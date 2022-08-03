Beauty Drinks Market Valuation to Hit USD 5.32 Billion by 2027 at 8.10% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Beauty Drinks Market Information by Ingredient Type, Function, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is anticipateed to register a growth rate of 8.10% between 2021 and 2027, while touching USD 5.32 billion by 2027 end.

Market Synopsis

Beauty drinks can be described as nutraceutical beverages with anti-aging agents. These beverages improve the radiance of the skin while minimizing the appearance of scars, pigmentation, and acne. Beauty drinks can be either carbonated or non-carbonated and are quite popular among consumers wanting to slow down the process of aging.

Beauty drinks contain minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids, and help support healthier diets by fostering the metabolism level. These drinks have collagen, hyaluronic acid, Q10, and antioxidants, all of which elevate the suppleness of the skin while reducing wrinkles.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2027 Market Size USD 5.32 Billion CAGR 8.10% (2021–2027) Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2027 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Ingredient Type, Function, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing Health Awareness Increase demand for anti-aging Products

Market Competitive Landscape:

The eminent vendors in the beauty drinks industry are

AMC Grupo Alimentación Fresco y Zumos SA (Spain)

Asterism Healthcare plus Inc. (U.S.)

Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China)

Coca-Cola Company (U.S.)

Juice Generation (France)

Groupon Inc. (U.S.)

Kinohimitsu (Taiwan)



Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The rising infusion of anti-aging agents in beauty drinks in light of the surging demand, the alarming increase in air pollution, and the prevalence of hectic lifestyles bolster the market value. The mounting health consciousness among people in the wake of surging air pollution as well as the prominence of stress-filled lifestyles that lead to early aging raise the demand for beauty drinks.

Consumers between the age of 17-37 years will emerge as the top end-users in the market over the ensuing years. The convenience of beauty drinks, coupled with zero or low side effects associated with these drinks pushes their demand among the youth, but mostly among young women. The popularity of several distribution channels, like e-commerce channels, also helps foster the sales of beauty drinks.

Market Restraints:

In view of several toxic ingredients infused in packaged beauty drinks that can be extremely harmful to the human body, the product demand can take a hit in the next few years. Use of fragrances and synthetic colors can affect the human body, for the worse. Given the rapid replacement of commercial beauty drinks with natural fruit juices like papaya and beetroot juice, the market demand could slow down to a large extent in the years to come.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak’s negative impact has led to a series of severe repercussions on people’s health status across the world. The aftermath is linked with the significant social and economic burden on people worldwide. While the major policymakers are implementing new frameworks and industries are adopting advanced models of expansion to maintain their relevance, people are facing a series of mental trauma.

However, there is a huge demand for functional beverages with natural ingredients among consumers. Several industries dependent on the food and beverage industry have been affected by the COVID 19 pandemic. However, with the growth rate of the beauty drinks market picking up along with the escalating demand for healthy, high-quality ingredients in beverages, there will be a rise in lucrative opportunities in the future.

Market Segmentation

By Ingredient

Fruit Extracts, Vitamins & Minerals, Proteins, Coenzymes, and more are the top segments considered in the report, depending on the ingredient.

Vitamins and minerals are the most extensively used ingredients in beauty drinks, given the strong demand among consumers. Vitamin A, D, E & K are the most utilized ingredients, as these are very important for skin, and eyes, and work as antioxidants. They have an overall positive effect on appearance as well as health.

By Claim

Energizers, Detoxifier, Anti-Ageing, and others are the claim-wise segments covered in the MRFR study.

Mounting consumer awareness with regard to age-related skin issues like wrinkles, dullness of skin, and fine lines, along with the rising propensity for high-end products that claim to bolster the skin’s youthfulness, will enhance the demand for beauty drinks that claim to have anti-aging elements.

By Distribution Channel

Store Based, as well as Non-Store Based, are the primary distribution channels in the market.

The store-based channels like hypermarkets and supermarkets form the biggest share in the worldwide market, considering the high consumer preference for skin care products that are in these outlets.

Regional Insights

The European market has secured the lead, given the mounting health concerns rising among the population in light of the prevailing hectic schedules. This has elevated the demand for nutricosmetic products, such as beauty drinks. The renowned companies based in the region target consumers highly concerned about their health as well as aging. The sale of a variety of beauty drinks is especially high in France and Italy, given the surge in cases of skin problems, the strong influence of the fashion industry, and hair fall issues. To leverage these opportunities, the majority of the beauty drink companies are working on enhancing brand recognition and expanding their offerings.

However, the fastest progress shall be made by the Asia Pacific market in the following years, thanks to the surging demand for beauty drinks among diverse end-users like elderly men women, restaurants, and teenagers. The emergence of online platforms like company-owned websites, and third-party, as well as e-commerce portals, help the manufacturers to boost the awareness of consumers about their products. This undoubtedly has a great impact on the regional market. Other growth-inducing factors can be the escalating demand for detoxifying drinks and products containing anti-aging agents. Over the years, the companies in the food industry like Samyang Group (China) have been foraying into the beauty drinks market. This is the case due to the low entry barriers in the region for the food companies. This should also be favorable for the beauty drinks industry in the long run.

