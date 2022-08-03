Global Additive Manufacturing Market Report 2022-2030: Featuring Key Players 3D Systems, General Electric, CleanGreen 3D & Others

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Additive Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Trends, By Technology, By Material Type, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global additive manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 70.08 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 21.1% over the forecast period, according to latest report. The report provides an extensive analysis and accurate statistical data on the global additive manufacturing market. The report begins with a brief introduction and market overview, followed by market growth drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.



Rapid market revenue growth of additive manufacturing can be attributed to the technological advancements and the growing popularity of new applications. The development of new processes, materials, and machines are providing significant opportunities for the additive manufacturing market players to increase their production capacity and efficiency.

Also, with the adoption of 3D printing technology in various industries such as healthcare, automotive, consumer goods, aerospace & defense, among others, there is a significant scope for the growth of additive manufacturing market.



The trend of miniaturization is one of the most significant drivers for additive manufacturing technology, as it helps in the development of small and complex products with a high degree of accuracy. Moreover, with the increasing demand for customization and personalization, additive manufacturing provides an opportunity to produce customized products as per the requirement of the customer.



However, lack of standardized equipment is a major restraint faced by the key players in the additive manufacturing market. The main challenge for the additive manufacturing market is the lack of standardized equipment. This has led to difficulties in terms of quality control and production costs. In order to ensure consistent quality, manufacturers need to invest in expensive software and machines. This often leads to increased production costs, which can be a barrier to entry for some companies.



In order to stay competitive, it is important for manufacturers to adopt new technologies and processes. One way to do this is by investing in additive manufacturing. This will allow them to produce products more quickly and efficiently, while also reducing production costs.





For this report, the publisher has segmented the global additive manufacturing market based on technology, material type, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Stereolithography

Polyjet Printing

Binder Jetting Printing

Laser Sintering

Electron Beam Melting

Fused Deposition Modeling

Laminated Object Manufacturing

Thermal Dimensional Printing

Others

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Plastics

Metals

Ceramics

Other

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Aerospace

Automotive

Consumer Products

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Industrial/ Business Machines

Education & Research

Others

