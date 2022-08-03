Dark Web Intelligence Market to Generate $2.30 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR , Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global dark web intelligence market garnered $341.70 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $2.30 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 21.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $341.70 million Market Size in 2031 $2.30 billion CAGR 21.3% No. of Pages in Report 350 Segments covered Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region. Drivers Rise in cyber fraud Introduction of crypto currencies such as Bitcoin and Etherium Technical advancements in the field of cyber-security, antivirus, and malware protection Opportunities Rise in popularity of cloud-based operations





Covid-19 Scenario:

Industries around the globe are severely affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the impact on the technology sector during the crisis was comparatively lesser than the rest of the economy.

The implementation of the global encouraged usage of emerging technologies such as dark web intelligence. Various organizations adopted dark web intelligence solution to tackle various cyber threats and enhance business operations.

Increase in variety of cyber frauds such as ransomware attack, financial fraud, and data hacking across industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and government created the demand for dark web intelligence solution to perform contactless operations safely and securely even during the pandemic.

Furthermore, dark web intelligence enables end-to-end business operation management while improving business agility, streamlining processes, and securing the future of enterprises. For instance, in February 2021, Volante Global, a multi-class and multi-territory international managing general agent (MGA) platform, launched the innovative cyber ransomware solution, Cyber LockoutSM, which combines ransomware insurance cover with the latest cyber security technology. It is designed specifically to greatly reduce an organization’s exposure to malware attacks, including ransomware. Such developments are expected to enhance the growth of the market in the post-pandemic.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global dark web intelligence market based on component, deployment model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on component, the solution segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global dark web intelligence market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 22.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global dark web intelligence market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global dark web intelligence industry analyzed in the research include Alert Logic, Blueliv, Carbonite, Inc., DarkOwl, Digital Shadows, Echosec, Enigma, Flashpoint, IntSights, KELA, NICE Actimize, Proofpoint, Inc., Searchlight Security, Sixgill, Terbium Labs, Verisign, and ZeroFox. This report gives an in-depth profile of these key players of the market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

