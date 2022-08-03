Tabatchnick Fine Foods Announces the Launch of its Amazon Store

SOMERSET, NJ, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabatchnick Fine Foods, America's oldest family-owned national brand soup company, is embracing the digital future by announcing the launch of their official Amazon.com store. Customers can now buy Tabatchnick's shelf stable broths online from anywhere in the continental United States for delivery right to their doorstep. Available varieties of broths include Classic Wholesome Chicken Broth, Organic Chicken Broth, Vegetable Broth, and Gourmet Beef Broth.

To shop for Tabatchnick broths on Amazon, visit: https://www.amazon.com/tabatchnick





The broths contain no artificial sugars, colors, flavors or antibiotics. They are also fat-free and cholesterol-free. The 32-ounce broths have been praised for their remarkable depth of flavor and low-calorie count, with only 5-10 calories per serving. Tabatchnick broths are a great foundation for soups, stews, meats, rice, pasta, and countless other recipes.

Expanding their business into e-commerce has been a long-time goal of Rita Tabatchnick, President of Tabatchnick Fine foods. "We are excited to offer our delicious shelf stable broths for sale on Amazon's website. Customers will be able to benefit from Amazon's convenient online shopping experience to find and purchase our high-quality broths, now from the comfort of their homes," stated Tabatchnick.

Choosing Amazon as the e-commerce platform to sell their products was an easy one for the company. Capitalizing on Amazon's massive user base, infrastructure, and customer service solutions proved to be a winning recipe.

To learn more about Tabatchnick Fine Foods, please visit: www.Tabatchnick.com

About Tabatchnick Fine Foods

Tabatchnick is a nationally recognized soup company with over 30 varieties of hearty soups and broths. Now, in its 117th year of operation, Tabatchnick continues its tradition of serving award-winning foods, using only the freshest and highest quality ingredients in their products.

As an industry leader, Tabatchnick developed a revolutionary process of freezing their soups to lock in the flavor and freshness of the ingredients. The company has innovative product lines featuring low sodium, organic, gluten free, and various others. All Tabatchnick products are certified kosher.

In addition to producing an amazing line of soups and broths, Tabatchnick is also focused on charitable contributions. The company partners with Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen, the largest in New York City, to help feed the homeless.

Media contact

Brand: Tabatchnick Fine Foods

E-mail: Greg@tabatchnick.com

Website: https://www.tabatchnick.com/

Address: 1230 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ 08873-3343

Telephone: +1 732-247-6668

SOURCE: Tabatchnick Fine Foods