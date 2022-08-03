Global Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Intelligence Report 2022: Industry to reach $5.84 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market is projected to reach USD 5,847.88 million by 2027 from USD 2,731.51 million in 2021, at a CAGR 13.52% during the forecast period.



The Americas Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market size was estimated at USD 1,113.77 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1,244.58 million in 2022, at a CAGR 12.99% to reach USD 2,317.98 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market size was estimated at USD 667.85 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 780.85 million in 2022, at a CAGR 14.67% to reach USD 1,518.45 million by 2027.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market size was estimated at USD 949.88 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1,070.73 million in 2022, at a CAGR 13.31% to reach USD 2,011.44 million by 2027.

Type:

Allogeneic

Autologous

Indication:

Bone & Cartilage Repair

Cancer

Cardiovascular Disease

GvHD

Inflammatory & Immunological Disease

Liver Diseases

Source of Isolation:

Adipose Tissues

Bone Marrow

Cord Blood

Fallopian Tube

Fetal Liver

Lung

Peripheral Blood

Application:

Disease Modeling

Drug Development & Discovery

Stem Cell Banking

Tissue Engineering

Toxicology Studies

Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas

Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand

Europe, Middle East & Africa France Germany Italy Netherlands Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



Astellas Pharma Inc.

Axol Biosciences Ltd.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Cell Applications, Inc.

Celprogen, Inc.

Cyagen Biosciences, Inc.

Genlantis, Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Merck KGaA

Mesoblast Limited

Neuromics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

PromoCell GmbH

R&D Systems, Inc.

ScienCell Research Laboratories, Inc.

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stemcell Technologies Inc.

Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Vericel Corporation

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology



3. Market Overview



4. Americas Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market



5. Asia-Pacific Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market



6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market



7. Company Usability Profiles

