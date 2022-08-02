Packaging Industry to Account for Highest Demand for Heat Staking Machines, Reveals Fact.MR

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per in-depth market analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global heat staking machine market is valued at US$ 382 million and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.



The heat staking process is a heat joining technique for two or more pieces, at least one of which must be composed of plastic. This process is widely used in the packaging of consumer products, for the production of high-volume disposables, unit dose packaging, bottle caps, drug delivery applications, and many more. The process is mostly performed with a wide range of materials, including polypropylene, ABS, and polycarbonate.

For Critical Insights on Heat Staking Machine Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7575

The process of heat staking helps reduce cost and increase the speed in the packaging process. The operation of heat staking technology relies on the careful control and application of pressure and temperature to cause the reforming of the plastic it comes into contact with, which results in virtually little mechanical stress.

The most delicate and challenging thermoplastics that are utilised in end industries such as medical, automotive, telecom, and consumer goods can work precisely within the tiny process temperature windows. Heat staking is also commonly used for the processing of many medical device applications for attaching adhesive patches to portable meters and medical dispensers.

Owing to aforementioned factors, the heat staking machine market is set to grow 2.5X over the next ten years.

Why is Usage of Heat Staking Machines Rapidly Increasing?

“Mounting Automotive Industry to Fuel Demand for Heat Staking Machines”

The heat staking procedure is widely employed in a variety of products. Common applications include attaching busbars, insulators, joining printed circuit boards permanently, and many more. In the automobile sector, heat staking is frequently employed in the manufacturing of electric motors for the front and rear lights, locking systems, control units of sensors for driver assistance systems, and interior trim for vehicles.

As EV infrastructure continues to grow rapidly, there is ample opportunity for the market for heat staking machines to expand along with the automotive component manufacturing industry.

The automotive end-use industry is expected to expand at 8.3% CAGR during the forecasted period.

To learn more about Heat Staking Machine Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7575

Key Segments Covered in Heat Staking Machine Industry Survey

By Type :



Benchtop Heat Staking Machines

Standalone Heat Staking Machines



By Technology :



Automatic

Semi-Automatic Manual





By Force Range :



Up to 100 Kg

100-300 Kg 300-500 Kg Above 500 Kg



By Stroke Length :



Below 5"

5" - 10" Above 10"





By End-use Industry :



Automotive

Aerospace & Defence Electronics & Electrical Healthcare & Medical Devices Packaging Food & Beverages Consumer Products Textiles Others





Competitive Landscape

Market development and growth strategies involve product launches, new product categories, research & development, geographical expansions, partnerships, collaborations, etc. Manufacturers are focusing on advanced techniques to meet specific application need and requirements.

Market players are taking efforts to increase their customer base by focusing on diverse end-users as well as regions. Moreover, market participants are focusing on expanding their product offerings by making R&D investments to offer advanced and robust heat staking machines. Companies are entering into long-term collaborations with end-use industries to cater the dynamic demand in the market and capture a significant market share.

Prominent heat staking machine manufacturers are AMADA WELD TECH GmbH, Ambrell, bdtronic, Crystal Electrodynamix Pvt Ltd, Dukane Corp, Emerson Electric Co, Ferriot Inc, Plastic Assembly Systems, Sonitek Corporation, Telsonic Ultrasonics, Thermal Press International, Inc, Toman Thermosonics, Trinetics Group, Inc, Tutco Heating Solutions Group, and Vimal Industrial System.

Get Customization on Heat Staking Machine Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7575

Key players in the Heat Staking Machine Market

AMADA WELD TECH GmbH

Ambrell

Bdtronic

Crystal Electrodynamix Pvt. Ltd.

Dukane Corp

Emerson Electric Co

Ferriot Inc

Plastic Assembly Systems

Sonitek Corporation

Telsonic Ultrasonics

Key Takeaways from Heat Staking Machine Market Study

The global heat staking machine market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 9.7% and reach US$ 968.3 million by 2032.

The market exhibited 4.3% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

Benchtop heat staking machines dominate the market with a valuation of US$ 280.4 million in 2022.

Heat staking machines by force range of 100 - 300 kg dominated with 33.6% market share in 2021.

The packaging end-use industry is likely to represent 24.2% market share in 2022.

Based on region, demand for heat staking machines is expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.9% in North America.

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Industrial Goods Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned industrial goods team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over a thousand reports and 1 Billion-plus data points, the team has analysed the industrial goods division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore More Industrial Goods Industry Reports:

Metal Forging Market- The global metal forging market is expected to register a CAGR of 7% through 2031, reaching US$ 180 Bn. The need for strong and durable forged components will rise as the number of electric cars increases, boosting the market's growth throughout the projected period. Revenues in the automotive segment are expected to comprise 51% of the global market.

Light Tower Market- Recent data from Fact.MR states that the market for light towers gained a market revenue of around US$ 1.2 Bn in 2020. Increase in the use of renewable energy resources for the functioning of light towers and the efficiency of light towers at different sights is expected to boost market revenue. The light towers sale is expected to surpass a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period.

Machine Tools Market- The global market for machine tools is estimated to witness slow growth over the next couple of years attributed to COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a swift and severe impact on the global machine tools market with significant disruption in imports from China.

Portable Air Compressor Market- The global market for portable air compressors is estimated to grow at a moderate CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period (2019-2027) to reach a valuation of over US$ 8 Bn.

Li-Ion Battery Pack Market- The li-ion battery market revenue totalled US$ 57.4 Bn for 2020, according to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Li-ion’s quality of being lightweight and the drop in the price for li-ion is driving the sales of the same.

Flow Meter Market- Versatile applications of flow meters in the oil & gas sector are projected to bolster the growth of flow meter market. The market is poised to grow at a steady clip of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2029). Surge in demand for renewable sources of energy such as gas are further fueling the flow meter market.

Personal Protective Equipment Market- As of 2021, sales of personal protective equipment were valued at US$ 51.5 Billion, and are expected to surge at a Y-o-Y growth rate of 2.9% in 2022, reaching US$ 53 Billion. Across the forecast period ranging from 2022-2032, the personal protective equipment market value is poised to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% to reach US$ 100.3 Billion.

Ammunition Market- The global ammunition market was valued at US$ 19.2 Billion in 2021, and is projected to register a Y-o-Y increase of 4.16% in 2022 to be valued at US$ 20 Billion. During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at a 5.7% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 35 Billion by the end of the said forecast period.

Waterjet Cutting Machine Market- A new forecast by Fact.MR estimates that waterjet cutting machine revenues will expand nearly 1.6x between 2021 and 2031, surpassing US$ 1.5 Bn in 2031 with a 10 year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5%.

Permanent Magnets Market- A new forecast by Fact.MR estimates that permanent magnets revenues will more than double between 2021 and 2031, reaching US$ 78 Bn at a CAGR of 8.5%. The market is poised to gain traction on the back of growing demand from the consumer electronics industry. Furthermore, traction is provided by the smart homes industry, prompting the market to surpass US$ 34 Bn by 2021.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter