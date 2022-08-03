Contact Lenses Market Rise at 5.9% CAGR [2022-2029] Size, Share, Future Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Challenges

Pune, India, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global contact lenses market size is projected to reach USD 14.80 billion by the end of 2029. The increasing investments in these lenses are consequential to the increasing demand for the product across the world. The presence of several large scale manufacturers in this sector will have a massive impact on the growth of the market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Contact Lenses Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Modality (Reusable and Disposable), By Design (Toric, Multi-focal, and Spherical), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online Stores, and Ophthalmlogists), and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029,” the market was worth USD 9.94 billion in 2022 and will exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, 2022-2029.





Industry Developments:

April 2021 - Cooper Companies Inc. announced the acquisition of No7 Lenses, which designs and manufactures specialty lenses distributed primarily in the U.K.

September 2019: CooperVision announced that it has completed the acquisition of Blanchard Contact Lenses. The company will look to expand its presence in in Specialty Segment.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 5.9% 2029 Value Projection USD 14.80 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 9.94 billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 132





Increasing Number of Product Launches will have a Huge Impact on Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product innovations has made the highest impact on the growth of the market. Accounting to the massive potential held by contact lenses with respect to variations, colors, and size, companies are looking to introduce innovative products with the view to acquiring to a wider consumer base.

In June 2019, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated announced the launch of a new product in the United States. The company introduced ‘Bausch + Lomb Ultra Multifocal,’ a product that is categorized as a silicone hydrogel lens. The company designed this product to address the vision needs of patients suffering from astigmatism and presbyopia. Increasing number of such product launches will have a massive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.





Decline in Contact Lens Sales During the Covid-19 Pandemic to Affect Market Growth

The recent coronavirus outbreak has created a sense of panic across the world. The efforts taken to curb the spread of the disease have had an adverse effect on several businesses across the world. The decline in contact lens sales during the pandemic is consequential to the strict measures taken to limit the spread of the disease. Having said that online commerce and business options will provide alternate routes the companies.

Contact lenses are widely used across the world, driven by increasing number of eye disorders across the world. The advancement and the efforts put in by large scale companies across the world will have a massive impact on the growth of the overall contact lenses market in the coming years. The massive investments in the research and development of efficient products will have a huge impact on market growth. The rising demand for disposable contact lenses will bode well for the growth of the market. The changing lifestyle habits and preferences towards these lenses over glasses will create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the global market. Additionally, the presence of several large scale companies will bode well for the growth of the market in the coming years.

Market Segmentations:

Contact Lenses Market Segmentation By Modality Reusable

Disposable By Design Toric

Multifocal

Spherical By Distribution Channel Ophthalmologists

Retail Stores

Online Stores By Geography North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa





Which country wears the most contact lenses?

North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Number of Presbyopia Patients will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The rising incidence of presbyopia in the United States, coupled with the increasing geriatric population that are more prone to eye disorders will lead to a wider product adoption in this region.

The presence of several large scale companies in this sector is consequential to the increasing product adoption and subsequently rising demand for the product, especially in the United States. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 10.83 billion and this value is projected to rise at a considerable pace in the coming years.

List of companies profiled in the report:



CooperVision (U.S.)

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (U.S.)

Alcon Vision LLC (Switzerland)

Essilor (France)

ZEISS International (Germany)

Contamac (U.K.)

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) (U.S.)

HOYA Corporation (Japan)

Others





