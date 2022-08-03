New York, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 1-Butene Market: Analysis By Production Process, Application, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2017-2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06311749/?utm_source=GNW





The 1-butene market has seen enormous prospects due to rising sales of disposable protective clothing, PPE kits, and uses in pharmaceutical packaging. The growth of the medical and pharmaceutical industries encourages small and medium-sized businesses to compete with established market leaders to raise sales. Improved disposable income and changing lifestyles have influenced consumption patterns, resulting in increased demand for packaged beverages and other FMCG products. E-commerce platforms also cater to all liquid-packaged consumer goods. Personal care, cosmetics, over-the-counter medications, topical solutions, and household care products are all included. Due to the rising demand for PPE kits from customers worldwide, 1-butene market manufacturers have gained from the coronavirus pandemic.



The Butene-1 market is anticipated to be driven by factors like the rising demand for polythene due to the numerous plastics uses in daily lives. Additionally, butene-1 is used to make LDPE, and it is anticipated that HDPE will drive the Butene-1 market throughout the forecast period.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of the Global 1-Butene Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.



• The report analyses the Global 1-Butene Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Global 1-Butene Market by Production Process (Butane Dehydrogenation, Separation of Crude C4, Ethylene Dimerization)



• The report analyses the Global 1-Butene Market by Application (Butadiene, Maleic Anhydride, Polyethylene/Polypropylene co-polymers, Polyethylene (LLDPE and HDPE), Secondary Butyl alcohol/Methyl Ethyl Ketone)



• The Global 1-Butene Market has been analysed By Region and By Country.



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Production Process, by Application.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Evonik Industries, BASF SE, Linde plc. Exxon Mobil Corporation, Lyondellbasell Industries N.V., China National Petroleum Corporation, SABIC, Mitsui Chemicals Group, Shell Chemicals, Chevron Phillips Chemical.



