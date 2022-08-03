Global Nano Urea Market Report 2022-2031: Increase in the Per Capita Food Consumption and High Demand for Grains from Developing Countries Fueling Growth

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nano Urea Market, By End Use (Food Crops, Cash Crops, Horticulture Crops, Plantation Crops & Others), By Sales Channel (Direct Sales & Indirect Sales), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Nano Urea Market is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR of 32.11% by value in the forecast period, 2023-2035, to reach USD3431.79 million by 2035. Factors such as an increase in the per capita food consumption and the high demand for grains from developing countries like Japan, India, and China are driving the adoption of modern agriculture practices to boost crop production across the globe.

Also, the high-end investments by the public and private market players to support the growth of the agriculture industry and the rise in awareness about the benefits of using nano urea in agricultural fields are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the Global Nano Urea Market over the next five years.



Nano urea is gaining popularity as it has shown its effectiveness in increasing crop production worldwide. Nano urea is expected to have a positive impact on the sub-surface water and global warming and is available at comparatively lower prices than the conventional fertilizers in the market.

Nano urea offers several advantages like increased surface-to-volume ratio and higher sorption capabilities. Many countries have started to use drones to spread urea over the agriculture fields. The increased adoption of modern agriculture practices is expected to fuel the demand for the Global Nano Urea Market over the next five years.



Nano Urea Market, By End-Use:

Food Crops

Cash Crops

Horticulture Crops

Plantation Crops

Others

Nano Urea Market, By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Demand Supply Outlook - Global Nano Urea Market



4. Global Demand-Supply Gap, 2021-2035



5. Demand Supply Outlook - APAC Nano Urea Market



6. APAC Country-Wise Demand-Supply Gap, 2021-2035



7. Europe Country-Wise Demand-Supply Gap, 2021-2035



9. Demand Supply Outlook - North America Nano Urea Market



10. North America Country-Wise Demand-Supply Gap, 2021-2035



11. Demand Supply Outlook - South America Nano Urea Market



12. South America Country-Wise Demand-Supply Gap, 2021-2035



13. Demand Supply Outlook - Middle East & Africa Nano Urea Market

14. Middle East & Africa Country-Wise Demand-Supply Gap, 2021-2035



15. Market Dynamics



16. Market Trends and Developments



17. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



18. Competitive Landscape



19. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited

National Fertilizers Limited

CF Industries Holdings Inc.

Nutrien Limited

Yara International ASA

