

*These are non-IFRS measures and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Please refer to the Company’s discussion of Non-IFRS measures in its Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and the Reconciliation of Non- GAAP Measures section at the end of this press release.

SECOND QUARTER REVIEW

Mining & Milling Operations The Caraíba Operations processed 801,425 tonnes of ore grading 1.74% copper, producing a record 12,734 tonnes of copper in concentrate during the quarter after metallurgical recoveries of 91.2%. The Xavantina Operations processed 57,291 tonnes grading 6.59 grams per tonne, producing a record 11,122 ounces of gold after metallurgical recoveries of 91.6% and 7,306 ounces of silver as a by-product.



Organic Growth Projects At the Tucumã Project, the Company continued to advance critical-path workstreams during the period and subsequent to quarter-end. Highlights include: Approximately 22% of planned capital expenditures under contract as of August 1, 2022, with another 8% in the final phases of contracting; Capital commitments contracted and in the final phases of negotiation within 6% of Feasibility Study estimates; Significant advances made on all road upgrades, including pit access and completion of community bypass road infrastructure; Completion of approximately 75% of planned pre-production vegetation suppression required for pre-stripping activities to commence; Purchase of the ball mill for the Project; Site earth works initiated subsequent to quarter-end; and, Installation of site drainage expected to be completed by end of October 2022, ahead of the rainy season. At the Caraíba Operations, the Company made meaningful progress on its "Pilar 3.0" initiative, which encompasses various projects that jointly are designed to create a two-mine system at the Pilar Mine targeting higher sustained production levels. These projects include (i) construction of a new external shaft to access the Deepening Extension Zone, (ii) Project Honeypot, which is expected to support higher production volumes from the upper levels of the Pilar Mine, (iii) an expansion of the Caraíba Mill to 4.2 million tonnes per annum, and (iv) the recently completed Cooling Project. Select highlights include: Equipment packages and supply contracts totaling approximately 25% of planned capital expenditures for the new external shaft finalized as of August 1, 2022 at 10% below budget; Shaft sinking contract, which will bring estimated shaft capital secured under contract to approximately 70%, in the final negotiation phase. Upon execution, capital commitments under contract expected to align with original estimates; Engineering and procurement related to shaft sinking were completed during the quarter with the shaft sinking contract anticipated to be finalized during the third quarter; Completed construction of the concrete batch plant during the period and commenced commissioning activities subsequent to quarter-end; Engineering and design work related to the expansion of the Caraíba Mill continued during the second quarter with the ball mill installation contract finalized subsequent to quarter-end; Aggressively advanced drilling efforts within the Project Honeypot area, the results of which are expected to be included in the Company's year-end mineral reserve and resource estimates; and, Completed the Cooling Project's second and final phase, with hand-over to operations occurring in April 2022 at better-than-design performance.



Impact of Increased Sales of Copper Concentrate to International Market Historically, the Company has had limited exposure to movements in copper prices on provisional invoices due to its majority allocation of concentrate sales to domestic customers with which the Company has favorable payment terms. However, during the second quarter, operational challenges at the Company's primary domestic customer resulted in a higher allocation of sales to the international market. Longer quotational periods with international customers, combined with a weakening copper price just prior to quarter-end, resulted in a reduction to revenue of approximately $13.0 million during the period. Quarterly cash flows from operations of $22.4 million were also impacted by an increase in accounts receivable of $18.9 million due to the timing of concentrate shipments and longer payment terms with international customers. These concentrate sales changes, including related impacts on payment terms, are expected to continue through the end of 2022. Allocation of concentrate sales between domestic and international customers is expected to revert to historical levels in 2023 assuming competitive pricing terms.



OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

3 months ended 3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months ended 6 months ended June 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Operating Highlights Copper (Caraíba Operations) Ore Processed (tonnes) 801,425 596,230 553,992 1,397,655 1,151,586 Grade (% Cu) 1.74 1.78 2.13 1.76 2.22 Cu Production (tonnes) 12,734 9,784 10,898 22,518 23,536 Cu Production (000 lbs) 28,073 21,570 24,026 49,643 51,889 Cu Sold in Concentrate (tonnes) 12,948 10,045 10,094 22,993 22,562 Cu Sold in Concentrate (000 lbs) 28,546 22,145 22,253 50,691 22,253 C1 cash cost of Cu produced (per lb)(1) $ 1.24 $ 1.31 $ 0.72 $ 0.63 $ 0.49 Gold (Xavantina Operations) Au Production (oz) 11,122 8,796 10,377 19,918 19,828 C1 cash cost of Au Produced (per oz)(1) $ 643 $ 638 $ 499 $ 641 $ 494 AISC of Au produced (per oz)(1) $ 1,169 $ 1,092 $ 660 $ 1,135 $ 652 Financial Highlights ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Revenues $ 114.9 $ 108.9 $ 120.7 $ 223.8 $ 243.2 Gross profit 50.7 61.0 83.7 111.7 166.5 EBITDA(1) 53.9 78.1 112.0 132.0 167.2 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 55.8 62.4 85.5 118.2 172.2 Cash flow from operations 22.4 44.0 85.1 66.4 147.2 Net income 24.1 52.5 84.0 76.6 116.0 Net income attributable to owners of the Company 23.8 52.1 83.4 75.9 115.2 Per share (basic) 0.26 0.58 0.95 0.84 1.31 Per share (diluted) 0.26 0.57 0.89 0.83 1.24 Adjusted net income attributable to owners of the Company(1)



24.4



33.0



53.5



57.3



109.8 Per share (basic) 0.27 0.37 0.61 0.63 1.25 Per share (diluted) 0.27 0.36 0.57 0.62 1.18 Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments 429.9 365.5 137.7 429.9 137.7 Working capital(1) 417.7 443.7 118.9 417.7 118.9 Net (cash) debt(1) (10.2 ) (54.4 ) 19.2 (10.2 ) 19.2

(1) EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to owners of the Company, Adjusted net income (loss) per share attributable to owners of the Company, Net (Cash) Debt, Working Capital, C1 cash cost of copper produced (per lb), C1 cash cost of gold produced (per ounce) and AISC of gold produced (per ounce) are non-IFRS measures. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Please refer to the Company’s discussion of Non-IFRS measures in its Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section at the end of this press release.

2022 GUIDANCE(*)

The Company is reaffirming its full-year production guidance, lowering consolidated 2022 capital expenditure guidance, and raising operating cost guidance for the year.

At its Caraíba Operations, the Company continues to guide to the high-end of its reaffirmed 2022 copper production guidance range of 43,000 to 46,000 tonnes. As previously noted, copper production is expected to be roughly equally weighted between the first and second halves of the year with mining of the initial Project Honeypot stope (RC03) at the Pilar Mine expected to support a continuation of strong mined and processed copper grades into Q3 2022. At the Xavantina Operations, higher gold grades are expected to drive modestly higher gold production during the second half of the year.

The Company is lowering its consolidated 2022 capital expenditure guidance by over $20 million, from $330-$375 million to $308-$354 million, as a result of capital replanning efforts and deferrals at the Caraíba Operations. The deferral of this capital spend is not expected to impact timelines of the Company's key growth projects.

The Company is raising its full-year operating cost guidance ranges due to the impact of inflation in the cost of key consumables and a stronger BRL versus the US dollar during H1 2022 as well as an expected continuation of elevated copper concentrate sales to international markets in H2 2022. The Company's revised 2022 copper C1 cash cost guidance range is $1.20 to $1.35 (originally $1.05 to $1.15) per pound of copper produced. The Company is also increasing its 2022 gold C1 cash costs and AISC guidance ranges to

$600 to $700 (previously $500 to $600) and $1,000 to $1,100 (previously $925 to $1,025), respectively, per ounce of gold produced for its Xavantina Operations.

2022 PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE(*)

The Company's cost guidance for 2022 assumes a USD:BRL foreign exchange rate of 5.30, a gold price of $1,725 per ounce and a silver price of $20.00 per ounce for H2 2022.

Original Revised Caraíba Operations Copper Production (tonnes) 43,000 - 46,000 Unchanged C1 Cash Cost Guidance (US$/lb)(1) $1.05 - $1.15 $1.20 - $1.35 Xavantina Operations Gold Production (ounces) 39,000 - 42,000 Unchanged C1 Cash Cost Guidance (US$/oz)(1) $500 - $600 $600 - $700 All-in Sustaining Cost (AISC) Guidance (US$/oz)(1) $925 - $1,025 $1,000 - $1,100

(1) These are non-IFRS measures and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers.

2022 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE(*)

The Company's capital expenditure guidance for 2022 assumes a USD:BRL foreign exchange rate of 5.30 for H2 2022 and has been presented below in USD millions.

Original Revised Caraíba Operations Growth $125 - $140 $95 - $110 Sustaining $80 - $90 $85 - $95 Exploration $25 - $30 Unchanged Total, Caraíba Operations $230 - $260 $180 - $205 Tucumã Project Growth $70 - $80 Unchanged Exploration $5 - $6 Unchanged Total, Tucumã Project $75 - $86 Unchanged Xavantina Operations Growth $0 - $1 $2 - $4 Sustaining $16 - $18 Unchanged Exploration $9 - $10 $10 - $11 Total, Xavantina Operations $25 - $29 $28 - $33 Company Total Growth $195 - $221 $167 - $194 Sustaining $96 - $108 $101 - $113 Exploration $39 - $46 $40 - $47 Total, Company $330 - $375 $308 - $354

(*) Guidance is based on certain estimates and assumptions, including but not limited to, mineral reserve estimates, grade and continuity of interpreted geological formations and metallurgical performance. Please refer to the Company’s SEDAR and EDGAR filings, including the Company's most recent Annual Information Form ("AIF"), for complete risk factors.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures



The Company utilizes certain alternative performance (non-IFRS) measures to monitor its performance, including C1 cash cost of copper produced (per lb), C1 cash cost of gold produced (per ounce), AISC of gold produced (per ounce), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to owners of the Company, adjusted net income per share, net (cash) debt, working capital and available liquidity. These performance measures have no standardized meaning prescribed within generally accepted accounting principles under IFRS and, therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other mining companies. These non-IFRS measures are intended to provide supplemental information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

For additional details please refer to the Company’s discussion of non-GAAP and other performance measures in its Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

C1 cash cost of copper produced (per lb.)

The following table provides a reconciliation of C1 cash cost of copper produced per pound to cost of production, its most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Reconciliation: 2022 - Q2

2022 - Q1

2021 - Q2

2022 - YTD

2021 - YTD Cost of production $ 38,015 $ 29,163 $ 20,464 $ 67,178 $ 42,266 Add (less): Transportation costs & other 2,579 (904 ) (569 ) (1,920 ) (1,382 ) Treatment, refining, and other 3,893 577 701 (1,330 ) (1,967 ) By-product credits (6,438 ) 1,869 1,516 4,448 2,491 Incentive payments (1,016 ) (4,812 ) (5,522 ) (11,250 ) (11,722 ) Net change in inventory (1,907 ) 2,046 392 5,939 1,171 Foreign exchange translation and other (178 ) 386 352 208 199 C1 cash costs $ 34,948 $ 28,325 $ 17,334 $ 63,273 $ 31,056 Mining $ 23,933 $ 20,126 $ 13,732 $ 44,059 $ 11,869 Processing 7,988 6,447 5,132 14,435 4,010 Indirect 5,572 4,518 3,600 10,090 3,264 Production costs 37,493 31,091 22,464 68,584 19,143 By-product credits (6,438 ) (4,812 ) (5,522 ) (11,250 ) (6,200 ) Treatment, refining and other 3,893 2,046 392 5,939 779 C1 cash costs $ 34,948 $ 28,325 $ 17,334 $ 63,273 $ 13,722 Payable copper produced (lb, 000) 28,073 21,570 24,026 49,643 51,889 Mining $ 0.85 $ 0.93 $ 0.57 $ 0.89 $ 0.43 Processing $ 0.28 $ 0.30 $ 0.21 $ 0.29 $ 0.14 Indirect $ 0.20 $ 0.21 $ 0.15 $ 0.20 $ 0.12 By-product credits $ (0.23 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.22 ) Treatment, refining and other $ 0.14 $ 0.09 $ 0.02 $ 0.12 $ 0.03 C1 cash costs of copper produced (per lb) $ 1.24 $ 1.31 $ 0.72 $ 1.27 $ 0.49



C1 cash cost of gold produced and All-in Sustaining Cost of gold produced (per ounce)



The following table provides a reconciliation of C1 cash cost of gold produced per ounce and AISC of gold produced per ounce to cost of production, its most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Reconciliation: 2022 - Q2

2022 - Q1

2021 - Q2

2022 - YTD

2021 - YTD Cost of production $ 7,225 $ 5,392 $ 5,080 $ 12,617 $ 10,164 Add (less): Incentive payments (188 ) (585 ) (210 ) (773 ) (493 ) Net change in inventory (73 ) 727 292 654 165 By-product credits (145 ) (124 ) (157 ) (269 ) (305 ) Foreign exchange translation and other 327 206 176 533 257 C1 cash costs $ 7,146 $ 5,616 $ 5,181 $ 12,762 $ 9,788 Site general and administrative 882 559 369 1,441 676 Accretion of mine closure and rehabilitation provision 112 112 (63 ) 224 (112 ) Sustaining capital expenditure 3,690 2,296 527 5,986 1,012 Sustaining leases 894 822 565 1,716 1,027 Royalties and production taxes 277 204 271 481 540 AISC $ 13,001 $ 9,609 $ 6,850 $ 22,610 $ 12,931 2022 - Q2

2022 - Q1

2021 - Q2

2022 - YTD

2021 - YTD Costs Mining $ 3,929 $ 3,218 $ 2,481 $ 7,147 $ 4,744 Processing 2,285 1,698 1,937 3,983 3,617 Indirect 1,077 824 920 1,901 1,732 Production costs 7,291 5,740 5,338 13,031 10,093 By-product credits (145 ) (124 ) (157 ) (269 ) (305 ) C1 cash costs $ 7,146 $ 5,616 $ 5,181 $ 12,762 $ 9,788 Site general and administrative 882 559 369 1,441 676 Accretion of mine closure and rehabilitation provision 112 112 (63 ) 224 (112 ) Sustaining capital expenditure 3,690 2,296 527 5,986 1,012 Sustaining leases 894 822 565 1,716 1,027 Royalties and production taxes 277 204 271 481 540 AISC $ 13,001 $ 9,609 $ 6,850 $ 22,610 $ 12,931 Costs per ounce Payable gold produced (ounces) 11,122 8,796 10,377 19,918 19,828 Mining $ 353 $ 366 $ 239 $ 359 $ 239 Processing $ 205 $ 193 $ 187 $ 200 $ 182 Indirect $ 97 $ 94 $ 89 $ 95 $ 87 By-product credits $ (12 ) $ (15 ) $ (15 ) $ (13 ) $ (14 ) C1 cash costs of gold produced (per ounce) $ 643 $ 638 $ 499 $ 641 $ 494 AISC of gold produced (per ounce) $ 1,169 $ 1,092 $ 660 $ 1,135 $ 652



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA



The following table provides a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income, its most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Reconciliation: 2022 - Q2

2022 - Q1

2021 - Q2

2022 - YTD

2021 - YTD

Net Income $ 24,110 $ 52,486 $ 83,979 $ 76,596 $ 116,036 Adjustments: Finance expense 8,154 5,496 2,306 13,650 6,076 Income tax expense 5,283 8,606 15,862 13,889 23,691 Amortization and depreciation 16,360 11,504 9,871 27,865 21,382 EBITDA $ 53,907 $ 78,092 $ 112,018 $ 132,000 $ 167,185 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 3,303 (18,709 ) (30,718 ) (15,406 ) (2,093 ) Share based compensation (2,333 ) 1,990 2,480 (343 ) 4,826 Incremental COVID-19 costs 952 1,004 1,749 1,956 2,305 Adjusted EBITDA $ 55,829 $ 62,377 $ 85,529 $ 118,207 $ 172,223



Adjusted net income attributable to owners of the Company and Adjusted net income per share attributable to owners of the Company



The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted net income attributable to owners of the Company and Adjusted EPS to net income attributable to the owners of the Company, its most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Reconciliation: 2022 - Q2

2022 - Q1

2021 - Q2

2022 - YTD

2021 - YTD Net income as reported attributable to the owners of the Company $ 23,820 $ 52,107 $ 83,419 $ 75,927 $ 115,168 Adjustments: Share based compensation (2,333 ) 1,990 2,480 (343 ) 4,826 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) on USD denominated balances in MCSA 1,038 (1,337 ) (8,712 ) (299 ) (912 ) Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) on foreign exchange derivative contracts 1,405 (24,615 ) (29,799 ) (23,210 ) (12,928 ) Incremental COVID-19 costs 946 998 1,735 1,944 2,291 Unrealized (gain) loss on interest rate derivative contracts — — 6 — (409 ) Tax effect on the above adjustments (519 ) 3,808 4,344 3,289 1,771 Adjusted net income attributable to owners of the Company $ 24,357 $ 32,951 $ 53,473 $ 57,308 $ 109,807 Weighted average number of common shares Basic 90,539,647 90,238,008 88,251,995 90,389,661 88,158,672 Diluted 91,850,321 92,050,104 93,314,274 91,887,665 93,106,210 Adjusted EPS Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.37 $ 0.61 $ 0.63 $ 1.25 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.36 $ 0.57 $ 0.62 $ 1.18



Net (Cash) Debt



The following table provides a calculation of net (cash) debt based on amounts presented in the Company’s condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at the periods presented.

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

Current portion of loans and borrowings $ 16,219 $

8,740 $ 4,344 $ 4,461 Long-term portion of loans and borrowings 403,492 402,345 54,906 152,404 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (329,292 ) (365,465 ) (130,129 ) (137,655 ) Short-term investments (100,589 ) (100,018 ) — (26,408 ) Net (cash) debt $ (10,170 ) $ (54,398 ) $ (70,879 ) $ (7,198 )



Working capital and Available liquidity

The following table provides a calculation for these based on amounts presented in the Company’s condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at the periods presented.

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

Current assets $ 523,201 $ 546,439 $ 208,686 $ 202,342 Less: Current liabilities (105,527 ) (102,743 ) (122,660 ) (83,453 ) Working capital $ 417,674 $ 443,696 $ 86,026 $ 118,889 Cash and cash equivalents 329,292 365,465 130,129 137,655 Short-term investments 100,589 100,018 26,408 — Available undrawn revolving credit facilities 75,000 75,000 100,000 — Available liquidity $ 504,881 $ 540,483 $ 256,537 $ 137,655



