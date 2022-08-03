Understanding REACH and RoHS Compliance & Protecting Revenues with Advanced Compliance (September 15-16, 2022)

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Understanding REACH and RoHS Compliance & Protecting Revenues with Advanced Compliance" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 2 day virtual seminar will go into the specifics of the REACH and RoHS regulations, provide case studies and share lessons learned so your organization can benefit from the mistakes of others. We will review the latest on both directives and will draw out key developments and key dates (if applicable) with particular emphasis on requirements for US firms.
REACH and RoHS have been referred to as ".one of the most complex regulations in the history of the EU." Do not miss this 2 day seminar to find out why.
Areas Covered:
Topics covered in this seminar include:
- REACH Registration of Substances
- Introduction to REACH
- Articles and REACH
- Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)
- Supply chain communication
- Compliance enforcement
- Basics of RoHS
- Background and content of RoHS
- Responsibility for RoHS
- International requirements of RoHS
- WEEE - background and content of WEEE and how to work to meet requirements
- Material testing methods.
- Overview of three of the most important materials regulations, the processes, and the programs needed
- RoHS 1 and 2 Compliance
- REACH Compliance
- US Dodd-Frank Conflict Minerals Reporting
- Improving data collection by using Jig 101, IEC 62474, IPC 1752
- Managing suppliers with procurement contracts
- Effectively using technology for tracking and managing compliance
- 10 Steps to building a RoHS/REACH compliance program
- Determining best practices for collecting data
- Understanding compliance software platforms
- Manual and Automated Data Collection
- Building Management Reports for Sourcing Decisions
- Incorporating compliance into standard business practices
- Building templates for policy and procedures
- Incorporating compliance processes into ISO 9001:2015 documentation
- Building a documented system for proof of due diligence
Who will Benefit:
- Manufacturing Professionals
- Anyone new to RoHS and or REACH and need to understand the regulations.
- Anyone responsible for RoHS and REACH compliance.
- Quality Managers,
- Environmental Managers,
- Purchasers,
- Buyers.
From the following industries:
- Automotive,
- Electronics,
- Medical devices,
- Chemical,
- Toys,
- Industrial machinery
Key Topics Covered:
DAY 01 (7:00 AM TO 1:00 PM PDT)
- Introduction to REACH Regulation, Articles, Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)
- REACH Registration of Substances
- Supply Chain Communication, Compliance Enforcement, Case Studies
- Improving data collection by using Jig 101, IEC 62474, IPC 1752
- Managing suppliers with procurement contracts
- Effective using technology for tracking and managing compliance
- Introduction/Review of RoHS, Background, Responsibilities, International Requirements
- Shared Requirements between RoHS and WEEE, International WEEE requirements
DAY 02 (7:00 AM TO 11:00 AM PDT)
- 7:00 am-7:30 am - Day 1 Revision
- Basics of RoHS
- Background and content of RoHS
- Responsibility for RoHS
- International requirements of RoHS
- WEEE - background and content of WEEE and how to work to meet requirements
- Material testing methods
- Compliance enforcement Overview of three of the most important materials regulations, the processes, and the programs needed
- RoHS 1 and 2 Compliance
- REACH Compliance
- US Dodd-Frank Conflict Minerals Reporting
- 10 Steps for Building REACH/RoHS Compliance Programs, Examples and Case Studies
- Best Practices for Data Collection, Review of Manual and Automated Processes, Industry standards, Software Tools
- Building Compliance Policies, Templates, and a Documented Due Diligence Process
- Adding Compliance Procedures to Your Quality Management System, ISO 9001:2015
Speakers:
Kelly Eisenhardt
Co-Founder and Managing Director
BlueCircle Advisors LLC
Ms. Eisenhardt is Co-Founder and Managing Director at BlueCircle Advisors LLC, a consulting firm that provides strategy and programming to address product compliance risks, sales and revenue protection, and compliance and sustainability practices throughout the supply chain.
With 20 years' experience in IT and Compliance Software Development, her former roles include: Executive Director of Environmental Programs, at Fair Factories Clearinghouse; Environmental Compliance Manager and Design for Environment programs at EMC Corporation; and Director of Product Management at PTC Corporation for Windchill Product Analytics - an environmental compliance software.
She is a journalist for industry trade publications such as 3BL, JustMeans, Social Earth, CSRwire, Ethical Performance, and CSR@Risk with a focus on trends in product compliance, supply chain transparency, and corporate social responsibility.
In 2015, she traveled with Asia Pulp and Paper to Indonesia and Sumatra to research and write about the company's zero deforestation efforts and social responsibility programs.
In May 2016, she delivered her paper on "Advancing Product Design with Environmental Compliance," at the IEEE/ISCPCE conference in Anaheim, California. She is currently on assignment with an IT infrastructure company to build Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs specializing in anti-trafficking compliance, sustainability programming and reporting, and cybersecurity compliance for supply chains.
