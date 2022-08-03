Global Female Fertility & Pregnancy Rapid Test Market to Reach $2.62 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Female Fertility & Pregnancy Rapid Test Market Research Report by Device Type, Test Type, Type, Distribution Channel, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Female Fertility & Pregnancy Rapid Test Market size was estimated at USD 1,692.14 million in 2021, USD 1,818.12 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 7.62% to reach USD 2,629.33 million by 2027.



Market Segmentation

Based on Device Type, the market was studied across Digital Devices and Line-indicator Devices.

Based on Test Type, the market was studied across FSH Urine Test, LH Urine Test, hCG Blood Test, and hCG Urine Test.

Based on Type, the market was studied across Fertility Rapid Test Kits and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market was studied across Drugstores, Gynecology & fertility clinics, Hypermarkets & supermarkets, Online, and Pharmacies.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Female Fertility & Pregnancy Rapid Test Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising demand for the quick and self-contained test than the time-consuming lab-based test

Growing incidence of infertility and gynecological disorders

Restraints

Absurdity of choice due to the availability of too many options

Controversies and device-related issues

Opportunities

Technological advancements and attractive product features such as smartphone app connectivity

Increasing awareness about the kits in the developing economies

Challenges

Availability of alternative diagnostic tests, such as blood test and reagent-based laboratory test with fewer chances of error

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Female Fertility & Pregnancy Rapid Test Market, by Device Type



7. Female Fertility & Pregnancy Rapid Test Market, by Test Type



8. Female Fertility & Pregnancy Rapid Test Market, by Type



9. Female Fertility & Pregnancy Rapid Test Market, by Distribution Channel



10. Americas Female Fertility & Pregnancy Rapid Test Market



11. Asia-Pacific Female Fertility & Pregnancy Rapid Test Market



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Female Fertility & Pregnancy Rapid Test Market



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Company Usability Profiles



15. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

