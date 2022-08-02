Poland Construction Equipment Market to Reach Over $2 Billion by 2028. More than 43k Units of Construction Equipment to be Sold in the Next 5 Years – Arizton

Chicago, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, Poland construction equipment market revenue to cross $2 billion by 2028. The market is projected to witness the sale of more than 43k units by 2028. The demand for forklifts construction equipment is expected to grow significantly due to rise in investment in logistics and port development projects across Poland in the upcoming years.



There has been a considerable rise in investment in Poland renewable energy sector, the government planned to invest $735 million for solar & wind projects in 2022. Also, the country ‘s logistics & warehouse sector witnessed sharp growth in 2021. Thus, the growth of the renewable energy and logistics sectors is expected to propel the demand for material handling equipment, such cranes, and forklifts, in Poland.

Poland Construction Equipment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2028) Over $2.01 Billlion MARKET SIZE (2021) Around $2 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) Over 4% MARKET SIZE (VOLUME) 43,683 Units (2028) HISTORIC YEAR 2019-2020 BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2028 TYPE Earthmoving Equipment, Road Construction Equipment, and Material Handling Equipment END-USERS Construction, Manufacturing, Mining, and Others KEY VENDORS Caterpillar, Volvo Construction Equipment, Liebherr, XCMG, JCB, Komatsu, Manitou, Hyundai Construction Equipment, Wacker Neuson & CNH Industrial

High Demand for Construction Equipment Due to Surge in Infrastructure Projects

In the medium and long term, the Polish construction industry looks promising. Various public road and railway infrastructure development projects undertaken by the largest public investors and supported by EU-backed funding will drive the growth of the construction equipment market. Under the Polish New Deal Plan, the Polish government announced an investment of $47 billion in rail and road infrastructure in 2021. Furthermore, under the 2021–2026 Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP), Poland has been allocated approximately $39 billion in total, including $25.8 billion in grants and $13.2 billion in loans. Additionally, the country has allocated around $7.5 billion for other construction-related activities. With numerous transportation and public infrastructure development projects slated for completion in the coming years, the demand for construction equipment is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Key Insights

Poland construction equipment market is expected to grow at steady pace by a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period (2022-2028) with high demand for excavator in earthmoving segment. The surge in infrastructure investment under the European Recovery & Resilience Plan (2021–2026) is expected to have positive impact on the demand of construction equipment in Polish market.

In 2021, the European Union granted $24.9 billion under its Recovery & Resilience Program. Additionally, the Polish government unveiled its plans to invest $44.6 billion on the development of roads and railways. Some of the major infrastructure projects such as Baltic offshore pipeline, Mokotow residential complex, Gustorzyn to Wronow Gas Pipeline & Zamosc residential community are under progress in 2022.

Rising construction material and labor costs are the major challenges in Poland. According to Polish Association of Construction industry, construction material such as iron, steel, cements, & concrete prices increased by 22% as compared to 2021.

Polish major vendors such as Caterpillar, Volvo Construction equipment, XCMG, JCB & Komatsu held 34.2% share in 2021.

Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo Construction Equipment, SANY, JCB, Liebherr, Hyundai Construction equipment, XCMG, CNH industrials, Manitou & Wacker Neuson are prominent vendors.

Hitachi Construction machinery,LiuGong, FAYAT, Tur Poland, Huss Mach are the other prominent vendors in Polish construction equipment market.

Key Vendors

Caterpillar

Volvo Construction Equipment

Liebherr

XCMG

JCB

Komatsu

Manitou

Hyundai Construction Equipment

Wacker Neuson

CNH Industrial

Other Prominent Vendors

Hitachi Construction Equipment

LiuGong

Fayat

Tur Poland

Huss Mach



Distributors Profiles

Warynski Trade Sp. o.o.

M&M Polska

DENISON

Toolmex Truck

EWPA Sp. Z o. o.

Biuro Handlowe Ruda Sp. z o. o. Sp. k.

Segmentation by Type

Earthmoving Equipment: Excavator Backhoe Loaders Motor Graders Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers)

Road Construction Equipment Road Rollers Asphalt Pavers

Material Handling Equipment Crane Forklift & Telescopic Handlers Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)

End Users Construction Manufacturing Mining Others





