Sol Himalayan Salt Cave & Spa Offers Message Therapy Services to Greater Evans GA Community

Sol Himalayan Salt Cave & Spa, based in Evans, GA, is encouraging customers to experience their massage therapy services during their next visit. While the day spa may be best known for the relaxing, peaceful salt therapy environments they offer, Sol says any visit can be vastly improved with the help of their experienced massage therapist team.

Since the spa is committed to accommodating all their customers’ health and wellness needs, they invite interested parties to contact their team to consult on the available massage options. Sol offers a range of massage therapy services that each have their own distinct advantages, and some may be more appropriate for certain conditions. Fortunately, their trained staff can provide assistance or advice as required, to help ensure customers choose the best massage for their health and wellness goals.

Presently, many in the community stop by to make use of Sol’s himalayan salt cave. This cave, which employs halotherapy to help with numerous conditions (such as asthma, sinusitis, allergies, anxiety, stress, depression and so on) can be supplemented by massage therapy, and Sol says visitors tend to report the greatest improvement in their sense of well-being when they engage with such complementary services.

For instance, a person who visits Sol after a long, stressful day can begin by relaxing in the salt cave to start the process of winding down. While this can be enough for some people, Sol says others may still feel the lingering effects of tension and stress. This is where their massage therapists can help.

Some may choose to schedule a Swedish massage where the therapist will employ light, kneading strokes to release tension from the deepest muscles of the body. While thorough, this massage technique largely has the effect of energizing the body and improving overall health. Alternatively, a deep tissue massage may be requested. The therapist will move more slowly and with more pressure, seeking to reach the deepest layers of muscle tissue, tendons and fascia. Another type of deep tissue massage, cupping therapy, is also available, and Sol’s therapists can implement it to great effect. Many report improvement with pain, inflammation and blood flow, making it easier for them to relax and achieve a better sense of well-being.

At Sol, the team believes that cosmetic services should not be offered without due consideration for the customer’s health. As such, in addition to salt therapy and massage therapy, they offer a range of skin and facial treatments that are designed to help a person both feel and look their best. This includes the Sól Revival Facial (60 or 90 minute options), cbdMD Botanical Facial (60 or 90 minute options) and the Mindful Minerals Facial (60 minutes). Some of these services also come with complimentary gifts that the customer can use to continue their wellness experience at home.

The spa enjoys an exceedingly favorable reputation among their customers, with men and women alike sharing highly positive feedback about their services. “From a guy's perspective: incredible experience!” says one customer in their review. “I booked this for the girlfriend and I, completely not knowing what to expect. I chose the ‘Private Setting - Himalayan Salt Cave Session,’ assuming it would be the most immersive experience. We walked in and were immediately greeted by the hostess and made to feel at home.”

He continues, “I choose to lay on the blanket on the ground, submerging my hands/feet into the salt. And I have to tell you [it was] a completely relaxing and worthwhile experience!The ambiance in the room was so incredibly surreal/perfect, and we both left feeling so relaxed, even after 45 minutes. We will definitely be back!”

Another shares, “I took my best friend here to celebrate her birthday. We each got a massage and then a private session in the salt cave. It was extremely relaxing. Everything was beautiful and calming. The salt helped our sinuses. They also have a nice assortment of items to purchase. I can’t wait to go back and try the sound bath! Try it. You won’t be disappointed!”

Notably, there is no order in which a customer has to engage with the spa’s services. Whether they wish to begin their day of relaxation by immersing themselves in Sol’s himalayan salt cave or save it for last, they are always welcome at Sol Himalayan Salt Cave & Spa. The spa’s goal is to help every customer achieve a sense of peace along with improved overall health and wellness.

Sol’s website offers more information on their massage services. Those interested are also invited to contact their team directly to follow up on any further inquiries. Additionally, details regarding many of the spa’s services and special events can be observed via their social media platforms.

