Solar Electricity Global Market Report 2022: Rise Of Floating Solar Photovoltaics & Improvement In Solar Storage Solutions Present Avenues for Growth

The global solar electricity market reached a value of nearly $57,253.3 million in 2021, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% since 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% to nearly $125,572.3 million by 2026. Also, the market is expected to grow to $ 357,159.4 million in 2031 at a CAGR of 23.3%.



Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, high cost of diesel power, initiatives by companies to promote solar electricity, and a rise in research and development (R&D) investments. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were slow adoption rate, lack of clarity in rooftop solar policies, cost of power, and lack of implementation of incentives and net metering subsidy implementation.



Going forward, an urge to go green and corporate CSR, rising urbanization and technological advancements are expected to drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the solar electricity market in the future include impact of COVID-19 and delaying projects under construction.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the solar electricity market, accounting for 47.0% of the global market in 2021. It was followed by Western Europe, North America, and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the solar electricity market will be South America, and Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 27.3% and 26.6% respectively from 2021-2026.

By Technology: Photovoltaic Systems; Concentrated Solar Power Systems 2) By Solar Module: Monocrystalline; Polycrystalline; Cadmium Telluride; Amorphous Silicon Cells; Others 3) By End User: Residential; Commercial

1) By Technology: Photovoltaic Systems; Concentrated Solar Power Systems 2) By Solar Module: Monocrystalline; Polycrystalline; Cadmium Telluride; Amorphous Silicon Cells; Others 3) By End User: Residential; Commercial

