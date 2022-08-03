AppSwarm Gives Updates and an In-Depth Look Into the Scale of Its New HIVE and COLONY Divisions

TULSA, OK, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM) A collective of creative and technological minds focused on mobile application development, cybersecurity solutions, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and digital marketing solutions expands on its two new divisions The HIVE and The COLONY.

HIVE UPDATE

SWRM is expanding the HIVE development team to include skilled developers for Android, iOS, Swift, Kotlin, MEAN Stack, MongoDB, Express JS, Angular JS, and Node JS. Broadening the catalog of applications in development to focus on the following:

IoT Healthcare Applications

Smart healthcare devices and applications for interaction between patients and doctors. ECG Machine, Smart Glass, Wrist Band, Sphygmomanometer, and other devices integrated with the AOC, AOM, and A-live applications. These apps and devices have the potential to not only keep patients safe and healthy but to improve how doctors deliver care.

E-Delivery

All in one delivery solution. Providing the software infrastructure to streamline the delivery service business. Providing businesses the opportunity to build a brand and customer loyalty with a white label solution that offers end-to-end customer, provider, and administrative functionality.

Fleet Management and Ride Management

Fully functional and integrated for ease of use for riders, drivers, dispatchers, and administrative back end for full control.

Gaming

A series of games that entertain while integrating cryptocurrencies for purchases and utilizing the monetization of the games to burn altcoins such as SHIB and JACY reducing the number of coins in circulation, which many altcoin communities are committed to and hungry for.

With the recent launch of the HIVE, SWRM’s production house, CEO Christopher Bailey stated, “August through December are anticipated to be some of the busiest and most productive phases for SWRM to date. We have been working hard to expand our team as well as our vision for the future. The productivity at the HIVE is ramping up and we will be announcing an array of new applications, digital business solutions, gaming, and medical applications, as well as a vast and diverse catalog of NFTs at the COLONY.”

Christopher Bailey further stated “Our new addition of IoT healthcare apps, e-delivery, and fleet/ride management, which have been in development for some time, are functional and near the end of the dev phase. These products will soon be available to consumers and businesses. We have several other apps and digital solutions in the works that will soon follow. This is an exciting time for SWRM as we focus on the HIVE division to bring SWRM back to its roots while allowing other divisions to expand in other tech areas.”

COLONY UPDATE

The COLONY division is currently mining DOGE, LTC, and ETH while staking ADA and ETH. The primary goal for COLONY is to create an automated revenue stream through mining, staking, and NFT sales. In August 2022 SWRM will launch its new NFT platform. NFTSWRM will launch with a diverse catalog of NFTs from unique creators and photographers.

SWRM’s CEO, Christopher Bailey stated, “Beyond the launch of the new platform our team will be ready to provide services to assist individuals and businesses to launch their own NFT platforms. We have the team to produce and assist and the means to help with the creative and marketing aspects.”

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a collective of creative and technological minds submerged in cybersecurity solutions, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, digital and marketing solutions. AppSwarm also specializes in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/ or https://tulsatechhive.com/

