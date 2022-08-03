Generac Reports Record Second Quarter 2022 Results

WAUKESHA, Wis., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) (“Generac” or the “Company”), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022 and provided an update on its outlook for the full year 2022.



Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net sales increased 40% to a record $1.29 billion during the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $920 million in the prior-year second quarter. Core sales growth, which excludes both the impact of acquisitions and foreign currency, increased approximately 33%. Residential product sales grew 49% to $896 million as compared to $600 million last year. Commercial & Industrial (“C&I”) product sales increased 22% to $309 million as compared to $254 million in the prior year.

Net income attributable to the Company during the second quarter was $156 million, or $2.21 per share, as compared to $127 million, or $2.01 per share, for the same period of 2021.

Adjusted net income attributable to the Company, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was a record $194 million, or $2.99 per share, as compared to $153 million, or $2.39 per share, in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA before deducting for noncontrolling interests, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was a record $271 million, or 21.0% of net sales, as compared to $218 million, or 23.7% of net sales, in the prior year.

The Company is maintaining its full-year 2022 net sales growth guidance of approximately 36 to 40% compared to the prior year on an as-reported basis. Adjusted EBITDA margin, before deducting for non-controlling interests, is still expected to be approximately 21.5 to 22.5%.

On June 29 th , the Company amended its existing term loan credit agreement. This included establishing a new term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $750 million and establishing a new revolving facility in an aggregate principal amount of $1.25 billion, which was unfunded at closing. Proceeds were used to prepay $250 million of the existing term loan B facility and to fully pay off the existing ABL revolving credit facility, with the remaining funds to be used for general corporate purposes.

, the Company amended its existing term loan credit agreement. This included establishing a new term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $750 million and establishing a new revolving facility in an aggregate principal amount of $1.25 billion, which was unfunded at closing. Proceeds were used to prepay $250 million of the existing term loan B facility and to fully pay off the existing ABL revolving credit facility, with the remaining funds to be used for general corporate purposes. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company repurchased approximately $124.0 million of its common stock, which was the amount remaining under its share repurchase authorization at the time. Additionally, on July 29, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program that allows for the repurchase of up to $500 million of the Company's common stock over a 24-month period.



“We continued to experience robust growth during the second quarter as ongoing capacity expansion helped drive shipments to new records,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to the tremendous year-over-year increase in sales, we experienced significant sequential margin improvement in the quarter, which reinforces our prior expectations that margins bottomed in the first quarter and will continue to improve throughout 2022. Given the positive underlying demand trends and elevated backlog, we are maintaining our sales growth and adjusted EBITDA margin guidance for the full-year 2022. The mega-trends supporting this demand remain as compelling as ever, and we believe our unique suite of energy technology solutions has Generac well-positioned to lead the evolution to a more resilient, efficient and sustainable energy future.”

Additional Second Quarter 2022 Consolidated Highlights

Gross profit margin was 35.4% as compared to 36.9% in the prior-year second quarter. While headwinds eased relative to previous quarters, gross margins continued to be impacted by higher input costs including increased commodity prices, logistics costs, and labor. These costs were mostly offset by the growing realization of previously implemented pricing actions and favorable sales mix. The increasing benefit of pricing actions implemented over the past several quarters and projected easing of input costs are expected to result in gross margins continuing to improve in the second half of the year.

Operating expenses increased $83.4 million, or 53.2%, as compared to the second quarter of 2021, including a $14.8 million increase in acquisition-related amortization expense. The remaining increase was primarily driven by the impact of recurring operating expenses from recent acquisitions, increased employee costs, and additional variable expenses from the significant increase in sales volumes.

Provision for income taxes for the current year quarter was $45.8 million, or an effective tax rate of 22.5%, as compared to $46.4 million, or a 26.6% effective tax rate, for the prior year. The decrease in effective tax rate was primarily due to a discrete tax item in the prior year quarter resulting from a legislative tax rate change in a foreign jurisdiction that unfavorably revalued deferred tax liabilities by $7.0 million, or approximately 4% tax rate impact to the prior year quarter.

Cash flow from operations was $23.8 million during the second quarter, as compared to $122.5 million in the prior year. Free cash flow, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $5.8 million as compared to $96.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decline in free cash flow was due to significantly higher working capital investment in the current year quarter, partially offset by higher operating earnings.



Business Segment Results

Domestic Segment

Domestic segment total sales (including inter-segment sales) increased 42% to $1.13 billion as compared to $792.9 million in the prior year quarter, with the impact of acquisitions contributing approximately 6% of the revenue growth for the quarter. The strong core sales growth was led by home standby generators, while C&I channels also experienced significant year-over-year growth in the quarter, highlighted by national rental equipment and telecom customers and the industrial distributor channel.

Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was $241.9 million, or 21.5% of domestic segment total sales, as compared to $203.9 million in the prior year, or 25.7% of total sales. This margin performance was primarily impacted by higher input costs and the impact of acquisitions, partially offset by pricing benefits and favorable sales mix.

International Segment

International segment total sales (including inter-segment sales) increased 43% to $203.3 million as compared to $142.4 million in the prior year quarter, with the net impact of acquisitions and foreign currency contributing approximately 9% of the revenue growth for the quarter. The core sales growth for the segment was driven by growth across all major regions as compared to the prior year, most notably in Europe and Latin America.

Adjusted EBITDA for the segment, before deducting for noncontrolling interests, was $29.5 million, or 14.5% of international segment total sales, as compared to $13.7 million, or 9.7% of total sales, in the prior year. This strong margin performance was primarily driven by the positive impact of recent acquisitions and improved operating leverage on higher volumes.

2022 Outlook Update

The Company is maintaining its full-year 2022 net sales growth guidance range of approximately 36 to 40% compared to the prior year, which includes approximately 5 to 7% net impact from acquisitions and foreign currency.

Additionally, the Company still expects net income margin, before deducting for non-controlling interests, to be approximately 13.0 to 14.0% for the full-year 2022. The corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin is still expected to be approximately 21.5 to 22.5%.

About Generac

Generac is a leading energy technology company that provides backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, smart home energy management devices and energy services, advanced power grid software platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release, as well as other information provided from time to time by Generac Holdings Inc. or its employees, may contain forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements give Generac's current expectations and projections relating to the Company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "confident," "may," "should," "can have," "likely," "future," “optimistic” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events.

Any such forward looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions. Although Generac believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Generac's actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, including:

frequency and duration of power outages impacting demand for our products;

fluctuations in cost and quality of raw materials required to manufacture our products;

availability of both labor and key components from our global supply chain, including single-sourced components, needed in producing our products;

the possibility that the expected synergies, efficiencies and cost savings of our acquisitions will not be realized, or will not be realized within the expected time period;

the risk that our acquisitions will not be integrated successfully;

the impact on our results of possible fluctuations in interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, commodities, product mix, logistics costs and regulatory tariffs;

the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic;

difficulties we may encounter as our business expands globally or into new markets;

our dependence on our distribution network;

our ability to invest in, develop or adapt to changing technologies and manufacturing techniques;

loss of our key management and employees;

increase in product and other liability claims or recalls;

failures or security breaches of our networks, information technology systems, or connected products;

changes in environmental, health and safety, or product compliance laws and regulations affecting our products, operations, or customer demand;

significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations.



Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, Generac's actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in any forward-looking statements. In the current environment, some of the above factors have materialized and may or will continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause actual results to vary from these forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of these and other factors that may affect future results is contained in Generac's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), particularly in the Risk Factors section of the 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers should consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Generac in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Generac undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

Core Sales

The Company references core sales to further supplement Generac's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Core sales excludes the impact of acquisitions and fluctuations in foreign currency translation. Management believes that core sales facilitates easier and more meaningful comparison of net sales performance with prior and future periods.

Adjusted EBITDA

The computation of adjusted EBITDA attributable to the Company and adjusted EBITDA margin is based on the definition of EBITDA contained in Generac's credit agreements. To supplement the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Generac provides a summary to show the computation of adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the impact of noncontrolling interests, taking into account certain charges and gains that were recognized during the periods presented.

Adjusted Net Income

To further supplement Generac's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides a summary to show the computation of adjusted net income attributable to the Company. Adjusted net income attributable to the Company is defined as net income before noncontrolling interests adjusted for the following items: amortization of intangible assets, amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount related to the Company's debt, intangible impairment charges, certain transaction costs and other purchase accounting adjustments, losses on extinguishment of debt, business optimization expenses, certain other non-cash gains and losses, and adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling interests. In addition, for periods prior to 2022, adjusted net income reflects cash income tax expense due to the existence of the tax shield from the amortization of tax-deductible goodwill and intangible assets from the acquisition of the Company by CCMP Capital Advisors, LLC in 2006. Due to the expiration of this tax shield in the fourth quarter of 2021, there is no similar reconciling item starting in 2022.

Free Cash Flow

In addition, we reference free cash flow to further supplement Generac's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, plus proceeds from beneficial interests in securitization transactions, less expenditures for property and equipment, and is intended to be a measure of operational cash flow taking into account additional capital expenditure investment into the business.

The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Please see the accompanying Reconciliation Schedules and our SEC filings for additional discussion of the basis for Generac's reporting of Non-GAAP financial measures, which includes why the Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors and the additional purposes for which management uses the non-GAAP financial information.

Generac Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (U.S. Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 1,291,391 $ 919,981 $ 2,427,247 $ 1,727,415 Costs of goods sold 834,406 580,246 1,609,514 1,065,866 Gross profit 456,985 339,735 817,733 661,549 Operating expenses: Selling and service 120,066 78,777 218,309 147,201 Research and development 41,599 25,344 81,343 47,732 General and administrative 52,600 41,610 94,572 74,509 Amortization of intangibles 25,876 11,052 51,930 20,031 Total operating expenses 240,141 156,783 446,154 289,473 Income from operations 216,844 182,952 371,579 372,076 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (10,235 ) (7,721 ) (19,789 ) (15,444 ) Investment income 92 244 169 847 Loss on extinguishment of debt (3,743 ) (831 ) (3,743 ) (831 ) Other, net 505 (373 ) 751 2,936 Total other expense, net (13,381 ) (8,681 ) (22,612 ) (12,492 ) Income before provision for income taxes 203,463 174,271 348,967 359,584 Provision for income taxes 45,826 46,362 74,434 81,730 Net income 157,637 127,909 274,533 277,854 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,278 873 4,316 1,825 Net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. $ 156,359 $ 127,036 $ 270,217 $ 276,029 Net income attributable to common shareholders per common share - basic: $ 2.24 $ 2.06 $ 3.85 $ 4.44 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic: 63,662,510 62,605,166 63,607,711 62,533,725 Net income attributable to common shareholders per common share - diluted: $ 2.21 $ 2.01 $ 3.78 $ 4.34 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted: 64,713,748 64,088,709 64,799,002 64,097,378 Comprehensive income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. $ 120,864 $ 119,246 $ 243,229 $ 273,062







Generac Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 467,140 $ 147,339 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses 692,291 546,466 Inventories 1,240,524 1,089,705 Prepaid expenses and other assets 91,356 64,954 Total current assets 2,491,311 1,848,464 Property and equipment, net 446,007 440,852 Customer lists, net 217,152 238,722 Patents and technology, net 469,384 492,473 Other intangible assets, net 51,727 66,436 Tradenames, net 233,023 243,531 Goodwill 1,388,051 1,409,674 Deferred income taxes 14,091 15,740 Operating lease and other assets 162,205 121,888 Total assets $ 5,472,951 $ 4,877,780 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 77,514 $ 72,035 Accounts payable 614,009 674,208 Accrued wages and employee benefits 61,249 72,060 Other accrued liabilities 415,730 331,674 Current portion of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations 3,674 5,930 Total current liabilities 1,172,176 1,155,907 Long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations 1,286,499 902,091 Deferred income taxes 151,643 205,964 Operating lease and other long-term liabilities 360,041 341,681 Total liabilities 2,970,359 2,605,643 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 82,830 58,050 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.01, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 72,588,588 and 72,386,017 shares issued at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 727 725 Additional paid-in capital 967,819 952,939 Treasury stock, at cost (475,294 ) (448,976 ) Excess purchase price over predecessor basis (202,116 ) (202,116 ) Retained earnings 2,210,582 1,965,957 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (82,839 ) (54,755 ) Stockholders’ equity attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. 2,418,879 2,213,774 Noncontrolling interests 883 313 Total stockholders’ equity 2,419,762 2,214,087 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,472,951 $ 4,877,780







Generac Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (U.S. Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net income $ 274,533 $ 277,854 Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 25,629 19,435 Amortization of intangible assets 51,930 20,031 Amortization of original issue discount and deferred financing costs 1,287 1,295 Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,743 831 Deferred income taxes (61,625 ) 7,003 Share-based compensation expense 16,562 12,421 Gain on disposal of assets (587 ) (3,978 ) Other noncash (gains) charges (2,037 ) (142 ) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (143,308 ) (96,846 ) Inventories (158,232 ) (163,820 ) Other assets 1,637 (4,172 ) Accounts payable (54,583 ) 186,041 Accrued wages and employee benefits (11,876 ) 2,537 Other accrued liabilities 86,616 38,028 Excess tax benefits from equity awards (15,996 ) (21,525 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 13,693 274,993 Investing activities Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,883 74 Proceeds from sale of investment 1,308 4,902 Proceeds from beneficial interests in securitization transactions 1,843 1,363 Contribution to equity method investment (10,229 ) (216 ) Expenditures for property and equipment (46,503 ) (54,222 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (11,421 ) (419,017 ) Net cash used in investing activities (63,119 ) (467,116 ) Financing activities Proceeds from short-term borrowings 216,681 57,589 Proceeds from long-term borrowings 935,000 50,000 Repayments of short-term borrowings (208,244 ) (73,675 ) Repayments of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations (538,401 ) (53,095 ) Payment of contingent acquisition consideration – (3,750 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (10,330 ) (1,185 ) Purchase of additional ownership interest (375 ) (27,164 ) Taxes paid related to equity awards (38,347 ) (39,967 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 10,383 18,567 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 366,367 (72,680 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,860 (239 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 319,801 (265,042 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 147,339 655,128 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 467,140 $ 390,086







Generac Holdings Inc. Segment Reporting and Product Class Information (U.S. Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) Total Sales by Reportable Segment Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 External Net Sales Intersegment Sales Total Sales External Net Sales Intersegment Sales Total Sales Domestic $ 1,107,431 $ 18,987 $ 1,126,418 $ 784,146 $ 8,798 $ 792,944 International 183,960 19,334 203,294 135,835 6,549 142,384 Intercompany elimination - (38,321 ) (38,321 ) (15,347 ) (15,347 ) Total net sales $ 1,291,391 $ - $ 1,291,391 $ 919,981 $ - $ 919,981 Total Sales by Reportable Segment Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 External Net Sales Intersegment Sales Total Sales External Net Sales Intersegment Sales Total Sales Domestic $ 2,072,105 $ 29,257 $ 2,101,362 $ 1,476,884 $ 15,479 $ 1,492,363 International 355,142 33,659 388,801 250,531 8,552 259,083 Intercompany elimination - (62,916 ) (62,916 ) - (24,031 ) (24,031 ) Total net sales $ 2,427,247 $ - $ 2,427,247 $ 1,727,415 $ - $ 1,727,415 External Net Sales by Product Class Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Residential products $ 896,013 $ 599,991 $ 1,672,957 $ 1,142,140 Commercial & industrial products 309,348 254,295 588,077 456,686 Other 86,030 65,695 166,213 128,589 Total net sales $ 1,291,391 $ 919,981 $ 2,427,247 $ 1,727,415 Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Domestic $ 241,928 $ 203,931 $ 412,349 $ 411,004 International 29,534 13,748 55,526 20,869 Total adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 271,462 $ 217,679 $ 467,875 $ 431,873 (1) See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. on the following reconciliation schedule.



