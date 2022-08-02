Outdoor Lighting Company Illuminates Greater Austin Area

Driftwood, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driftwood, Texas -

Driftwood, TX based Blingle! of Greater Austin would like to reach out to Texas residents who may be in search of an outdoor lighting installation and maintenance provider. The company offers a wide variety of lighting solutions for both homes and businesses, and thanks to their team of dedicated professionals, they can create unforgettable experiences for years to come by helping to bring their customers’ visions to light. Their services cover landscape and patio lighting, holiday lighting, permanent lighting, event lighting and commercial lighting (among others). They also boast a reputation for being one of the top lighting companies in the greater Austin area, and they are always happy to show how they earned it.



Their landscape and patio lighting services provide beautiful and functional lighting for patios, decks, porches, gazebos and a variety of other outdoor spaces. The company says, “The Blingle team of experts will leverage our exterior lighting portfolio to merge beauty and functionality for your home’s landscape and patio needs. Highlight the beauty of your home’s architecture and create the perfect outdoor venue with durable, weather-proofed lighting that will withstand even the harshest of elements. Let us help you on your next premier lighting project.”



Blingle follows a detailed and efficient plan whenever they work on a lighting project in order to ensure that the needs of their customers are met and that the work is done the right way the first time — from consultation to insulation. Their lighting installation process follows 7 steps; consultation, lighting demo, written proposal, contract and scheduling, installation, maintenance and finally takedown. The consultation stage can be conducted virtually and in person. During a consultation, Blingle’s design specialists collaborate with the customer to assess the project and come up with a digital, visual representation of the customer’s property so they can see how it will look once the project is complete.



The next stage starts once all the design elements are defined. They use all the photos ther team captures onsite to come up with a lighting demo, and it is at this stage that any edits can be made to ensure a precise implementation based on the customer’s feedback and desired changes. Following this, Blingle will offer a written proposal (including price estimates and required services) for review. If the customer accepts, Blingle will draw up a formal contract agreement and schedule the installation.



“On the day and time of your scheduled appointment, our Blingle lighting experts will arrive onsite to begin your project,” says Blingle! of Greater Austin. “It is not necessary for you to be present on installation day, so expect to return home to an illuminated oasis when you return. At Blingle, we take pride in our premier lighting projects and stand behind the quality of our work. We offer both workmanship warranties and product warranties on all of our services, so if at any time you have any issues, please contact us and our lighting experts will troubleshoot your issues without additional charge.”

Once the event is over (or if a customer wishes to have their lights taken down), Blingle also helps with removal. The goal is to have the customer covered from installation to takedown and finally storage. Customers who had Blingle install their lights over Christmas can have the team take down their lights in early January (or other convenient time).

https://youtu.be/rPLadWatmk4

A number of pleased customers have left excellent reviews of the company. Jeremy Z. says about their experience, “Ethan from Blingle came out and gave us a quote this last November. He was great at hearing what we wanted and recommended some things for us. Everything turned out great and looked great. We didn’t have any problems with any of the lights, and we live on top of a hill, so it’s pretty windy all the time in the winter. They came out and took everything down in Jan. Very happy with everything and will definitely be using them this Xmas season!”



For more information on the Greater Austin outdoor lighting company, customers may visit their official website. They may also contact the company’s representatives directly via phone, email and so on.

Blingle! of Greater Austin

Gretchen Seal

512-846-6481

gseal@blingle.com

18281 FM150W Driftwood, TX, 78619