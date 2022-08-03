Inbank Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 and 6 Months 2022

Tallinn, ESTONIA

In Q2 2022 Inbank earned a net profit of 2.6 million euros, increasing 45% year-on-year. The 2022 half-year net profit was 5.6 million euros, which is 28% more than the year before. The return on equity in Q2 was 12.5%.

  • Inbank’s loan portfolio increased by 37% compared to Q2 2021 reaching 674 million euros. The deposit portfolio grew by 36% and reached 709 million euros by the end of Q2.
  • Total sales for Q2 was 129 million euros increasing 4% year-on-year. In terms of product segments, sales finance decreased 15% year-on-year to 76 million euros, amounting to 58% of total sales. Personal loans increased by 56% to 23 million euros, while car financing increased in sales volume by 44% to 31 million euros.
  • On 1 July Inbank completed the sale of its 29.8% stake in Maksekeskus which will result in 11.5 million euros of extraordinary profit in the third quarter.
  • By the end of Q2, Inbank had 823,000 active customer contracts and over 5,100 active merchant partners.

Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:

“For the tenth consecutive quarter, Inbank is operating in a rather unclear environment. At the same time, our business volumes continue to reach new records. We sold credit products worth 129.6 million euros and made a profit of 2.6 million euros. In the first half of the year, Inbank earned 5.6 million euros in net profit.

While in the past two years, Inbank’s growth was driven by the Polish market, the Baltic countries were once again the bank’s growth engine in the past quarter. The main reason for the change is the rise in interest rates to 7% in the Polish market. Higher interest rates and rise in the cost of living have clearly reduced growth volumes in Poland. We are glad to see that Inbank’s diversified business model is working well and the decline in growth in Poland was compensated by record sales in the Baltics.

Navigating a complex environment has been part of Inbank’s growth story. Our success has been driven mainly by product development, investments in technology, and growth in new markets. Many of these investments have proven to be fruitful. We have done the same this time. On 1 July, the sale of Inbank’s 29.8% stake in Maksekeskus was finalised. As a result, Inbank will earn an extraordinary profit of 11.5 million euros in the third quarter. The capital earned from the sale of Maksekeskus will serve Inbank as a good buffer to cope in a more complex environment.

Also, in June Inbank was approved by the Czech National Bank to provide financial services in the Czech Republic. Already in July, Inbank signed its first sales finance contract there which lays the foundation for Inbank’s growth in yet another European market.”

Key financial indicators for 30.06.2022 and Q2

Total assets EUR 876 million
Loan portfolio EUR 674 million
Deposit portfolio EUR 709 million
Total equity EUR 84.7 million
Net profit EUR 2.61 million
Return on equity 12.5%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)*
 Q2 2022Q2 20216 months 20226 months 2021
Interest income based on EIR14 93711 47328 75822 589
Interest expense-3 817-2 264-6 764-4 407
Net interest income11 1209 20921 99418 182
     
Fee income8264861 531935
Fee expense-789-783-1 591-1 572
Net fee and commission income37-297-60-637
     
Net gains from financial assets measured at fair value34201580
Foreign exchange rate gains/losses-226-191-253-131
Net gains/losses from financial items116-191-95-131
     
Other operating income6 4375 03112 0968 553
Other operating expense-4 614-3 707-8 488-6 428
Total net interest, fee and other income13 09610 04525 44719 539
     
Personnel expenses-3 476-2 832-6 748-5 583
Marketing expenses-783-657-1 346-1 200
Administrative expenses-2 071-1 582-3 859-2 696
Depreciations, amortisation-1 094-805-2 103-1 545
Total operating expenses-7 424-5 876-14 056-11 024
     
Profit before profit from associates and impairment losses on loans5 6724 16911 3918 515
     
Share of profit from subsidiaries and associates-82-79-140257
Impairment losses on loans and advances-3 087-1 941-5 660-3 746
Profit before income tax2 5032 1495 5915 026
     
Income tax108-344-39-675
Profit for the period2 6111 8055 5524 351
     
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss    
Currency translation differences-611853559
Total comprehensive income for the period2 5501 9905 5874 410


Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros) 
 30.06.202231.12.202130.06.2021
Assets   
Due from central banks79 48477 45364 123
Due from credit institutions13 44217 87018 881
Investments in debt securities8 9947 6846 194
Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss15300
Loans and advances 673 566604 848492 211
Investments in associates8167744 429
Tangible assets34 36819 14712 563
Right of use asset25 35425 23127 385
Intangible assets24 26522 42321 043
Other financial assets2 3502 1511 388
Other assets6 6902 7693 326
Deferred tax asset2 7642 4012 258
Assets held for sale4 2034 2030
Total assets876 449786 954653 801
    
Liabilities   
Customer deposits708 727617 857520 907
Other financial liabilities49 41749 18845 027
Current tax liability95284637
Deferred tax liability731250
Other liabilities2 8713 2963 891
Subordinated debt securities30 54037 18717 582
Total liabilities791 723707 937588 044
    
Equity   
Share capital997997961
Share premium30 43630 43623 865
Statutory reserve capital1009696
Other reserves1 7821 6251 619
Retained earnings51 41145 86339 216
Total equity84 72679 01765 757
    
Total liabilities and equity876 449786 954653 801


*To provide better overview, an adjustment was made in the 31.12.2021 report, which resulted in reclassification of the subsidiary's 100% buyout option expense which is now reflected in the same expense group as the subsidiary's other operating expense. In addition, due to the growth of Polish and Czech business and foreign currency transactions, foreign exchange gains and losses were reclassified from administrative expenses and are reported under "Foreign exchange rate revaluation losses/gains". The effect of the change on the report and the numerical indicators are presented in the table below:

 Q2 2021ReclassificationQ2 2021 restated6 months 2021Reclassification6 months 2021 restated
Foreign exchange rate gains/losses0-191-1910-131-131
Other operating expense-3 592-115-3 707-6 313-115-6 428
       
Administrative expenses-1 888306-1 582-2 942246-2 696

 

Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics, Poland, and Czechia with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Finland. Inbank has over 5,100 active partners and 823,000 active customer contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange. 

Additional information:

Merit Arva
Inbank AS
Head of Communications
merit.arva@inbank.ee
+372 553 3550



