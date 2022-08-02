Kadant Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) reported its financial results for the second quarter ended July 2, 2022.



Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Bookings increased 25% to $266 million.

Revenue increased 13% to $222 million.

Net income increased 14% to $26 million.

GAAP diluted EPS increased 14% to $2.24.

Adjusted diluted EPS increased 11% to $2.24.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 11% to a record $46 million and represented 20.7% of revenue.

Operating cash flow decreased 58% to $19 million.

Backlog was a record $379 million.

Note: Percent changes above are based on comparison to the prior year period. Adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and changes in organic revenue are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items as detailed later in this press release under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Management Commentary

“Our strong performance continued into the second quarter with outstanding bookings and record adjusted EBITDA,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant. “In the second quarter we delivered solid margins and revenue growth of 13 percent led by our Flow Control segment. Our global workforce once again navigated through supply chain constraints and inflationary pressures to deliver remarkable value to our customers. New order activity from both aftermarket parts and capital contributed to a sixth consecutive record quarterly backlog placing us in an excellent position to finish the year strong.”

Second Quarter 2022 compared to 2021

Revenue increased 13 percent to $221.6 million compared to $195.8 million in 2021. Organic revenue increased eight percent, which excludes a 10 percent increase from acquisitions and a five percent decrease from the unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation. Gross margin was 43.3 percent compared to 43.6 percent in 2021.

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 14 percent to $2.24 compared to $1.96 in 2021. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 11 percent to $2.24 compared to $2.01 in 2021. Adjusted diluted EPS excludes $0.05 of acquisition costs in 2021. Net income increased 14 percent to $26.2 million compared to $22.9 million in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA increased 11 percent to a record $46.0 million and represented 20.7 percent of revenue compared to $41.3 million and 21.1 percent of revenue in the prior year quarter. Operating cash flow decreased 58 percent to $18.8 million compared to $44.4 million in 2021 due to an increase in working capital to support shipments in the second half of 2022.

Bookings increased 25 percent to $265.9 million compared to $213.2 million in 2021. Organic bookings increased 17 percent, which excludes a 12 percent increase from acquisitions and a four percent decrease from the unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation.

Summary and Outlook

"We are pleased with the exceptionally strong first half of 2022 and our record backlog has us positioned well for the year,” Mr. Powell continued. "As we look ahead to the second half of 2022, we continue to see good levels of project activity despite the ongoing macroeconomic challenges. However, we expect industrial demand to moderate as consumer demand slows in response to actions taken by governments and central banks to control inflation.

"We are raising the lower end of our revenue guidance and we now expect revenue of $890 to $905 million in 2022, revised from our previous guidance of $885 to $905 million. We are maintaining our GAAP diluted EPS guidance of $10.05 to $10.25, which includes a $1.30 gain on the sale of a facility, $0.04 of acquisition-related costs, and a $0.01 impairment charge. Excluding these items, we expect adjusted diluted EPS of $8.80 to $9.00. The 2022 guidance includes a negative effect from foreign currency translation, lowering revenue guidance by $45 million and adjusted diluted EPS guidance by $0.49. For the third quarter of 2022, we expect GAAP diluted EPS of $1.99 to $2.09 on revenue of $211 to $218 million."

Conference Call

Kadant will hold a webcast with a slide presentation for investors on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. eastern time to discuss its second quarter performance, as well as future expectations. Please note that there is a new process to access the webcast. To listen to the webcast, go to the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.kadant.com to access the webcast link. Participants interested in joining the call’s live question and answer session are required to register by either clicking here or the Q&A link on our website to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast presentation will be available on our website through September 2, 2022.

Prior to the call, our earnings release and the slides used in the webcast presentation will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available at www.sec.gov. After the webcast, Kadant will post its updated general investor presentation incorporating the second quarter results on its website at www.kadant.com under the “Investors” section.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including increases or decreases in revenue excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation (organic revenue), adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow.

We use organic revenue to understand our trends and to forecast and evaluate our financial performance and compare revenue to prior periods. Revenue in the second quarter of 2022 included $19.9 million from acquisitions and a $9.1 million unfavorable foreign currency translation effect. Revenue in the first six months of 2022 included $39.9 million from acquisitions and a $12.9 million unfavorable foreign currency translation effect. Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude impairment costs, acquisition costs, amortization expense related to acquired profit in inventory and backlog, and certain gains or losses. Collectively, these items are excluded as they are not indicative of our core operating results and are not comparable to other periods, which have differing levels of incremental costs, expenditures or income, or none at all. Additionally, we use free cash flow in order to provide insight on our ability to generate cash for acquisitions and debt repayments, as well as for other investing and financing activities.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results, or future outlook. We believe that the inclusion of such measures helps investors gain an understanding of our underlying operating performance and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by us in our financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes. We also believe this information is responsive to investors' requests and gives them an additional measure of our performance.



The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for the results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release have limitations associated with their use as compared to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, in that they may be different from, and therefore not comparable to, similar measures used by other companies.

Second Quarter

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

Pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.6 million in 2021.



Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude:

After-tax acquisition costs of $0.6 million in 2021.



Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

Capital expenditures of $6.9 million in 2022 and $2.1 million in 2021.



First Six Months

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

Pre-tax gain on the sale of a facility of $20.2 million in 2022.

Pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.1 million in 2022 and $1.9 million in 2021.

Pre-tax indemnification asset reversal of $0.6 million in 2022.

Pre-tax impairment costs of $0.2 million in 2022.

Pre-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $0.5 million in 2022 and $0.1 million in 2021.



Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude:

After-tax gain on the sale of a facility of $15.1 million ($20.2 million net of tax of $5.1 million) in 2022.

After-tax acquisition costs of $0.1 million in 2022 and $1.7 million ($1.9 million net of tax of $0.2 million) in 2021.

After-tax impairment costs of $0.1 million ($0.2 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2022.

After-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $0.4 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2022 and $0.1 million in 2021.

Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

Capital expenditures of $9.8 million in 2022 and $4.3 million in 2021.



Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release.

Financial Highlights (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Consolidated Statement of Income July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 Revenue $ 221,649 $ 195,811 $ 448,129 $ 368,274 Costs and Operating Expenses: Cost of revenue 125,611 110,493 253,880 207,241 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 55,319 49,267 114,487 98,698 Research and development expenses 3,251 3,041 6,329 5,898 Gain on sale and other expense, net (b) — — (20,008 ) — 184,181 162,801 354,688 311,837 Operating Income 37,468 33,010 93,441 56,437 Interest Income 277 56 379 121 Interest Expense (1,366 ) (1,066 ) (2,600 ) (2,177 ) Other Expense, Net (19 ) (24 ) (41 ) (48 ) Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 36,360 31,976 91,179 54,333 Provision for Income Taxes 9,951 8,949 23,329 14,510 Net Income 26,409 23,027 67,850 39,823 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (239 ) (163 ) (488 ) (398 ) Net Income Attributable to Kadant $ 26,170 $ 22,864 $ 67,362 $ 39,425 Earnings per Share Attributable to Kadant: Basic $ 2.24 $ 1.97 $ 5.78 $ 3.41 Diluted $ 2.24 $ 1.96 $ 5.77 $ 3.39 Weighted Average Shares: Basic 11,660 11,579 11,645 11,566 Diluted 11,689 11,650 11,672 11,631





Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)

July 2,

2022 July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 July 3,

2021 Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported $ 26,170 $ 2.24 $ 22,864 $ 1.96 Adjustments for the Following, Net of Tax: Acquisition Costs — — 557 0.05 Acquired Profit in Inventory and Backlog Amortization (c,d) — — 21 — Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) $ 26,170 $ 2.24 $ 23,442 $ 2.01





Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)

July 2,

2022 July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 July 3,

2021 Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported $ 67,362 $ 5.77 $ 39,425 $ 3.39 Adjustments for the Following, Net of Tax: Gain on Sale (b) (15,143 ) (1.30 ) — — Acquisition Costs 59 0.01 1,730 0.15 Impairment Costs 135 0.01 — — Acquired Profit in Inventory and Backlog Amortization (c,d) 387 0.03 65 0.01 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) $ 52,800 $ 4.52 $ 41,220 $ 3.54





Three Months Ended Increase

Excluding Revenue by Segment July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 Increase Acquisitions

and FX (a,e) Flow Control $ 85,220 $ 70,762 $ 14,458 $ 5,458 Industrial Processing 84,402 82,681 1,721 5,219 Material Handling 52,027 42,368 9,659 4,312 $ 221,649 $ 195,811 $ 25,838 $ 14,989 Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue 66 % 64 % Six Months Ended Increase

Excluding July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 Increase Acquisitions

and FX (a,e) Flow Control $ 171,046 $ 134,516 $ 36,530 $ 16,685 Industrial Processing 177,487 151,835 25,652 30,405 Material Handling 99,596 81,923 17,673 5,796 $ 448,129 $ 368,274 $ 79,855 $ 52,886 Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue 65 % 66 % Three Months Ended Increase

Excluding Bookings by Segment July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 Increase Acquisitions

and FX (e) Flow Control $ 97,347 $ 71,819 $ 25,528 $ 15,187 Industrial Processing 109,883 101,899 7,984 11,946 Material Handling 58,675 39,447 19,228 9,610 $ 265,905 $ 213,165 $ 52,740 $ 36,743 Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings 59 % 60 % Six Months Ended Increase

Excluding July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 Increase Acquisitions

and FX (e) Flow Control $ 197,458 $ 147,818 $ 49,640 $ 28,565 Industrial Processing 216,227 188,505 27,722 33,095 Material Handling 118,315 81,331 36,984 19,077 $ 532,000 $ 417,654 $ 114,346 $ 80,737 Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings 59 % 62 %





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Business Segment Information July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 Gross Margin: Flow Control 52.8 % 52.8 % 52.6 % 53.0 % Industrial Processing 38.4 % 40.1 % 38.5 % 40.3 % Material Handling 35.9 % 34.9 % 36.1 % 34.8 % 43.3 % 43.6 % 43.3 % 43.7 %





Operating Income: Flow Control $ 22,707 $ 19,324 $ 44,432 $ 34,770 Industrial Processing (i) 15,285 17,248 53,444 28,354 Material Handling (i) 8,701 5,281 14,545 9,450 Corporate (i) (9,225 ) (8,843 ) (18,980 ) (16,137 ) $ 37,468 $ 33,010 $ 93,441 $ 56,437 Adjusted Operating Income (a,f): Flow Control $ 22,707 $ 19,563 $ 44,276 $ 36,006 Industrial Processing 15,285 17,301 34,011 28,494 Material Handling 8,701 5,619 15,262 10,062 Corporate (9,225 ) (8,843 ) (18,980 ) (16,137 ) $ 37,468 $ 33,640 $ 74,569 $ 58,425 Capital Expenditures: Flow Control $ 1,031 $ 368 $ 1,556 $ 702 Industrial Processing (h) 5,073 1,191 7,025 2,995 Material Handling 843 495 1,227 616 Corporate — 5 7 5 $ 6,947 $ 2,059 $ 9,815 $ 4,318 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Cash Flow and Other Data July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 Operating Cash Flow $ 18,797 $ 44,386 $ 42,565 $ 63,478 Less: Capital Expenditures (h) (6,947 ) (2,059 ) (9,815 ) (4,318 ) Free Cash Flow (a) $ 11,850 $ 42,327 $ 32,750 $ 59,160 Depreciation and Amortization Expense $ 8,486 $ 7,716 $ 17,931 $ 15,402





Balance Sheet Data July 2,

2022 January 1,

2022 Assets Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash $ 78,026 $ 94,161 Accounts Receivable, net 124,704 117,209 Inventories 156,426 134,356 Contract Assets 11,861 8,626 Property, Plant, and Equipment, net 105,919 107,989 Intangible Assets 183,317 199,343 Goodwill 384,109 396,887 Other Assets 79,641 73,641 $ 1,124,003 $ 1,132,212 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts Payable $ 55,924 $ 59,250 Debt Obligations 223,817 264,597 Other Borrowings 4,495 4,917 Other Liabilities 233,603 237,832 Total Liabilities 517,839 566,596 Stockholders' Equity 606,164 565,616 $ 1,124,003 $ 1,132,212





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (a) July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 July 2,

2022 July 3,

2021 Consolidated Net Income Attributable to Kadant $ 26,170 $ 22,864 $ 67,362 $ 39,425 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 239 163 488 398 Provision for Income Taxes 9,951 8,949 23,329 14,510 Interest Expense, Net 1,089 1,010 2,221 2,056 Other Expense, Net 19 24 41 48 Operating Income 37,468 33,010 93,441 56,437 Gain on Sale (b) — — (20,190 ) — Acquisition Costs — 603 76 1,901 Indemnification Asset Reversal (g) — — 575 — Impairment Costs — — 182 — Acquired Backlog Amortization (c) — 27 703 87 Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d) — — (218 ) — Adjusted Operating Income (a) 37,468 33,640 74,569 58,425 Depreciation and Amortization 8,486 7,689 17,228 15,315 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 45,954 $ 41,329 $ 91,797 $ 73,740 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,j) 20.7 % 21.1 % 20.5 % 20.0 % Flow Control Operating Income $ 22,707 $ 19,324 $ 44,432 $ 34,770 Acquisition Costs — 239 62 1,236 Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d) — — (218 ) — Adjusted Operating Income (a) 22,707 19,563 44,276 36,006 Depreciation and Amortization 2,297 1,568 4,644 3,140 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 25,004 $ 21,131 $ 48,920 $ 39,146 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,j) 29.3 % 29.9 % 28.6 % 29.1 % Industrial Processing Operating Income (i) $ 15,285 $ 17,248 $ 53,444 $ 28,354 Gain on Sale (b) — — (20,190 ) — Indemnification Asset Reversal (g) — — 575 — Impairment Costs — — 182 — Acquisition Costs — 53 — 80 Acquired Backlog Amortization (c) — — — 60 Adjusted Operating Income (a) 15,285 17,301 34,011 28,494 Depreciation and Amortization 3,080 3,403 6,354 6,741 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 18,365 $ 20,704 $ 40,365 $ 35,235 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,j) 21.8 % 25.0 % 22.7 % 23.2 % Material Handling Operating Income (i) $ 8,701 $ 5,281 $ 14,545 $ 9,450 Acquisition Costs — 311 14 585 Acquired Backlog Amortization (c) — 27 703 27 Adjusted Operating Income (a) 8,701 5,619 15,262 10,062 Depreciation and Amortization 3,083 2,682 6,179 5,368 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 11,784 $ 8,301 $ 21,441 $ 15,430 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,j) 22.6 % 19.6 % 21.5 % 18.8 %





Corporate Operating Loss (i) $ (9,225 ) $ (8,843 ) $ (18,980 ) $ (16,137 ) Depreciation and Amortization 26 36 51 66 EBITDA (a) $ (9,199 ) $ (8,807 ) $ (18,929 ) $ (16,071 ) (a) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. (b) Includes a $20.2 million gain on the sale of a Chinese facility in our Industrial Processing segment pursuant to a relocation plan. (c) Represents intangible amortization expense associated with acquired backlog. (d) Represents income within the cost of revenue associated with amortization of acquired profit in inventory. (e) Represents the increase (decrease) resulting from the exclusion of acquisitions and from the conversion of current period amounts reported in local currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of the prior period compared to the U.S. dollar amount reported in the prior period. (f) See reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure under "Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation." (g) Represents an indemnification asset reversal related to the release of tax reserves associated with uncertain tax positions. (h) Includes $3.1 million and $3.2 million in the three and six months ended July 2, 2022, respectively, related to the construction of a new manufacturing facility in China. (i) Operating income by segment has been recast in the first six months of 2021 to include acquisition costs of $0.5 million and $0.1 million in our Material Handling and Industrial Processing segments, respectively, which were previously included in Corporate. (j) Calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue in each period.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing. The Company’s products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,000 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our future financial and operating performance, demand for our products, and economic and industry outlook. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Kadant’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2022 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include risks and uncertainties relating to adverse changes in global and local economic conditions; the variability and difficulty in accurately predicting revenues from large capital equipment and systems projects; health epidemics; our acquisition strategy; levels of residential construction activity; reductions by our wood processing customers of their capital spending or production of oriented strand board; changes to the global timber supply; development and use of digital media; cyclical economic conditions affecting the global mining industry; demand for coal, including economic and environmental risks associated with coal; failure of our information systems or breaches of data security and cybertheft; implementation of our internal growth strategy; supply chain constraints, inflationary pressure, price increases and shortages in raw materials; competition; changes in our tax provision or exposure to additional tax liabilities; our ability to successfully manage our manufacturing operations; disruption in production; future restructurings; loss of key personnel and effective succession planning; protection of intellectual property; climate change; adequacy of our insurance coverage; global operations; policies of the Chinese government; the variability and uncertainties in sales of capital equipment in China; currency fluctuations; economic conditions and regulatory changes caused by the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union; changes to government regulations and policies around the world; compliance with government regulations and policies and compliance with laws; environmental laws and regulations; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations impacting the mining industry; our debt obligations; restrictions in our credit agreement and note purchase agreement; substitution of an alternative index for LIBOR; soundness of financial institutions; fluctuations in our share price; and anti-takeover provisions.

