LG Extends Parts Supply Territory for Encompass and Dayton Appliance Parts

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, a division of Parts Town and leading provider of replacement parts and supply chain services for a diverse range of product brands, today announced LG has authorized Dayton Appliance Parts (DAP) to distribute LG repair parts from DAP’s locations in three states.



DAP – which is integrating with Encompass starting Aug. 6, 2022 – will now be able to ship warranty and non-warranty LG appliance parts from distribution centers in Dayton, Ohio; Columbus, Ohio; Evansville, Ind.; Indianapolis; and Huntington, W. Va.

Encompass is currently working to migrate DAP into its parts inventory, ordering and accounting systems. As each DAP distribution center and counter is transitioned, customers will be directed to Encompass’ ecommerce site encompass.com to place orders going forward. Once integration is completed this fall, nationwide customers of both suppliers will have seamless, one-source access to parts in 10 states, along with pick up service at multiple counters.

Robert Coolidge, Encompass president and CEO and Parts Town divisional president, said Encompass has been focused on expanding its existing manufacturer authorizations to include DAP locations.

“Encompass is a long-time partner of LG, so we are pleased to be able to expand our reach into additional regions,” said Coolidge. “With the addition of DAP’s distribution facilities, we continue to execute on our strategy to expedite parts delivery coast to coast. The new service area enables us to provide next day ground shipping to an even greater number of business and consumer customers.”

Last month, DAP received authorization to supply parts for Midea, another top appliance and HVAC manufacturer. Encompass currently manages repair parts for Midea per a supply chain management agreement formed in 2019.

About Encompass Supply Chain Solutions

In 2022, Encompass was acquired by Parts Town – the global market leader in foodservice equipment parts distribution – to expand its residential parts division, along with Dayton Appliance Parts.

Formed in 1953, Encompass is one of the country’s largest suppliers of repair parts and accessories for products throughout the home. Encompass also offers complete parts supply chain management, 3PL, depot repair and reverse logistics service. In addition to consumers, we support an array of B2B customers, including manufacturers, multi-family property management, warranty providers, service networks, independent dealers and retailers.

For more information, please visit solutions.encompass.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.