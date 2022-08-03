The Legal Register Centre selects Innofactor to continue the development and maintenance work of the HAIPA project

Finnish English

Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on August 3, 2022, at 9:45 Finnish time

The Legal Register Centre has selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition to continue the development and maintenance work of the ERP and document management system for administrative courts and special courts (HAIPA project). The system is based on Innofactor's Dynasty product family.

The total value of the procurement (excluding VAT) stated by the Legal Register Centre in the procurement decision is approximately EUR 4.0 million. The contract period is two years, in addition to which there are two one-year options, which are decided separately.

The Legal Register Centre is an agency in the administrative sector of the Ministry of Justice whose function is to act as the controller for information systems and registers in the administration sector of the Ministry of Justice as well as to convey information reported by authorities in the administration sector to other authorities.

The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.

Espoo, August 3, 2022

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:

Sami Ensio, CEO

Innofactor Plc

Tel. +358 50 584 2029

sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media

www.innofactor.com

Innofactor

Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #HybridWork #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles