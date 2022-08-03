Inbank Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 and 6 Months 2022

English Estonian

In Q2 2022 Inbank earned a net profit of 2.6 million euros, increasing 45% year-on-year. The 2022 half-year net profit was 5.6 million euros, which is 28% more than the year before. The return on equity in Q2 was 12.5%.



Inbank’s loan portfolio increased by 37% compared to Q2 2021 reaching 674 million euros. The deposit portfolio grew by 36% and reached 709 million euros by the end of Q2.

Total sales for Q2 was 129 million euros increasing 4% year-on-year. In terms of product segments, sales finance decreased 15% year-on-year to 76 million euros, amounting to 58% of total sales. Personal loans increased by 56% to 23 million euros, while car financing increased in sales volume by 44% to 31 million euros.

On 1 July Inbank completed the sale of its 29.8% stake in Maksekeskus which will result in 11.5 million euros of extraordinary profit in the third quarter.

By the end of Q2, Inbank had 823,000 active customer contracts and over 5,100 active merchant partners.

Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:

“For the tenth consecutive quarter, Inbank is operating in a rather unclear environment. At the same time, our business volumes continue to reach new records. We sold credit products worth 129.6 million euros and made a profit of 2.6 million euros. In the first half of the year, Inbank earned 5.6 million euros in net profit.

While in the past two years, Inbank’s growth was driven by the Polish market, the Baltic countries were once again the bank’s growth engine in the past quarter. The main reason for the change is the rise in interest rates to 7% in the Polish market. Higher interest rates and rise in the cost of living have clearly reduced growth volumes in Poland. We are glad to see that Inbank’s diversified business model is working well and the decline in growth in Poland was compensated by record sales in the Baltics.

Navigating a complex environment has been part of Inbank’s growth story. Our success has been driven mainly by product development, investments in technology, and growth in new markets. Many of these investments have proven to be fruitful. We have done the same this time. On 1 July, the sale of Inbank’s 29.8% stake in Maksekeskus was finalised. As a result, Inbank will earn an extraordinary profit of 11.5 million euros in the third quarter. The capital earned from the sale of Maksekeskus will serve Inbank as a good buffer to cope in a more complex environment.

Also, in June Inbank was approved by the Czech National Bank to provide financial services in the Czech Republic. Already in July, Inbank signed its first sales finance contract there which lays the foundation for Inbank’s growth in yet another European market.”

Key financial indicators for 30.06.2022 and Q2

Total assets EUR 876 million

Loan portfolio EUR 674 million

Deposit portfolio EUR 709 million

Total equity EUR 84.7 million

Net profit EUR 2.61 million

Return on equity 12.5%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)* Q2 2022 Q2 2021 6 months 2022 6 months 2021 Interest income based on EIR 14 937 11 473 28 758 22 589 Interest expense -3 817 -2 264 -6 764 -4 407 Net interest income 11 120 9 209 21 994 18 182 Fee income 826 486 1 531 935 Fee expense -789 -783 -1 591 -1 572 Net fee and commission income 37 -297 -60 -637 Net gains from financial assets measured at fair value 342 0 158 0 Foreign exchange rate gains/losses -226 -191 -253 -131 Net gains/losses from financial items 116 -191 -95 -131 Other operating income 6 437 5 031 12 096 8 553 Other operating expense -4 614 -3 707 -8 488 -6 428 Total net interest, fee and other income 13 096 10 045 25 447 19 539 Personnel expenses -3 476 -2 832 -6 748 -5 583 Marketing expenses -783 -657 -1 346 -1 200 Administrative expenses -2 071 -1 582 -3 859 -2 696 Depreciations, amortisation -1 094 -805 -2 103 -1 545 Total operating expenses -7 424 -5 876 -14 056 -11 024 Profit before profit from associates and impairment losses on loans 5 672 4 169 11 391 8 515 Share of profit from subsidiaries and associates -82 -79 -140 257 Impairment losses on loans and advances -3 087 -1 941 -5 660 -3 746 Profit before income tax 2 503 2 149 5 591 5 026 Income tax 108 -344 -39 -675 Profit for the period 2 611 1 805 5 552 4 351 Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation differences -61 185 35 59 Total comprehensive income for the period 2 550 1 990 5 587 4 410





Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros) 30.06.2022 31.12.2021 30.06.2021 Assets Due from central banks 79 484 77 453 64 123 Due from credit institutions 13 442 17 870 18 881 Investments in debt securities 8 994 7 684 6 194 Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss 153 0 0 Loans and advances 673 566 604 848 492 211 Investments in associates 816 774 4 429 Tangible assets 34 368 19 147 12 563 Right of use asset 25 354 25 231 27 385 Intangible assets 24 265 22 423 21 043 Other financial assets 2 350 2 151 1 388 Other assets 6 690 2 769 3 326 Deferred tax asset 2 764 2 401 2 258 Assets held for sale 4 203 4 203 0 Total assets 876 449 786 954 653 801 Liabilities Customer deposits 708 727 617 857 520 907 Other financial liabilities 49 417 49 188 45 027 Current tax liability 95 284 637 Deferred tax liability 73 125 0 Other liabilities 2 871 3 296 3 891 Subordinated debt securities 30 540 37 187 17 582 Total liabilities 791 723 707 937 588 044 Equity Share capital 997 997 961 Share premium 30 436 30 436 23 865 Statutory reserve capital 100 96 96 Other reserves 1 782 1 625 1 619 Retained earnings 51 411 45 863 39 216 Total equity 84 726 79 017 65 757 Total liabilities and equity 876 449 786 954 653 801





*To provide better overview, an adjustment was made in the 31.12.2021 report, which resulted in reclassification of the subsidiary's 100% buyout option expense which is now reflected in the same expense group as the subsidiary's other operating expense. In addition, due to the growth of Polish and Czech business and foreign currency transactions, foreign exchange gains and losses were reclassified from administrative expenses and are reported under "Foreign exchange rate revaluation losses/gains". The effect of the change on the report and the numerical indicators are presented in the table below:

Q2 2021 Reclassification Q2 2021 restated 6 months 2021 Reclassification 6 months 2021 restated Foreign exchange rate gains/losses 0 -191 -191 0 -131 -131 Other operating expense -3 592 -115 -3 707 -6 313 -115 -6 428 Administrative expenses -1 888 306 -1 582 -2 942 246 -2 696

Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics, Poland, and Czechia with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Finland. Inbank has over 5,100 active partners and 823,000 active customer contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.



