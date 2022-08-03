Sigyn Therapeutics to Commence Trading on the OTCQB® Venture Exchange

SAN DIEGO, CA, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: SIGY), a development-stage medical technology company focused on addressing unmet needs in global health, announces that its securities will commence trading on the OTCQB® Venture Exchange at the open of today’s market. The Company’s securities, which previously traded on the OTC Pink Market, will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "SIGY".

To address unmet needs in global health, the Company is advancing Sigyn Therapy™, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology that extracts infectious viruses, bacterial toxins, and life-threatening inflammatory mediators from the bloodstream. Candidate treatment opportunities include sepsis (leading cause of hospital deaths), community acquired pneumonia (a leading cause of infectious disease deaths), emerging pandemic threats, and end-stage renal disease (ESRD) inflammation and endotoxemia.

“In parallel with our advancement of Sigyn Therapy, the graduation of our securities to the OTCQB is a natural evolution in our pursuit to list on a major exchange,” stated Jim Joyce, co-founder and CEO of Sigyn Therapeutics. “We thank the team at OTC Markets Group for approving our application.”

Previously, Mr. Joyce (founder, former Chairman and CEO of Aethlon Medical) oversaw the development of the Aethlon Hemopurifier®, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology to address life-threatening viruses. During Mr. Joyce’s tenure, the Hemopurifier became the first therapeutic candidate to receive two “Breakthrough Device” designations from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and was named a “Top 25 Invention” and one of the “11 Most Remarkable Advances in Healthcare” by TIME magazine.

About The OTCQB® Venture Market

The OTCQB® Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group, is for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible for OTCQB quotes, companies must be current in their disclosure filings, have audited financial statements, and undergo an annual validation and management certification process. Companies must also meet minimum bid testing and other financial terms. OTCQB is recognized as an established public market by the Securities and Exchange Commission and provides current public information to investors in need of securities analysis, valuation, and trading.

About Sigyn Therapeutics™

Sigyn Therapeutics is a development-stage company focused on addressing unmet needs in global health. Sigyn Therapy™ is a broad-spectrum blood purification technology that extracts infectious viruses, bacterial toxins, and life-threatening inflammatory mediators from the bloodstream. Based on these capabilities, candidate treatment indications for Sigyn Therapy include pathogen-associated disorders that precipitate sepsis (a leading cause of hospital deaths), community acquired pneumonia (a leading cause of death among infectious diseases), emerging pandemic threats, and inflammation & endotoxemia in dialysis dependent end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients. According to the U.S. Renal Data System, approximately 550,000 individuals suffer from ESRD in the United States.

