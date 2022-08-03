Global Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Intelligence Report 2022: Industry to reach $5.84 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market is projected to reach USD 5,847.88 million by 2027 from USD 2,731.51 million in 2021, at a CAGR 13.52% during the forecast period.
Market Statistics:
- The Americas Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market size was estimated at USD 1,113.77 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1,244.58 million in 2022, at a CAGR 12.99% to reach USD 2,317.98 million by 2027.
- The Asia-Pacific Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market size was estimated at USD 667.85 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 780.85 million in 2022, at a CAGR 14.67% to reach USD 1,518.45 million by 2027.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market size was estimated at USD 949.88 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1,070.73 million in 2022, at a CAGR 13.31% to reach USD 2,011.44 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
Type:
- Allogeneic
- Autologous
Indication:
- Bone & Cartilage Repair
- Cancer
- Cardiovascular Disease
- GvHD
- Inflammatory & Immunological Disease
- Liver Diseases
Source of Isolation:
- Adipose Tissues
- Bone Marrow
- Cord Blood
- Fallopian Tube
- Fetal Liver
- Lung
- Peripheral Blood
Application:
- Disease Modeling
- Drug Development & Discovery
- Stem Cell Banking
- Tissue Engineering
- Toxicology Studies
Region:
- Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- California
- Florida
- Illinois
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
Company Usability Profiles:
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Axol Biosciences Ltd.
- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.
- Cell Applications, Inc.
- Celprogen, Inc.
- Cyagen Biosciences, Inc.
- Genlantis, Inc.
- Lonza Group AG
- Merck KGaA
- Mesoblast Limited
- Neuromics
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.
- PromoCell GmbH
- R&D Systems, Inc.
- ScienCell Research Laboratories, Inc.
- Smith & Nephew PLC
- Stemcell Technologies Inc.
- Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Vericel Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Overview
4. Americas Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market
5. Asia-Pacific Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market
6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market
7. Company Usability Profiles
