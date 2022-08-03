Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market to Reach $10.1 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.38%

The "Intelligent Electronic Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global intelligent electronic devices market reached a value of US$ 10.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 17.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.38% during 2022-2027.

Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Trends:

The increasing automation in industrial processes represents one of the key factors impelling the global IEDs market growth. Moreover, the rising need to reduce transmission and power distribution (T&D) losses, along with the growing instances of fluctuation and outages in power lines, is driving the market. Apart from this, the increasing trend of substation automation in solar power systems, in confluence with the escalating demand for renewable energy sources, is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, governments of several countries are focusing on the installation of smart meters in every household, which is positively influencing the demand for IEDs as they facilitate power automation with optimal capital assets and minimal human intervention.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Type:

  • Digital Relay
  • Voltage Regulator
  • Protection Relay
  • Circuit Breaker
  • Load Tap Changer
  • Recloser Controller
  • Capacitor Bank Switch
  • Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

  • Automotive
  • Healthcare
  • Oil and Gas
  • Petrochemical
  • Chemical
  • Food and Beverages
  • Energy and Power
  • Waste and Wastewater Treatment
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market

6 Market Breakup by Type

7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB Ltd.
  • Black & Veatch Corporation
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (Avantha Group)
  • Eaton Corporation Inc
  • Honeywell International Inc
  • Landis Gyr Inc.
  • Open Systems International Inc.
  • Rockwell Automation Inc.


