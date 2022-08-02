IntegriCo Announces Return of Original Formula and Leadership Team

Sarepta, Louisiana, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a brief hiatus in production, IntegriCo returns to the railroad industry full steam ahead with a new c-suite armed with decades of combined leadership experience in the industry. Integrico named Douglas Fox, former Senior Vice President at Stella-Jones Corporation, as CEO, to elevate the brand and assemble a solid team to grow IntegriCo’s footprint across the country. Fox brings 40 years of leadership experience in the railway industry and currently oversees all business operations at IntegriCo.

“We have an experienced team and are turning out a unique and sustainable product,” explains Fox. “With current R&D activities, we will be launching a new product that addresses the concerns of Class 1 Railroad Engineers with composite ties. We look forward to meeting with industry representatives this fall in the launch of the next generation of composite ties.”

Rejoining IntegriCo leadership this year is General Manager Ken Webber. Webber was part of the original IntegriCo team and is responsible for developing the original composite material formula that turns hard-to-recycle plastics into sustainable products. Webber’s formula is highly regarded in the industry and will serve as the key to getting more transit systems to act sustainably and replace their wooden or concrete ties with IntegriCo’s IntegriTies - composite railway ties made entirely from recycled plastics.

Vice President of Sales, Scott Moe, has been with the company since 2015 and continues to work towards growing IntegriCo’s client base. With his extensive knowledge of the railroad industry and railway ties, Moe has been an invaluable asset to IntegriCo, having grown the company by 500% with the acquisition of the military, transit agencies, overseas customers, and alternative products.

Scott Stewart, Chief Operating Officer, has been with the company since 2020. From 2014 to 2022, Stewart worked as an engineering and operations consultant and held positions such as Principal Consultant, Project Management Office (PMO) Direct and Portfolio Manager. Prior to this, Stewart served as a submarine officer in the U.S. Navy, where he reached the rank of Commander. Stewart also holds a master’s degree in Management from Harvard University with a focus on Corporate Sustainability and has multiple degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Engineering Management.

New to the IntegriCo leadership team is Glenn Jackson, Director of Finance. Jackson has served in accounting and management positions for nearly thirty years including CEO of Valair Aviation and CFO of Aviation General and Dirt Motorsports.

With leadership at IntegriCo stronger than ever, GM Ken Webber reflects on what his return to IntegriCo means for the future of the company. “I have always believed in IntegriCo’s proprietary technology and how it could greatly benefit our environment as well as the end user,” Ken says. “When Scott Moe approached me about returning, I had a lot of questions. After discussions with Doug Fox and Scott Stewart, it became clear to me that the right Management Team was now in place to move the company forward with their vison and expertise. I am excited to again be part of the IntegriCo Team and be a part of the effort to resume making a difference utilizing our unique process, innovation, and integrity.”

About IntegriCo Composites

Founded in 2007, IntegriCo is a manufacturer of composite railway crossties and construction matting. Utilizing patented manufacturing technology, IntegriCo produces its products from 100% recycled plastics. Since commencing operations, IntegriCo has diverted in excess of 80 million pounds of landfill-bound plastics to the manufacture of valuable infrastructure products sold to a widely varied customer base. Current IntegriCo clients include T-Rail, U.S. Army, BaltimoreLink for Rail, Chilean Railroads, Toronto Transit, Bay Area Rapid Transfer, NYC Subway System, New Orleans Regional Transit Authority, and Superior Energy Sources. For additional information, visit www.integrico.com.

Attachments