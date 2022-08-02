Kadant Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) reported its financial results for the second quarter ended July 2, 2022.
Second Quarter Financial Highlights
- Bookings increased 25% to $266 million.
- Revenue increased 13% to $222 million.
- Net income increased 14% to $26 million.
- GAAP diluted EPS increased 14% to $2.24.
- Adjusted diluted EPS increased 11% to $2.24.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 11% to a record $46 million and represented 20.7% of revenue.
- Operating cash flow decreased 58% to $19 million.
- Backlog was a record $379 million.
Note: Percent changes above are based on comparison to the prior year period. Adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and changes in organic revenue are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items as detailed later in this press release under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
Management Commentary
“Our strong performance continued into the second quarter with outstanding bookings and record adjusted EBITDA,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant. “In the second quarter we delivered solid margins and revenue growth of 13 percent led by our Flow Control segment. Our global workforce once again navigated through supply chain constraints and inflationary pressures to deliver remarkable value to our customers. New order activity from both aftermarket parts and capital contributed to a sixth consecutive record quarterly backlog placing us in an excellent position to finish the year strong.”
Second Quarter 2022 compared to 2021
Revenue increased 13 percent to $221.6 million compared to $195.8 million in 2021. Organic revenue increased eight percent, which excludes a 10 percent increase from acquisitions and a five percent decrease from the unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation. Gross margin was 43.3 percent compared to 43.6 percent in 2021.
GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 14 percent to $2.24 compared to $1.96 in 2021. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 11 percent to $2.24 compared to $2.01 in 2021. Adjusted diluted EPS excludes $0.05 of acquisition costs in 2021. Net income increased 14 percent to $26.2 million compared to $22.9 million in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA increased 11 percent to a record $46.0 million and represented 20.7 percent of revenue compared to $41.3 million and 21.1 percent of revenue in the prior year quarter. Operating cash flow decreased 58 percent to $18.8 million compared to $44.4 million in 2021 due to an increase in working capital to support shipments in the second half of 2022.
Bookings increased 25 percent to $265.9 million compared to $213.2 million in 2021. Organic bookings increased 17 percent, which excludes a 12 percent increase from acquisitions and a four percent decrease from the unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation.
Summary and Outlook
"We are pleased with the exceptionally strong first half of 2022 and our record backlog has us positioned well for the year,” Mr. Powell continued. "As we look ahead to the second half of 2022, we continue to see good levels of project activity despite the ongoing macroeconomic challenges. However, we expect industrial demand to moderate as consumer demand slows in response to actions taken by governments and central banks to control inflation.
"We are raising the lower end of our revenue guidance and we now expect revenue of $890 to $905 million in 2022, revised from our previous guidance of $885 to $905 million. We are maintaining our GAAP diluted EPS guidance of $10.05 to $10.25, which includes a $1.30 gain on the sale of a facility, $0.04 of acquisition-related costs, and a $0.01 impairment charge. Excluding these items, we expect adjusted diluted EPS of $8.80 to $9.00. The 2022 guidance includes a negative effect from foreign currency translation, lowering revenue guidance by $45 million and adjusted diluted EPS guidance by $0.49. For the third quarter of 2022, we expect GAAP diluted EPS of $1.99 to $2.09 on revenue of $211 to $218 million."
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including increases or decreases in revenue excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation (organic revenue), adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow.
We use organic revenue to understand our trends and to forecast and evaluate our financial performance and compare revenue to prior periods. Revenue in the second quarter of 2022 included $19.9 million from acquisitions and a $9.1 million unfavorable foreign currency translation effect. Revenue in the first six months of 2022 included $39.9 million from acquisitions and a $12.9 million unfavorable foreign currency translation effect. Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude impairment costs, acquisition costs, amortization expense related to acquired profit in inventory and backlog, and certain gains or losses. Collectively, these items are excluded as they are not indicative of our core operating results and are not comparable to other periods, which have differing levels of incremental costs, expenditures or income, or none at all. Additionally, we use free cash flow in order to provide insight on our ability to generate cash for acquisitions and debt repayments, as well as for other investing and financing activities.
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results, or future outlook. We believe that the inclusion of such measures helps investors gain an understanding of our underlying operating performance and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by us in our financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes. We also believe this information is responsive to investors' requests and gives them an additional measure of our performance.
The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for the results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release have limitations associated with their use as compared to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, in that they may be different from, and therefore not comparable to, similar measures used by other companies.
Second Quarter
Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:
- Pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.6 million in 2021.
Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude:
- After-tax acquisition costs of $0.6 million in 2021.
Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:
- Capital expenditures of $6.9 million in 2022 and $2.1 million in 2021.
First Six Months
Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:
- Pre-tax gain on the sale of a facility of $20.2 million in 2022.
- Pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.1 million in 2022 and $1.9 million in 2021.
- Pre-tax indemnification asset reversal of $0.6 million in 2022.
- Pre-tax impairment costs of $0.2 million in 2022.
- Pre-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $0.5 million in 2022 and $0.1 million in 2021.
Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude:
- After-tax gain on the sale of a facility of $15.1 million ($20.2 million net of tax of $5.1 million) in 2022.
- After-tax acquisition costs of $0.1 million in 2022 and $1.7 million ($1.9 million net of tax of $0.2 million) in 2021.
- After-tax impairment costs of $0.1 million ($0.2 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2022.
- After-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $0.4 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2022 and $0.1 million in 2021.
Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:
- Capital expenditures of $9.8 million in 2022 and $4.3 million in 2021.
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release.
|Financial Highlights (unaudited)
|(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Consolidated Statement of Income
|July 2,
2022
|July 3,
2021
|July 2,
2022
|July 3,
2021
|Revenue
|$
|221,649
|$
|195,811
|$
|448,129
|$
|368,274
|Costs and Operating Expenses:
|Cost of revenue
|125,611
|110,493
|253,880
|207,241
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|55,319
|49,267
|114,487
|98,698
|Research and development expenses
|3,251
|3,041
|6,329
|5,898
|Gain on sale and other expense, net (b)
|—
|—
|(20,008
|)
|—
|184,181
|162,801
|354,688
|311,837
|Operating Income
|37,468
|33,010
|93,441
|56,437
|Interest Income
|277
|56
|379
|121
|Interest Expense
|(1,366
|)
|(1,066
|)
|(2,600
|)
|(2,177
|)
|Other Expense, Net
|(19
|)
|(24
|)
|(41
|)
|(48
|)
|Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
|36,360
|31,976
|91,179
|54,333
|Provision for Income Taxes
|9,951
|8,949
|23,329
|14,510
|Net Income
|26,409
|23,027
|67,850
|39,823
|Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
|(239
|)
|(163
|)
|(488
|)
|(398
|)
|Net Income Attributable to Kadant
|$
|26,170
|$
|22,864
|$
|67,362
|$
|39,425
|Earnings per Share Attributable to Kadant:
|Basic
|$
|2.24
|$
|1.97
|$
|5.78
|$
|3.41
|Diluted
|$
|2.24
|$
|1.96
|$
|5.77
|$
|3.39
|Weighted Average Shares:
|Basic
|11,660
|11,579
|11,645
|11,566
|Diluted
|11,689
|11,650
|11,672
|11,631
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)
|July 2,
2022
|July 2,
2022
|July 3,
2021
|July 3,
2021
|Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported
|$
|26,170
|$
|2.24
|$
|22,864
|$
|1.96
|Adjustments for the Following, Net of Tax:
|Acquisition Costs
|—
|—
|557
|0.05
|Acquired Profit in Inventory and Backlog Amortization (c,d)
|—
|—
|21
|—
|Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)
|$
|26,170
|$
|2.24
|$
|23,442
|$
|2.01
|Six Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)
|July 2,
2022
|July 2,
2022
|July 3,
2021
|July 3,
2021
|Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported
|$
|67,362
|$
|5.77
|$
|39,425
|$
|3.39
|Adjustments for the Following, Net of Tax:
|Gain on Sale (b)
|(15,143
|)
|(1.30
|)
|—
|—
|Acquisition Costs
|59
|0.01
|1,730
|0.15
|Impairment Costs
|135
|0.01
|—
|—
|Acquired Profit in Inventory and Backlog Amortization (c,d)
|387
|0.03
|65
|0.01
|Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)
|$
|52,800
|$
|4.52
|$
|41,220
|$
|3.54
|Three Months Ended
|Increase
Excluding
|Revenue by Segment
|July 2,
2022
|July 3,
2021
|Increase
|Acquisitions
and FX (a,e)
|Flow Control
|$
|85,220
|$
|70,762
|$
|14,458
|$
|5,458
|Industrial Processing
|84,402
|82,681
|1,721
|5,219
|Material Handling
|52,027
|42,368
|9,659
|4,312
|$
|221,649
|$
|195,811
|$
|25,838
|$
|14,989
|Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue
|66
|%
|64
|%
|Six Months Ended
|Increase
Excluding
|July 2,
2022
|July 3,
2021
|Increase
|Acquisitions
and FX (a,e)
|Flow Control
|$
|171,046
|$
|134,516
|$
|36,530
|$
|16,685
|Industrial Processing
|177,487
|151,835
|25,652
|30,405
|Material Handling
|99,596
|81,923
|17,673
|5,796
|$
|448,129
|$
|368,274
|$
|79,855
|$
|52,886
|Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue
|65
|%
|66
|%
|Three Months Ended
|Increase
Excluding
|Bookings by Segment
|July 2,
2022
|July 3,
2021
|Increase
|Acquisitions
and FX (e)
|Flow Control
|$
|97,347
|$
|71,819
|$
|25,528
|$
|15,187
|Industrial Processing
|109,883
|101,899
|7,984
|11,946
|Material Handling
|58,675
|39,447
|19,228
|9,610
|$
|265,905
|$
|213,165
|$
|52,740
|$
|36,743
|Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings
|59
|%
|60
|%
|Six Months Ended
|Increase
Excluding
|July 2,
2022
|July 3,
2021
|Increase
|Acquisitions
and FX (e)
|Flow Control
|$
|197,458
|$
|147,818
|$
|49,640
|$
|28,565
|Industrial Processing
|216,227
|188,505
|27,722
|33,095
|Material Handling
|118,315
|81,331
|36,984
|19,077
|$
|532,000
|$
|417,654
|$
|114,346
|$
|80,737
|Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings
|59
|%
|62
|%
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Business Segment Information
|July 2,
2022
|July 3,
2021
|July 2,
2022
|July 3,
2021
|Gross Margin:
|Flow Control
|52.8
|%
|52.8
|%
|52.6
|%
|53.0
|%
|Industrial Processing
|38.4
|%
|40.1
|%
|38.5
|%
|40.3
|%
|Material Handling
|35.9
|%
|34.9
|%
|36.1
|%
|34.8
|%
|43.3
|%
|43.6
|%
|43.3
|%
|43.7
|%
|Operating Income:
|Flow Control
|$
|22,707
|$
|19,324
|$
|44,432
|$
|34,770
|Industrial Processing (i)
|15,285
|17,248
|53,444
|28,354
|Material Handling (i)
|8,701
|5,281
|14,545
|9,450
|Corporate (i)
|(9,225
|)
|(8,843
|)
|(18,980
|)
|(16,137
|)
|$
|37,468
|$
|33,010
|$
|93,441
|$
|56,437
|Adjusted Operating Income (a,f):
|Flow Control
|$
|22,707
|$
|19,563
|$
|44,276
|$
|36,006
|Industrial Processing
|15,285
|17,301
|34,011
|28,494
|Material Handling
|8,701
|5,619
|15,262
|10,062
|Corporate
|(9,225
|)
|(8,843
|)
|(18,980
|)
|(16,137
|)
|$
|37,468
|$
|33,640
|$
|74,569
|$
|58,425
|Capital Expenditures:
|Flow Control
|$
|1,031
|$
|368
|$
|1,556
|$
|702
|Industrial Processing (h)
|5,073
|1,191
|7,025
|2,995
|Material Handling
|843
|495
|1,227
|616
|Corporate
|—
|5
|7
|5
|$
|6,947
|$
|2,059
|$
|9,815
|$
|4,318
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Cash Flow and Other Data
|July 2,
2022
|July 3,
2021
|July 2,
2022
|July 3,
2021
|Operating Cash Flow
|$
|18,797
|$
|44,386
|$
|42,565
|$
|63,478
|Less: Capital Expenditures (h)
|(6,947
|)
|(2,059
|)
|(9,815
|)
|(4,318
|)
|Free Cash Flow (a)
|$
|11,850
|$
|42,327
|$
|32,750
|$
|59,160
|Depreciation and Amortization Expense
|$
|8,486
|$
|7,716
|$
|17,931
|$
|15,402
|Balance Sheet Data
|July 2,
2022
|January 1,
2022
|Assets
|Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
|$
|78,026
|$
|94,161
|Accounts Receivable, net
|124,704
|117,209
|Inventories
|156,426
|134,356
|Contract Assets
|11,861
|8,626
|Property, Plant, and Equipment, net
|105,919
|107,989
|Intangible Assets
|183,317
|199,343
|Goodwill
|384,109
|396,887
|Other Assets
|79,641
|73,641
|$
|1,124,003
|$
|1,132,212
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Accounts Payable
|$
|55,924
|$
|59,250
|Debt Obligations
|223,817
|264,597
|Other Borrowings
|4,495
|4,917
|Other Liabilities
|233,603
|237,832
|Total Liabilities
|517,839
|566,596
|Stockholders' Equity
|606,164
|565,616
|$
|1,124,003
|$
|1,132,212
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (a)
|July 2,
2022
|July 3,
2021
|July 2,
2022
|July 3,
2021
|Consolidated
|Net Income Attributable to Kadant
|$
|26,170
|$
|22,864
|$
|67,362
|$
|39,425
|Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
|239
|163
|488
|398
|Provision for Income Taxes
|9,951
|8,949
|23,329
|14,510
|Interest Expense, Net
|1,089
|1,010
|2,221
|2,056
|Other Expense, Net
|19
|24
|41
|48
|Operating Income
|37,468
|33,010
|93,441
|56,437
|Gain on Sale (b)
|—
|—
|(20,190
|)
|—
|Acquisition Costs
|—
|603
|76
|1,901
|Indemnification Asset Reversal (g)
|—
|—
|575
|—
|Impairment Costs
|—
|—
|182
|—
|Acquired Backlog Amortization (c)
|—
|27
|703
|87
|Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d)
|—
|—
|(218
|)
|—
|Adjusted Operating Income (a)
|37,468
|33,640
|74,569
|58,425
|Depreciation and Amortization
|8,486
|7,689
|17,228
|15,315
|Adjusted EBITDA (a)
|$
|45,954
|$
|41,329
|$
|91,797
|$
|73,740
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,j)
|20.7
|%
|21.1
|%
|20.5
|%
|20.0
|%
|Flow Control
|Operating Income
|$
|22,707
|$
|19,324
|$
|44,432
|$
|34,770
|Acquisition Costs
|—
|239
|62
|1,236
|Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d)
|—
|—
|(218
|)
|—
|Adjusted Operating Income (a)
|22,707
|19,563
|44,276
|36,006
|Depreciation and Amortization
|2,297
|1,568
|4,644
|3,140
|Adjusted EBITDA (a)
|$
|25,004
|$
|21,131
|$
|48,920
|$
|39,146
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,j)
|29.3
|%
|29.9
|%
|28.6
|%
|29.1
|%
|Industrial Processing
|Operating Income (i)
|$
|15,285
|$
|17,248
|$
|53,444
|$
|28,354
|Gain on Sale (b)
|—
|—
|(20,190
|)
|—
|Indemnification Asset Reversal (g)
|—
|—
|575
|—
|Impairment Costs
|—
|—
|182
|—
|Acquisition Costs
|—
|53
|—
|80
|Acquired Backlog Amortization (c)
|—
|—
|—
|60
|Adjusted Operating Income (a)
|15,285
|17,301
|34,011
|28,494
|Depreciation and Amortization
|3,080
|3,403
|6,354
|6,741
|Adjusted EBITDA (a)
|$
|18,365
|$
|20,704
|$
|40,365
|$
|35,235
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,j)
|21.8
|%
|25.0
|%
|22.7
|%
|23.2
|%
|Material Handling
|Operating Income (i)
|$
|8,701
|$
|5,281
|$
|14,545
|$
|9,450
|Acquisition Costs
|—
|311
|14
|585
|Acquired Backlog Amortization (c)
|—
|27
|703
|27
|Adjusted Operating Income (a)
|8,701
|5,619
|15,262
|10,062
|Depreciation and Amortization
|3,083
|2,682
|6,179
|5,368
|Adjusted EBITDA (a)
|$
|11,784
|$
|8,301
|$
|21,441
|$
|15,430
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,j)
|22.6
|%
|19.6
|%
|21.5
|%
|18.8
|%
|Corporate
|Operating Loss (i)
|$
|(9,225
|)
|$
|(8,843
|)
|$
|(18,980
|)
|$
|(16,137
|)
|Depreciation and Amortization
|26
|36
|51
|66
|EBITDA (a)
|$
|(9,199
|)
|$
|(8,807
|)
|$
|(18,929
|)
|$
|(16,071
|)
|(a)
|Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.
|(b)
|Includes a $20.2 million gain on the sale of a Chinese facility in our Industrial Processing segment pursuant to a relocation plan.
|(c)
|Represents intangible amortization expense associated with acquired backlog.
|(d)
|Represents income within the cost of revenue associated with amortization of acquired profit in inventory.
|(e)
|Represents the increase (decrease) resulting from the exclusion of acquisitions and from the conversion of current period amounts reported in local currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of the prior period compared to the U.S. dollar amount reported in the prior period.
|(f)
|See reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure under "Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation."
|(g)
|Represents an indemnification asset reversal related to the release of tax reserves associated with uncertain tax positions.
|(h)
|Includes $3.1 million and $3.2 million in the three and six months ended July 2, 2022, respectively, related to the construction of a new manufacturing facility in China.
|(i)
|Operating income by segment has been recast in the first six months of 2021 to include acquisition costs of $0.5 million and $0.1 million in our Material Handling and Industrial Processing segments, respectively, which were previously included in Corporate.
|(j)
|Calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue in each period.
About Kadant
Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing. The Company’s products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,000 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our future financial and operating performance, demand for our products, and economic and industry outlook. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Kadant’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2022 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include risks and uncertainties relating to adverse changes in global and local economic conditions; the variability and difficulty in accurately predicting revenues from large capital equipment and systems projects; health epidemics; our acquisition strategy; levels of residential construction activity; reductions by our wood processing customers of their capital spending or production of oriented strand board; changes to the global timber supply; development and use of digital media; cyclical economic conditions affecting the global mining industry; demand for coal, including economic and environmental risks associated with coal; failure of our information systems or breaches of data security and cybertheft; implementation of our internal growth strategy; supply chain constraints, inflationary pressure, price increases and shortages in raw materials; competition; changes in our tax provision or exposure to additional tax liabilities; our ability to successfully manage our manufacturing operations; disruption in production; future restructurings; loss of key personnel and effective succession planning; protection of intellectual property; climate change; adequacy of our insurance coverage; global operations; policies of the Chinese government; the variability and uncertainties in sales of capital equipment in China; currency fluctuations; economic conditions and regulatory changes caused by the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union; changes to government regulations and policies around the world; compliance with government regulations and policies and compliance with laws; environmental laws and regulations; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations impacting the mining industry; our debt obligations; restrictions in our credit agreement and note purchase agreement; substitution of an alternative index for LIBOR; soundness of financial institutions; fluctuations in our share price; and anti-takeover provisions.
