Global Transportation Management System Market Report to Reach $17 Billion by 2027

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transportation Management System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transportation management systems market reached a value of US$ 6.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 17.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.68% during 2022-2027.

Rapid industrialization, growing population and rising traffic congestion across various cities are increasing the sales of TMS around the world. Additionally, the rising trend of online shopping and burgeoning e-commerce sector are further contributing to the escalating demand for these systems for maintaining shipping operations.

Furthermore, improving bilateral economic relations between various countries are creating positive outlook opportunities for TMS providers to expand their consumer base. Apart from this, the integration of the internet of things (IoT)-enabled solutions aids in real-time monitoring of routes, reducing overall maintenance costs and minimizing the frequency of shipment delays, which in turn is expanding its application in various end use industries.

In addition to this, continuous advancements in software as a service (SaaS)- and cloud-based solutions, along with the expansion of a multi-channel distribution system, are expected to bolster the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Transportation Mode:

  • Railways
  • Roadways
  • Airways
  • Waterways

Breakup by Offering:

  • Software
  • Hardware
  • Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:

  • On-Premises
  • Cloud-based

Breakup by Application:

  • Retail and E-commerce
  • Manufacturing
  • Logistics
  • Government Organizations
  • Healthcare
  • Travel and Tourism
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Transportation Management System Market

6 Market Breakup by Transportation Mode

7 Market Breakup by Offering

8 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

9 Market Breakup by Application

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Indicators

15 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • 3GTMS Inc.
  • BluJay Solutions Ltd.
  • CargoSmart Ltd.
  • CTSI-Global
  • EFKON GmbH
  • Manhattan Associates Inc.
  • MercuryGate International Inc.
  • Metro Infrasys Pvt. Ltd.
  • Oracle Corporation
  • SAP SE
  • The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
  • TMW Sys

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p9h4h2

Attachment 

 

        




    

        

            
                        

                Transportation Management System Market
                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                3PL
                            
                            
                                Logistics
                            
                            
                                Shipping
                            
                            
                                Third Party Logistics
                            
                            
                                Transportation Management
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data