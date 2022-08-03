Understanding REACH and RoHS Compliance & Protecting Revenues with Advanced Compliance (September 15-16, 2022)

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Understanding REACH and RoHS Compliance & Protecting Revenues with Advanced Compliance" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This 2 day virtual seminar will go into the specifics of the REACH and RoHS regulations, provide case studies and share lessons learned so your organization can benefit from the mistakes of others. We will review the latest on both directives and will draw out key developments and key dates (if applicable) with particular emphasis on requirements for US firms.



REACH and RoHS have been referred to as ".one of the most complex regulations in the history of the EU." Do not miss this 2 day seminar to find out why.

Areas Covered:

Topics covered in this seminar include:

REACH Registration of Substances

Introduction to REACH

Articles and REACH

Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)

Supply chain communication

Compliance enforcement

Basics of RoHS

Background and content of RoHS

Responsibility for RoHS

International requirements of RoHS

WEEE - background and content of WEEE and how to work to meet requirements

Material testing methods.

Overview of three of the most important materials regulations, the processes, and the programs needed

RoHS 1 and 2 Compliance

REACH Compliance

US Dodd-Frank Conflict Minerals Reporting

Improving data collection by using Jig 101, IEC 62474, IPC 1752

Managing suppliers with procurement contracts

Effectively using technology for tracking and managing compliance

10 Steps to building a RoHS/REACH compliance program

Determining best practices for collecting data

Understanding compliance software platforms

Manual and Automated Data Collection

Building Management Reports for Sourcing Decisions

Incorporating compliance into standard business practices

Building templates for policy and procedures

Incorporating compliance processes into ISO 9001:2015 documentation

Building a documented system for proof of due diligence

Who will Benefit:

Manufacturing Professionals

Anyone new to RoHS and or REACH and need to understand the regulations.

Anyone responsible for RoHS and REACH compliance.

Quality Managers,

Environmental Managers,

Purchasers,

Buyers.

From the following industries:

Automotive,

Electronics,

Medical devices,

Chemical,

Toys,

Industrial machinery





Key Topics Covered:



DAY 01 (7:00 AM TO 1:00 PM PDT)

Introduction to REACH Regulation, Articles, Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)

REACH Registration of Substances

Supply Chain Communication, Compliance Enforcement, Case Studies

Improving data collection by using Jig 101, IEC 62474, IPC 1752

Managing suppliers with procurement contracts

Effective using technology for tracking and managing compliance

Introduction/Review of RoHS, Background, Responsibilities, International Requirements

Shared Requirements between RoHS and WEEE, International WEEE requirements

DAY 02 (7:00 AM TO 11:00 AM PDT)

7:00 am-7:30 am - Day 1 Revision

Basics of RoHS

Background and content of RoHS

Responsibility for RoHS

International requirements of RoHS

WEEE - background and content of WEEE and how to work to meet requirements

Material testing methods

Compliance enforcement Overview of three of the most important materials regulations, the processes, and the programs needed

RoHS 1 and 2 Compliance

REACH Compliance

US Dodd-Frank Conflict Minerals Reporting

10 Steps for Building REACH/RoHS Compliance Programs, Examples and Case Studies

Best Practices for Data Collection, Review of Manual and Automated Processes, Industry standards, Software Tools

Building Compliance Policies, Templates, and a Documented Due Diligence Process

Adding Compliance Procedures to Your Quality Management System, ISO 9001:2015





Speakers:



Kelly Eisenhardt

Co-Founder and Managing Director

BlueCircle Advisors LLC



Ms. Eisenhardt is Co-Founder and Managing Director at BlueCircle Advisors LLC, a consulting firm that provides strategy and programming to address product compliance risks, sales and revenue protection, and compliance and sustainability practices throughout the supply chain.



With 20 years' experience in IT and Compliance Software Development, her former roles include: Executive Director of Environmental Programs, at Fair Factories Clearinghouse; Environmental Compliance Manager and Design for Environment programs at EMC Corporation; and Director of Product Management at PTC Corporation for Windchill Product Analytics - an environmental compliance software.



She is a journalist for industry trade publications such as 3BL, JustMeans, Social Earth, CSRwire, Ethical Performance, and CSR@Risk with a focus on trends in product compliance, supply chain transparency, and corporate social responsibility.



In 2015, she traveled with Asia Pulp and Paper to Indonesia and Sumatra to research and write about the company's zero deforestation efforts and social responsibility programs.



In May 2016, she delivered her paper on "Advancing Product Design with Environmental Compliance," at the IEEE/ISCPCE conference in Anaheim, California. She is currently on assignment with an IT infrastructure company to build Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs specializing in anti-trafficking compliance, sustainability programming and reporting, and cybersecurity compliance for supply chains.







