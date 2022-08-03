Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.

The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 27 July 2022 to 2 August 2022:

 No. of sharesAverage price (DKK)Total value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement509,100158.2580,563,630.00
27 July 20225,500137.26754,930.00
28 July 20225,500141.09775,995.00
29 July 20225,500147.56811,580.00
1 August 20225,000150.63753,150.00
2 August 20225,000150.57752,850.00
Total26,500145.233,848,505.00
Accumulated under the programme535,600157.6084,412,135.00

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, H+H holds 644,231 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.68 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.

For further information please contact:
Andreas Holkjær
Head of Investor Relations and Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
aho@HplusH.com

Attachments


500 - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme 500 - Appendix - Specification - 27.07.2022 to 02.08.2022