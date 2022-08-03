QPR Software Half Year Financial Report 2022: SaaS revenue increased by 24%, total revenue decreased, and the company completed a successful financing round

English Finnish





























QPR Software Plc's January-June report 2022: SaaS revenue grew clearly, unique process mining technology was launched on the market, and QPR is investing in future growth supported by a successful financing round. New sales of software licenses fell clearly compared to the exceptional comparison period. Investments in growth continued.





















FINANCIAL DEVELOPMENT





April-June 2022 highlights

SaaS software business grew +38%

Net sales amounted to EUR 2,012 thousand and decreased 6% (April-June 2021: 2,138)

EBITDA amounted to EUR -270 thousand (3)

Operating result (EBIT) amounted to EUR -515 thousand (-275)

Result before taxes EUR -526 thousand (-283)

Quarter’s result EUR -629 thousand (-231)

January-June 2022 highlights

SaaS software business grew +24%

Net sales amounted to EUR 4,213 thousand, a decrease of 16% (April-June 2021: 5,042)

EBITDA to EUR -471 thousand (569)

Operating result (EBIT) amounted to EUR -988 thousand (11)

Result before taxes EUR -1,009 thousand (-78)

Result EUR -1,009 thousand (-231)





OUTLOOK FOR 2022 (unchanged)

On a general level, the increased uncertainty of the operating environment in Europe due to the war in Ukraine and inflation in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic continue to create uncertainty in acquiring new customers. However, QPR's solutions that enable operational efficiency and cost savings are an opportunity for our customers to renew themselves and react to market changes faster than the competition.

Based on the increased sales offer base, continuous customer revenues, and the booking rate of consulting, QPR estimates that its turnover will increase in 2022 (2021: EUR 9,140 thousand) supported by the growth of SaaS turnover.





CEO JUSSI VASAMA COMMENTS ON JANUARY–JUNE 2022:

The implementation of QPR's new strategy has progressed well, which can be seen in the clear increase in SaaS revenue compared to the comparison period. SaaS revenue growth accelerated to 38% in the secong quarter exceeding the long-term strategic target level. The recurring revenue items of the software business, SaaS and maintenance revenues, grew by 14% in the second quarter and by 9% in January–June compared to the comparison period. The share of recurring profits in turnover increased to 45% in the second quarter, as compared to 37% a year earlier.

Net sales in the second quarter decreased from the comparison period, but the decrease clearly slowed down as compared to the first quarter. In the entire comparison period, the figures were affected by the exceptionally large one-time license sales in the first quarter of 2021. In the second quarter, the sale of new software licenses was at the level of the comparison period.

Revenue from the consulting business was 15% lower in the first half of the year compared to the previous year. This is primarily due to demand fluctuations in the consulting services of the Finnish public sector, and partly also a reflection of the challenge of quickly hiring consulting expertise that meets the market’s demand.

During the monitoring period, we focused on renewing the company's strategic focus, structure, and operating models. We have strengthened our foundation to enable growth and strengthened our offering as a leading process intelligence SaaS service provider.

In the second quarter, the company launched a unique solution developed for the process mining market. The solution enables a customer-oriented SaaS software business based on scalable process intelligence. It is the first and only flexibly scalable and quickly deployable solution on the market, that organizations can use without compromising on the amount of data, data integrity, and process data integrity.

With the launched solution, QPR enables customers to make their operations more efficient and save on costs. We do this by combining a deep understanding of the customer’s business processes with real-time process transparency, ready-made dashboards, and market-leading Data Cloud technology. Snowflake was selected as the modern technology provider. QPR’s solution, built on top of the Snowflake data cloud, is thus the only process mining software on the market to run natively and securely in the Snowflake data cloud. Additionally, QPR signed a partnership agreement with Snowflake, making us the only Process Mining Powered by Snowflake partner globally. In addition to increasing product development investments, the company increased investment in marketing, sales, and strengthening its partnership network.

In line with the company strategy, the focus lies on strong and continuous SaaS revenue growth. In the medium term, this affects the overall growth of the company, especially regarding to the gradual decrease in new sales of software licenses. For the rest of the year, the company will continue to invest heavily in marketing, sales, and product development in accordance with its strategy. This will consequently weaken profitability in the near future.

As the company previously announced, QPR's rights issue from May 27 to June 10, 2022, was oversubscribed. The goal of the share issue was to strengthen the company's financial conditions to implement the company's growth strategy. The rights issue would enable investments in the growth of the international SaaS business by focusing on QPR's scalable process mining offering and our capabilities. I am very satisfied with the result of the rights issue, where the company raised approximately EUR 2.9 million in net assets. This is a strong indication of investors' trust and faith in the new strategy and in QPR itself as the leading software and service company in our industry.

I am happy that the renewal of the company's structure and operations has progressed quickly. After the company's reorganization, two new people started in the executive management team. In the second quarter, we announced the strengthening of the company's executive management team with the appointment of a new CRO, CFO, and Head of People and Culture. The appointments support the implementation of QPR's new growth strategy. We have also increased investments in personnel well-being and strengthened our recruitment process. I am very satisfied with QPR's ability to function as an international and multicultural organization, and I believe this will be a significant competitive advantage for the company as an employer in the future.

On a general level, increased uncertainty of the operating environment and the increase in cost levels may affect investments of some customer industries. However, QPR's solutions, which enable operational efficiency and cost savings, are an opportunity for our customers to renew themselves and to react to market changes.

Jussi Vasama

Chief Executive Officer









KEY FIGURES

EUR in thousands,

unless otherwise indicated April-June,

2022 April-June,

2021 Change,

% Jan-June,

2022 Jan-June,

2021 Change,

% Jan-Dec,

2021 Net sales 2,012 2,138 -6 4,213 5,042 -16 9,140 EBITDA -270 3 -10,164 -471 569 -183 241 % of net sales -13.4 0.1 -11.2 11.3 2.6 Operating result -515 -275 -87 -988 11 -9,494 -1,248 % of net sales -25.6 -12.9 -23.4 0.2 -13.7 Result before tax -526 -283 -86 -1,009 -78 -1,201 -1,356 Result for the period -629 -231 -172 -1,009 -61 -1,556 -1,356 % of net sales -31.3 -10.8 -23.9 -1.2 -14.8 Earnings per share, EUR

(basic and diluted) -0.039 -0.019 -103 -0.082 -0.005 -1,138 -0.113 Equity per share, EUR 0.149 0.159 -6 0.149 0.159 -6 0.035 Cash flow from operating

activities -664 305 -318 -623 1,211 -151 692 Cash and cash equivalents 1,918 878 119 1,918 878 118 441 Net borrowings -322 -23 -1,033 -322 -23 -1,300 1,682 Gearing, % -10.9 -1.2 -832 -13.5 -1.2 -1,054 288.5 Equity ratio, % 40.5 39.9 1 40.5 39.9 14 8.3 Return on equity, % -178.4 -44.4 -302 -286.2 -6.1 -4,592 -111.4 Return on investment, % -49.3 -18.7 -164 -89.8 0.7 12,929 -49.3





REPORTING

QPR Software innovates, develops, sells, and delivers software and services in international markets aimed at facilitating operational development in organizations. QPR Software reports one operating segment: Operational development of organizations. In addition to this, the Company reports revenue from products and services as follows: Software licenses, Renewable software licenses, Software maintenance services, SaaS (Software-as-a-service,) and Consulting.

Recurring revenue reported by the Company consists of SaaS net sales, Renewable software licenses, and Software maintenance services. Software licenses are sold to customers for perpetual use or for an agreed, limited period. Renewable software licenses are sold to customers as a user right with an indefinite duration. These contracts are automatically renewed at the end of the agreed period, usually one year, unless the agreement is terminated within the notice period. Renewable license revenue is recognized at one point in time, at the beginning of the invoicing period.

Geographical areas reported are Finland, the rest of Europe (including Turkey), and the rest of the world. Net sales are reported according to the customer ́s headquarters location. The company has closed its business and partnerships in Russia for the time being.





NET SALES DEVELOPMENT

NET SALES BY PRODUCT GROUP EUR in thousands April-June,

2022 April-June,

2021 Change,

% Jan-June,

2022 Jan-June,

2021 Change,

% Jan-Dec,

2021 Software licenses 169 133 27 301 866 -65 1,317 Renewable software licenses 41 81 -49 429 524 -18 797 Software maintenance services 471 481 -2 933 939 -1 2,034 SaaS 436 317 38 786 635 24 1,283 Consulting 895 1,126 -21 1,763 2,078 -15 3,709 Total 2,012 2,138 -6 4,213 5,042 -16 9,140 NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC AREA EUR in thousands April-June,

2022 April-June,

2021 Change,

% Jan-June,

2022 Jan-June,

2021 Change,

% Jan-Dec,

2021 Finland 957 1,145 -16 2,118 2,593 -18 4,614 Europe incl. Turkey 661 545 21 1,338 1,232 9 2,689 Rest of the world 394 448 -12 757 1,217 -38 1,837 Total 2,012 2,138 -6 4,213 5,042 -16 9,140





April-June 2022

Net sales in the second quarter amounted to EUR 2,012 thousand (2,138). Recurring revenue accounted for 45% (37) of net sales.

New software license net sales amounted to EUR 169 thousand (133), increased 27%. Renewable software license net sales decreased to EUR 41 thousand (81) due to the decrease in sales in Finland and the international retail channel.

Software maintenance net sales were EUR 471 thousand (481), which decreased 2% mainly due to lower international channel maintenance net sales.

SaaS revenue increased EUR 436 thousand (317). At the end of the quarter, the entire offer backlog was more than EUR 8 million (Q1; over EUR 7 million) and the annual estimate of the SaaS offer backlog for the next 12 months over EUR 1,5 million (Q1; over EUR 1.6 million).

Consulting and software deliveries revenue was EUR 895 thousand (1,126) and decreased by 21%. This is primarily due to demand fluctuations in the consulting services of the Finnish public sector, and partly also as a challenge to quickly hire consulting expertise that meets the demand from the market.

Net sales in Finland decreased by 16% but international net sales increased by 6%. Of the Group net sales, 47% (54) derived from Finland, 33% (25) from the rest of Europe (including Turkey) and 20% (21) from the rest of the world.





January - June 2022

Net sales in January – June amounted to EUR 4,213 thousand (5,042) and decreased by 16%. The share of recurring revenue was 41% of net sales (31).

Of the Group net sales, 50% (51) derived from Finland, 32% (24) from the rest of Europe (including Turkey) and 18% (24) from the rest of the world.





FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE





April - June 2022

The Group´s EBITDA amounted to -270 thousand (3) and operating result (EBIT) to EUR -515 thousand (-275). Net Sales that decreased operating result. Operating expenses were almost on the same level as in the previous year.

The result for the period was EUR -629 thousand (-231). Earnings per share were EUR -0.039 (-0.019).

January - June 2022

The Group´s EBITDA amounted to EUR -471 thousand (569) and an operating result (EBIT) amounted to EUR -988 thousand (11). Net Sales that decreased operating result. Operating expenses were almost on the same level as the in previous year (+5%).

The Group´s fixed costs were EUR 4,465 thousand (4,397) in the reporting period. Credit losses, included in fixed costs, were EUR 37 thousand (24).

The result before taxes was EUR -1,009 thousand (-78) and result for the period was EUR -1,009 thousand (-61). Earnings per share were EUR -0.082 (-0.005).





FINANCE AND INVESTMENTS

Cash flow from operating activities in January-June decreased to EUR 623 thousand (1,211). mainly due to decreased financial results. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the reporting period were EUR 1,918 thousand (878). The net effect of the share issue organized in the second quarter on cash and cash equivalents was 2.9 million euros.

Net financial expenses were EUR 21 thousand (88). The expenses of the comparison period include a one-time guarantee payment related to the finished project, which the company paid in January 2021.

Investments in January - June totaled EUR 783 thousand (379). Investments were mainly related to product development expenditure.

The Company’s financial position is good. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the reporting period were EUR 1,918 thousand (878), and in addition, the Group has access to EUR 1.0 million in other short-term financial instruments. At the end of the period, the Group had a short-term bank loan of EUR 1,500 thousand and no long-term interest-bearing bank loans. The gearing ratio was -13.5% (-1). At the end of the reporting period, the equity ratio was 40.5 (40).





PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

QPR innovates and develops software products that analyze, measure, and model operations in organizations. The Company develops the following software products: QPR ProcessAnalyzer, QPR EnterpriseArchitect, QPR ProcessDesigner, and QPR Metrics.

In the first half of the year, product development expenses were EUR 1,431 thousand (956). Product development expenses worth EUR 674 thousand (358) were capitalized. The amortization of capitalized product development expenses was EUR 326 thousand (346). The amortization period for capitalized product development expenses is four years.





PERSONNEL

At the end of the reporting period, the Group employed a total of 81 persons (79). The average number of personnel during the period was 78 (75).

The average age of employees was 44 (43.7) years. Women account for 24% (25) of employees, and men for 76% (75). Of all personnel, 18% (18) work in sales and marketing, 44% (42) in consulting and customer care, 31% (31) in product development, and 7% (9) in administration.

The company announced three new executive management team appointments during Q2. Eric Allart was appointed QPR’s CRO to be responsible for global direct sales from June 1, 2022. Johanna Lähde was appointed as the company's Head of People and Culture on August 1, 2022, and her responsibility is the development of the company's operating culture and personnel. Mervi Kerkelä-Hiltunen has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of QPR Software and a member of the executive management team as of August 4, 2022. Strengthening the executive management team with new positions, to which strong professionals in their own areas of expertise have been appointed, supports the implementation of QPR's new growth strategy.

For incentive purposes, the Company has a bonus program that covers all employees. Short-term remuneration of the top management consists of salary, fringe benefits, and a possible annual bonus, mainly based on the net sales performance of the Group and business units. Furthermore, the Company has a key employee stock option plan in use.





SHARES AND SHAREHOLDER

Trading of shares Jan-June,

2022 Jan-June,

2021 Change,

% Jan-Dec,

2021 Shares traded, pcs 1,287,534 1,298,011 -1 3,323,915 Volume, EUR 1,677,990 2,776,234 -40 6,255,379 % of shares 8.0 10.8 27.7 Average trading price, EUR 1.30 2.14 -39 1.88 Shares and market capitalization June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Change,

% Dec 31,

2021 Total number of shares, pcs 16,455,321 12,444,863 - 12,444,863 Treasury shares, pcs 413,487 457,009 - 457,009 Book counter value, EUR 0.11 0.11 - 0.11 Outstanding shares, pcs 16,041,834 11,987,854 - 11,987,854 Number of shareholders 1,653 1,408 17 1,509 Closing price, EUR 0.86 2.06 -58 1.85 Market capitalization, EUR 13,795,977 24,694,979 -44 22,177,530 Book counter value of all treasury

shares, EUR 45,484 50,271 - 50,271 Total purchase value of all treasury

shares, EUR 405,726 439,307 - 439,307 Treasury shares, % of all shares 2.5 3.7 - 3.7

On April 6, 2022, the Annual General Meeting authorized the company's Board of Directors to decide on the share issue. On April 22, 2022, the company announced in a separate release that it had begun preparations for the rights issue during the second quarter to enable the necessary growth investments to be made.

On May 19, 2022, with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 6 April 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company decided on a rights offering and published the terms and conditions of the offering where the Company issued up to 4,010,458 new shares in the Company.

On June 13, 2022, the Company announced the preliminary result of its oversubscribed rights offering, and on June 15, 2022, The final result of its oversubscribed rights offering and amendments to the terms and conditions of the stock options 2019 as a result of the offering .

On June 17, 2022, the Company announced, that new shares issued in the rights offering have been registered with the trade register .

All the related stock exchange releases can be found in the Investors section of the Company's website: https://www.qpr.com/investors/stock-exchange-and-press-releases







GOVERNANCE

In March 2022, the Board of Directors gave notice to the shareholders of QPR Software Plc that the Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. The Board of Directors of the Company resolved on extraordinary measures pursuant to the temporary legislation approved by the Finnish Parliament. In order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was held without shareholders’ presence at the Meeting venue. Participation and exercise of shareholder rights in the Meeting was possible only by way of proxy representation, by submitting counterproposals, and by asking questions in advance.

The Annual General Meeting approved the Board's proposal that no dividend be paid for the financial year 2021. The Annual General Meeting made an advisory decision on the Remuneration Report and decided to approve the presented Remuneration Report. The Annual General Meeting resolved that the number of Board Members is four (4) and elected Pertti Ervi, Matti Heikkonen, Antti Koskela, and Jukka Tapaninen members of the Company ́s Board of Directors. The term of office of the members of the Board of Directors expires at the end of the next Annual General Meeting. At its organizing meeting, the Board of Directors elected Pertti Ervi as its Chairman.

The Annual General Meeting elected Authorized Public Accountants KPMG Oy Ab as QPR Software ́s auditor with Miika Karkulahti, Authorized Public Accountant, acting as principal auditor. The term of office of the auditor expires at the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting decided to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on the conveyance of the own shares held by the Company (share issue) either on one or on several occasions. The share issue can be carried out as a share issue against payment or without consideration on terms to be determined by the Board of Directors.

All authorizations of the Board and other decisions made by the previous Annual General Meeting are available in their entirety in the stock exchange release published by the Company on April 6, 2022.

The release can be found in the Investors section of the Company's website.







EVENTS AFTER THE REVIEW PERIOD

No significant events after the review period.





SHORT-TERM RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

Internal control and risk management at QPR Software aim to ensure that the Company operates efficiently and effectively, distributes reliable information, complies with regulations and operational principles, reaches its strategic goals, reacts to changes in the market and operational environment, and ensures the continuity of its business. QPR has identified the following three groups of risks related to its operations: risks related to business operations (country, customer, personnel, legal), risks related to information and products (QPR products, IPR, data security), and risks related to financing (foreign currency, short-term cash flow).

The Company has an insurance policy covering property, operational, and liability risks. Financial risks include reasonable credit risk concerning individual business partners, which is characteristic of any international business. QPR seeks to limit this credit risk by continuously monitoring standard payment terms, receivables, and credit limits.

Approximately 58% of the Group’s trade receivables were in euro at the end of the quarter (58%). At the end of the quarter, the Company had not hedged its non-euro trade receivables.

Risks and risk management practices related to the Company’s business are further described in the Annual Report 2021, pages 23-24.







FINANCIAL INFORMATION

In 2022 QPR Software Plc will publish its financial information, in Finnish and English, as follows:

Interim Report January – September: Friday, October 21, 2022









QPR SOFTWARE PLC

BOARD OF DIRECTORS









For further information:

Jussi Vasama

Chief Executive Officer

QPR Software Plc

Tel. +358 50 380 9893





About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Dare to improve.



www.qpr . com











CONSOLIDATED COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENT EUR in thousands, unless

otherwise indicated April-June,

2022 April-June,

2021 Change,

% Jan-June,

2022 Jan-June,

2021 Change,

% Jan-Dec,

2021 Net sales 2,012 2,138 -6 4,213 5,042 -16 9,140 Other operating income Materials and services 407 297 37 735 634 16 1,106 Employee benefit expenses 1,740 1,692 3 3,551 3,464 3 6,824 Other operating expenses 135 146 -8 397 375 6 968 EBITDA -270 3 10,164 -471 569 -183 241 Depreciation and amortization 245 278 -12 517 558 -7 1,489 Operating result -515 -275 -87 -988 11 9,494 -1,248 Financial income and expenses -11 -8 -38 -21 -88 -76 -108 Result before tax -526 -283 -86 -1,009 -78 -1,201 -1,356 Income taxes -103 52 -298 0 17 -100 0 Result for the period -629 -231 -172 -1,009 -61 -1,556 -1,356 Earnings per share, EUR

(basic and diluted) -0.039 -0.019 103 -0.082 -0.005 -1,138 -0.113 Consolidated statement of

comprehensive income: Result for the period -629 -231 172 -1009 -61 -1,556 -1,356 Other items in comprehensive

income that may be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on

translating foreign operations 0 0 1 1 -3 Total comprehensive income -629 -231 172 -1,008 -60 -1582 -1,359





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET EUR in thousands June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Change,

% Dec 31,

2021 Assets Non-current assets: Intangible assets 2,067 2,033 2 1 ,711 Goodwill 358 513 -30 358 Tangible assets 168 153 10 172 Right-of-use assets 62 122 -49 148 Other non-current assets 281 306 -8 277 Total non-current assets 2,936 3,126 -6 2,666 Current assets: Trade and other receivables 2,205 1,950 13 2,694 Cash and cash equivalents 1,918 878 118 441 Total current assets 4,123 2,828 50

3,135 Total assets 7,059 5,954 19 5,800 Equity and liabilities Equity: Share capital 1,359 1,359 0 1,359 Other funds 21 21 0 21 Treasury shares -406 -439 -8 -439 Translation differences -66 -68 -2 -68 Invested non-restricted equity fund 2,938 5 54840 5 Retained earnings -1,456 1,099 -233 -448 Equity attributable to shareholders of

the parent company 2,390 1,977 21 430 Current liabilities: Interest-bearing liabilities 1,500 700 1,600 Interest-bearing lease liabilities 96 155 -38 82 Advances received 1,163 1,003 16 627 Accrued expenses and prepaid income 1,298 1,648 -21 2,293 Trade and other payables 613 472 30 768 Total current liabilities 4,669 3,977 17 5,370 Total liabilities 4,669 3,977 17 5,370 Total equity and liabilities 7,059 5,954 19 5,800





CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED CASH FLOW STATEMENT





Thousand euros

4-6/2022 4-6/2021 Change %

1-6/2022 1-6/2021 Change %

1-12/2021 Cash flow from operating activities: Result for the period -629 -231 172 -1,009 -61 -1,554 -1,356 Adjustments to the result 246 391 -37 517 593 -13 1,518 Working capital changes -269 217 -224 -109 896 -112 713 Interest and other financial

expenses paid -12 -88 86 -21 -230 91 -164 Interest and other financial

income received 0 0 0 0 2 100 3 Income taxes paid 0 17 -100 0 11 100 -22 Net cash from operating activities -664 305 -318 -623 1,211 -151 692 Cash flow from investing activities: Purchases of tangible and

intangible assets -391 -222 76

-734 -379 94

-942 Net cash used in investing activities -391 -222 76

-734 -379 94

-942 Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from short term

borrowings 0 0 0 700 -100 1500 Repayments of short term

borrowings 0 0 0 0 -700 -100 -991 Payment of lease liabilities 57

-49 16 -135 -138 0 Sales of own shares 34 0 34 0 0 Share issue net 2,933 0 0 2,933 0 0 Net cash used in financing activities 2,909 -49 -6026 2,831 -138 -2145 509 Net change in cash and cash

equivalents 1,854 34 -5,354 1,474 694 113 258 Cash and cash equivalents

at the beginning of the period 61 857 -93 441 185 138 185 Effects of exchange rate changes

on cash and cash equivalents 2 -13 -118 3 -1 -2 Cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the period 1,918 878 118 1,918 878 118 441







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY EUR in thousands Share

capital Other

funds Translation

differences Treasury

shares Invested non-

restricted

equity fund Retained

earnings Total Equity Jan 1, 2021 1 359 21 -69 -439 5 1,126 2,004 Stock option scheme 33 33 Comprehensive income 1 -61 -59 Equity June 30, 2021 1 359 21 -68 -439 5 1,098 1,978 Stock option scheme 26 26 Comprehensive income -1,572 -1,572 Equity Dec 31, 2021 1 359 21 -68 -439 5 -448 430 Stock option scheme 2 2 Disposal of own shares 34 34 Share issue ,net 2,933 2,933 Comprehensive income 1 -1,009 -1,008 Equity June 30, 2022 1 359 21 -67 -406 2,938 -1,455 2,390





NOTES TO INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES

This report complies with requirements of IAS 34 ”Interim Financial Reporting”. Starting from the beginning of 2022, the Group has applied certain new or revised IFRS standards and IFRIC interpretations, as described in the Consolidated Financial Statements 2021. The implementation of these new and revised requirements has not impacted the reported figures. For all other parts, the accounting principles and methods are the same as they were in the 2021 financial statements.

When preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is required to make estimates and assumptions regarding the future and to consider the appropriate application of accounting principles, which means that actual results may differ from those estimated.

All amounts presented in this report are consolidated figures, unless otherwise noted. The amounts presented in the report are rounded, so the sum of individual figures may differ from the sum reported. This report is unaudited.





INTANGIBLE AND TANGIBLE ASSETS EUR in thousands Jan-June,

2022 Jan-June,

2021 Jan-Dec,

2021 Increase in intangible assets: Acquisition cost Jan 1 12,846 11,987 11,987 Increase 685 358 859 Increase in tangible assets: Acquisition cost Jan 1 2,705 2,869 2,622 Increase 49 21 83 CHANGE IN INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES EUR in thousands Jan-June,

2022 Jan-June,

2021 Jan-Dec,

2021 Interest-bearing liabilities Jan 1 1,682 947 947 Proceeds from short term borrowings 0 700 1,500 Repayments 86 792 765 Interest-bearing liabilities June 30/Dec 31 1,596

855 1,682





PLEDGES AND COMMITMENTS EUR in thousands Jan-June,

2022 Jan-Juner,

2021 Dec 31,

2021 Change,

% Business mortgages (held by the Company) 2,384 2,387 2,386 0 Minimum lease payments based on lease agreements: Maturing in less than one year 20 7 23 -13 Maturing in 1-5 years 15 3 23 -35 Total 35 12 46 -24 Total pledges and commitments 2,419 2,398 2,432 -1





CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT BY QUARTER EUR in thousands Q2

2021 Q1

2021 Q4

2020 Q3

2020 Q2

2020 Q1

2020 Net sales 2,012 2,201 2,054 2,043 2,138 2,904 Other operating income 0 0 0 0 0 0 Materials and services 407 328 224 248 297 337 Employee benefit expenses 1,740 1,811 1,925 1,434 1,692 1,772 Other operating expenses 135 263 335 259 146 228 EBITDA -270 -201 -430 103 3 566 Depreciation and amortization 245 271 620 311 278 280 Operating result -515 -472 -1,050 -208 -275 286 Financial income and expenses -11 -10 -15 -5 -8 -80 Result before tax -526 -483 -1,065 -213 -283 206 Income taxes -103 103 -66 49 52 -35 Result for the period -629 -380 -1,131 -165 -231 170





GROUP KEY FIGURES EUR in thousands, unless

otherwise indicated Jan-June or

June 30, 2022 Jan-June or

June30, 2021 Jan-Dec or

Dec 31, 2021 Net sales 4,213 5,042 9,140 Net sales growth, % -16.4 4.4 1.9 EBITDA -471 569 241 % of net sales -11.2 11.3 2.6 Operating result -988 11 -1,248 % of net sales -23.4 0.2 -13.7 Result before tax -1,009 -78 -1,356 % of net sales -23.9 -1.5 -14.8 Result for the period -1,009 -61 -1,356 % of net sales -23.9 -1.2 -14.8 Return on equity (per annum), % -286.2 -6.1 -111.4 Return on investment (per annum), % -89.88 0.7 -49.3 Cash and cash equivalents 1,918 878 441 Net borrowings -322 -23 1,682 Equity 2,390 1,977 430 Gearing, % -13.5 -1.2 288.5 Equity ratio, % 40.5 39.9 8.3 Total balance sheet 7,059 5,954 5,800 Investments in non-current assets 783 425 942 % of net sales 18.6 8.4 10.3 Product development expenses 1,431 956 2,115 % of net sales 34.0 19.0 23.1 Average number of personnel 78 82 80 Personnel at the beginning of period 80 88 88 Personnel at the end of period 81 82 80 Earnings per share, EUR

(basic and diluted) -0.082 -0.019 -0.113 Equity per share, EUR 0.149 0.159 0.035



