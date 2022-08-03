New York, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Merchant Acquiring Market – Analysis By Type, End-User, Distribution Channel, Technology, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06311753/?utm_source=GNW

Payments are becoming increasingly cashless, and the industry’s role in fostering inclusion has become a significant priority. The card acquiring industry has developed progressively over time by giving retailers and merchants a platform to quickly and effectively handle card payment transactions.



Over the last 10 years, merchant acquiring has evolved into a commodity, and players in the field are now differentiating their offers by lowering margins on transactional volume. Future-oriented growth in this space is to create an upgraded ‘Merchant Acquirer’ that will deliver value-added services to existing customers and create new business in the SME market. Factors such as the shift to cashless promises to lower costs, increase convenience, and greater security for consumers and businesses is driving the merchant acquiring market.



The retail segment accounts for the major share of the Merchant Acquiring market. Increasing population, rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income and changing consumer preference are factors driving the retail segment, resulting in a high number of cashless transactions. Merchant acquiring business is one of the profitable businesses in the restaurants and hotels segment where customers can check in with hassle-free and quick card payments.



Americas region holds the major Merchant Acquiring Market share with the U.S. Merchant Acquiring Market driven by a surge in innovation, an enthusiastic community of new entrants, and a proliferation of new payment experiences.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Merchant Acquiring Market By Value (USD Million), by Volume (in numbers)



• The report analyses the Merchant Acquiring Market By Type (Debit Card, Credit Card)



• The report analyses the Merchant Acquiring Market By End-User (Retail, Hotels and Restaurants, Healthcare, Others)



• The Global Merchant Acquiring Market has been analysed by Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea)



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of the company’s SWOT Analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Region, By Type, By End-User



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include – Fiserv, Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS), Sberbank, Bank of America, Global Payments Inc., Adyen, SHIFT4 PAYMENTS, INC., Citigroup Inc., China UMS



• The report presents the analysis of the Merchant Acquiring Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027



Key Target Audience



• Merchant Acquiring Market Players



• Financial and Non-Financial Corporates, Retailers etc.



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

