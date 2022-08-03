Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.
The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 27 July 2022 to 2 August 2022:
|No. of shares
|Average price (DKK)
|Total value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|509,100
|158.25
|80,563,630.00
|27 July 2022
|5,500
|137.26
|754,930.00
|28 July 2022
|5,500
|141.09
|775,995.00
|29 July 2022
|5,500
|147.56
|811,580.00
|1 August 2022
|5,000
|150.63
|753,150.00
|2 August 2022
|5,000
|150.57
|752,850.00
|Total
|26,500
|145.23
|3,848,505.00
|Accumulated under the programme
|535,600
|157.60
|84,412,135.00
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Following these transactions, H+H holds 644,231 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.68 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.
For further information please contact:
Andreas Holkjær
Head of Investor Relations and Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
aho@HplusH.com
