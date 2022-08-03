Zero Trust Security Market to Hit $ 126.02 Bn by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR , Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global zero trust security market accrued earnings worth $23.61 billion in 2021, and is predicted to hit $126.02 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 18.5% from 2022 to 2031. The market research study provides a detailed analysis of fluctuating market trends, top-most segments, value chain analysis, major investment business scenarios, regional space, and competitive landscape. The study is a key information source for giant players, entrepreneurs, shareholders, and owners in generating new strategies for the future and taking steps to improve their market position. The report displays an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly evolving industry.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $23.61 Billion Market Size in 2031 $126.02 Billion CAGR 18.5% No. of Pages in Report 355 Segments Covered Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Authentication, Industry Vertical, and Region Drivers Escalating need for aiding secured enterprise mobility practices in organizations. Ease of accessing the internet and the introduction of lowly prized smartphones have prompted organizations to effectively execute zero trust security solutions. Rise in internet traffic has resulted in a surge in cyber-attacks on organizations. This has resulted in huge demand for zero trust security solutions. Opportunities A prominent increment in security breaches targeting business applications Surge in malware and phishing threats in organizations Massive popularity of cloud-based zero trust security services

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the expansion of the global zero trust security market due to the implementation of zero trust security solutions and the offering of secured information access while performing remote functions.

Strict execution of zero trust security solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic made it possible for various firms to effectively handle security issues.

Download Report Sample (355 Pages PDF with Insights) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17490

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global zero trust security market based on component, deployment model, enterprise size, authentication, industry vertical, and region. It provides an in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can derive a conclusion about market trends and insights. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be tapped for achieving huge growth in the upcoming years.

Based on the component, the solution segment contributed the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the overall share of the global zero trust security market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant status during the forecast timespan. However, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast timeline.

Based on the deployment model, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing more than half of the overall share of the global zero trust security market. Moreover, this segment is expected to contribute the highest market share by 2031. However, the cloud segment is also expected to record the fastest growth with a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the zero trust security market.:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17490

Based on the enterprise size, the larger enterprises segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing more than three-fifths of the overall share of the global zero trust security market. Moreover, this segment is set to maintain its domination during the forecast timeframe. However, the SMEs segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of nearly 19.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America contributed towards the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global zero trust security market. The region is predicted to contribute majorly toward the global market share in 2031. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific zero trust security market is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast timespan. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global zero trust security industry analyzed in the research include Cisco Systems Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., IBM, ZScaler, Symantec Corp., VMware, Inc., FireEye, Inc., SonicWall, Microsoft Corporation, Cloudflare, Google, Cyxtera Technologies, SonicWall, Palo Alto Networks, Check Point Software Technologies, Trend Micro, Inc., FireEye, Inc., and McAfee Corp.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact our analyst at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17490

The report evaluates these major participants in the global zero trust security industry. These participants have executed a slew of key business strategies such as the expansion of regional and customer base, product development, strategic collaborations, and joint ventures for expanding product lines in the global markets and extending the global market growth. The market research report aids the performance monitoring of each segment, positioning of each product in respective segments, and impact of new technology land product launches on the overall market size.

>> LIMITED-TIME OFFER << Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Premium Report

Licence Type: Single User + Covid Impact

Licence Type: Five User License

Licence Type: Enterprise User License

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.