Interim Report Q2 2022

The Interim Report for the 2nd Quarter 2022 for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is hereby enclosed.

CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, Søren Skou, states:

“We delivered an exceptionally strong result for the second quarter and consequently recorded the 15th quarter in a row with year-on-year earnings improvements. We are pleased with our performance across the business in first half of 2022, which clearly demonstrates the progress and great work by the entire Maersk team, transforming the company towards becoming a global, integrated logistics company.

The result was driven by strong contract rates in Ocean, rapid profitable growth in Logistics and continued solid performance in Terminals. Volumes in Ocean were softer as congestion continued and the war in Ukraine weighed on consumer confidence, particularly in Europe. However, in Logistics we grew volumes above the market as our Ocean customers continue to buy into our value proposition, resulting in organic revenue growth of 36pct., notching up the 6th quarter in a row of more than 30pct. organic growth.”

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of External Communication, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815





