United States Beverage Market Outlook Report 2022: Focus on Growth Opportunities and "What's Next"

The "U.S. Beverage Market Outlook 2022: Inflation, Supply Chains, & Trends in Beverage Consumption" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
U.S. Beverage Market Outlook 2022 focuses on the market for selected packaged beverage products sold to consumers in the United States through retail channels.
All retail distribution channels are covered, including supermarkets and grocery stores, mass merchandisers and supercenters, warehouse clubs, specialty food stores, health/natural food stores, convenience stores, drugstores, dollar stores, vending machines, and direct sales channels such as online and mail order. Market size data are provided at the retail sales level for 2016-2021 and projections are provided for 2021-2026.
Most major beverage categories are mature and rely primarily on population growth, leaving marketers with the challenge of bringing something new to the table. Opportunities abound for companies that invest in new product launches, ingredient changes, and different marketing tactics to appeal to changing consumer preferences, including the wellness and plant-based areas but also flavor trends.
The COVID-19 pandemic led to sharply increased demand for beverages in the retail sector as consumption shifted from the foodservice industry to the home. Even as foodservice outlets reopened and vaccination rates rose, COVID-19 variants remained a concern along with rising food and gas prices due to inflationary pressure. Therefore, many consumers are continuing to spend more time at home compared to their pre-pandemic habits and more beverages were consumed at home. As a result, while demand on the retail side has continued to slow from the gains seen from 2019-2020, sales have remained elevated from pre-pandemic levels.
The pandemic cast a spotlight on - and in many cases accentuated - beverage industry trends that had been developing for several years. Consumer behavior was changed significantly, leading to unprecedented demand for products to meet basic needs, as well as items to satisfy changing lifestyles. Highlights include dairy alternatives, better tasting better-for-you beverages, reduced sugar/zero sugar content, hard beverage options, and sustainable packaging.
Historical and projected retail sales are presented in additional detail for beverages within these primary categories -- carbonated soft drinks, energy and sports drinks, bottled water (plain and enhanced), dairy beverages, dairy alternatives, juices, coffee, and tea. Additionally, the report has dozens of tables showcasing numerical survey data on consumer demographics and psychographics and numerous figures and images highlighting product and marketing trend examples. This report also goes in-depth on COVID-19 trends affecting the beverage market.
With a focus on growth opportunities and "what's next" - along with bringing decades of food and beverage market perspective and analysis to the table - Beverage Market Outlook 2022: Inflation, Supply Chains, & Trends in Beverage Consumption is packed with actionable insights about consumer trends, behavior, and motivations. This report delivers predictions and recommendations designed to guide retailers, service providers, wholesalers, beverage suppliers and bottlers, packaging firms, and investors in making business decisions about the beverage market.
Combining the publisher's extensive monitoring of the food and beverage market with proprietary surveys, U.S. Beverage Market Outlook 2022 is the go-to source for a complete understanding of the U.S. packaged beverage market. This broad-based report evaluates current trends and future directions for marketing and retailing, along with consumer patterns across the food market.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- Beverage Retail Sales Forecast
- Covid-19 Effects on Retail Beverage Sales
- Concerns About High Prices
- Consumers Still Stockpiling
- Beverage Trends
- Replicate Real Dairy Experience With Alternatives
- Better Better-For-You
- Reduced or Zero Sugar
- Hard Beverages
- Sustainable Packaging
Chapter 2: Covid-19 Effects on Consumers
- Highlights
- Considering the Pandemic a Health Threat Personally or to Family/Friends
- Impact on Food and Beverages
- Concerns About High Prices and Shortages
- Concerns About Shortages
- Consumers Still Stockpiling
- Drinking Patterns: Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most
- Home Cooking Remains Relatively High
- Food Shopping Habits & Patterns
- Increasing Use of Convenient Food and Beverage Ordering Methods
- In-Store Shopping Patterns
- Effects on Work Continuing in 2021
- Set Up to Work from Home
- Changes in Work from Home Habits
Chapter 3: Overview
- Beverage Retail Sales Forecast
- Total Beverage Sales Will Continue to Rise in 2022
- Food and Beverage Sales Shifted Back to Food Retail During the Pandemic
- Carbonated Soft Drinks Continued With Strong Growth in 2021
- Best Prospects for Dairy Alternatives, Energy & Sports Drinks, & Bottled Water
- Distribution Trends
- E-Commerce and Grocery Delivery
- Easier Store Pickup
- Faster Home Delivery
- In-Home Delivery
- Instacart Adds Features to Fight Inflation
- Snacking
- Frequency of Snacking and Reasons for Snacking
- Younger Consumers Are More Likely to Snack Throughout the Day
- Convenience Stores Recover from Pandemic
Chapter 4: Beverage Trends
- Replicate Real Dairy Experience With Alternatives
- Dairy-Free, Plant-Based
- Animal-Free Dairy
- Better Better-For-You
- Reduced or Zero Sugar
- Heightened Experiences
- Beverage +
- CBD-Infused
- Hard Beverages
- Private Label: Lagged in 2021 But Remains Important
- Address ESG Issues
- Food Waste
- Social Causes
- Sustainability
- Packaging
- Beverage Packaging Recyclability a Top Consumer Priority
- Plastic Bottles Still Recycled Most
- Consumer Opinions on Packaging and Recycling
- Despite Environmental Concerns Plastic Bottles Still Very Popular
- Packaging and Recycling Initiatives
Chapter 5: Bottled and Enhanced Waters
- Sales Outlook
- Market to Reach $32 Billion in 2026
- Segment Sales
- Consumer Insights
- Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most
- Consumers Prefer Still Water Unflavored; Sparkling Water/Seltzer Flavored
- Still Water Consumed Far More Than Sparkling or Seltzer
- Water Filter Ownership Spikes Again in 2021
- Hard Seltzer Gains Continue in 2021
- Key Opportunities
- Better Better-For-You
- Water +
- Heightened Experiences
- Address ESG Issues
- CBD-Infused
- Hard Seltzers
Chapter 6: Carbonated Soft Drinks
- Sales Outlook
- Market Nearly $52 Billion in 2026
- Category Sales
- Consumer Insights
- Pandemic Boosts Diet Soda Consumption
- Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most
- Despite Environmental Concerns Plastic Bottles Still Very Popular
- Carbonated Beverages)
- Diet Cola Drinkers Drink the Most
- Selected Differences Among Coca-Cola, Coke Zero Sugar, and Diet Coke Drinkers
- Key Opportunities
- Heightened Experiences
- Soda +
- Better Better-For-You
- Hard Soda
- CBD-Infused
Chapter 7: Coffee and Ready-To-Drink Coffee
- Sales Outlook
- Market to Exceed $19 Billion in 2026
- Category/Segment Sales
- Consumer Insights
- Rtd Coffee Gaining; Ground Consumed Most by Far
- Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most
- Loose Grinds Preferred Most But Single-Serve Pods Continue to Gain
- Consumers Overwhelmingly Prefer Unflavored Ground and Whole Bean Coffee
- Coffee Consumption Keeps Rising
- Pandemic Boosts Sales of Coffee Appliances
- Key Opportunities
- Better Better-For-You
- Coffee +
- Heightened Experiences
- At Home Coffee Shop Experience
- Single-Serve Options Beyond Pods
- Hard Coffee
- Address ESG Issues
Chapter 8: Dairy and Dairy Alternative Beverages
- Sales Outlook
- Total Market Nearly $27 Billion in 2026
- Volume Sales
- Category and Segment Sales
- Consumer Insights
- Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most
- Milk Alternative Consumption Increasing; Dairy Milk Decreasing
- Milk Drinkers Prefer 2% and Whole Milk
- Consumption of Organic Milk Jumps in 2020, Steady in 2021
- Plastic Jugs Most Popular Milk Package by Far Despite Declines
- Almond Milk Still Dominant Despite Oat Milk Gains
- Key Opportunities
- Replicate Real Dairy Experience With Alternatives
- Animal-Free Dairy
- Better Better-For-You
- Better-For-Kids
- Heightened Experiences
- Address ESG Issues
Chapter 9: Energy and Sports Drinks
- Sales Outlook
- Market to Approach $42 Billion by 2026
- Category and Segment Sales
- Consumer Insights
- Sports and Energy Drinks Especially Have Low Penetration
- Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most
- Drinks Dominate, Shots a Smaller Niche
- Energy and Sports Drinks Have Similar Consumption Patterns
- Key Opportunities
- Better Better-For-You
- Heightened Experiences
- Energy + Sports +
- CBD-Infused
- Hard Beverages
Chapter 10: Juices
- Sales Outlook
- Market Declining to About $20 Billion in 2026
- Category Sales
- Consumer Insights
- Traditional Juice Consumption Declines
- Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most
- Oj Cartons Continue Losing to Plastic Jugs and Glass Bottles
- Most Households Drink Only 1-2 Glasses of Oj Daily
- Apple Remains Favorite But Cranberry Makes Gains
- Most Households Drink Only 1-2 Glasses of Other Fruit Juice/Drinks Daily
- Key Opportunities
- Better Better-For-You
- Better-For-Kids
- Juice +
- Hard Juices
- Heightened Experiences
- CBD-Infused
Chapter 11: Tea and Ready-To-Drink Tea
- Sales Outlook
- Market to Reach $10 Billion in 2026
- Category and Segment Sales
- Consumer Insights
- Tea Bags Still Most Popular Despite Declines
- Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most
- Tea Drinkers Overwhelmingly Prefer Caffeinated
- Regular Size Bags Preferred Tea Format
- Herbal Tea Consumption Increases in 2020, 2021
- Most Hot Tea Drinkers Drink 1-2 Cups Daily
- Flavored Rtd Iced Tea Preferred But Declining
- Gains at Highest Consumption Levels for Rtd Tea
- Key Opportunities
- Better Better-For-You
- Heightened Experiences
- Tea +
- CBD-Infused
- Hard Teas
- Address ESG Issues
