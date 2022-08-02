First Advantage Leverages Plaid APIs to Provide Near-Instant Employment Verifications

ATLANTA, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of HR technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance, today announced a new integration with Plaid, a data network powering the digital finance ecosystem. With this new integration with Plaid, First Advantage can deliver near-instant verification of an applicant’s present employment during the background screening process.



Employers and applicants are increasingly looking for faster and easier processes for background screening. Through this integration, First Advantage will be able to verify an applicant’s current employment in a matter of seconds via Plaid’s application programming interface (API). Near-instant employment verifications work on any device. Applicants simply access the screening application powered by First Advantage’s global technology platform from their mobile, tablet or desktop device and follow the prompts.

“Working with Plaid is another example of how First Advantage consistently delivers innovative screening solutions to our customers. We’re always working to ensure our customers have the tools they need to hire smarter and onboard faster,” First Advantage Chief Executive Officer Scott Staples said. “This exciting new integration simplifies and ultimately speeds up the background screening process for applicants and our customers.”

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of HR technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance. The Company delivers innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage’s products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its more than 33,000 customers. For more information about First Advantage, visit the Company’s website at https://fadv.com/ .

