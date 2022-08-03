MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for July 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced monthly trading volume for July 2022.





Chris Concannon, President and COO of MarketAxess commented:



“We registered strong, broad-based estimated market share gains versus the prior year in most product categories, including record estimated share in municipals, reflecting our strong product and geographic diversification, and we delivered another monthly volume record for Portfolio Trading.



Open Trading estimated transaction cost savings2 were a total of $75 million in July, which equates to approximately $1,123 per million saved for our clients. Year-to-date estimated transaction cost savings2 are now approximately $514 million, 40% above the prior year, reflecting the powerful benefits of our unique, all-to-all liquidity pool.



We believe the investments we have made to expand our product and geographic footprint, including emerging markets local markets, U.S. Treasuries, municipals and portfolio trading will continue to pay dividends in the coming quarters.”





Select July 2022 highlights*

$31.1 billion in total trading average daily volume (“ADV”), up 31% , driven by a 49% increase in U.S. Treasury ADV to $20.3 billion and an 8% increase in total credit ADV to $10.6 billion.

billion in total trading average daily volume (“ADV”), up , driven by a increase in U.S. Treasury ADV to billion and an increase in total credit ADV to billion. The preliminary average fee per million for total credit was $166 per million in July, in-line with $166 per million in the second quarter of 2022. 1

per million in July, in-line with per million in the second quarter of 2022. U.S. high-grade ADV of $4.7 billion, up 1% ; secondary trading of high-grade new issues within one week of issuance represented an estimated 10% of the high-grade TRACE market in July, up from 6% in the prior year.

billion, up ; secondary trading of high-grade new issues within one week of issuance represented an estimated of the high-grade TRACE market in July, up from in the prior year. U.S. high-yield ADV of $1.6 billion, up 19% ; estimated market share of 18.6% , up from 16.4% .

billion, up ; estimated market share of , up from . Emerging markets ADV of $2.6 billion, up 4% ; up 9% excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations with estimated market ADV down 10% .

billion, up ; up excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations with estimated market ADV down . Eurobond ADV of $1.2 billion, up 3% ; up 20% excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations with estimated market ADV down 23% .

billion, up ; up excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations with estimated market ADV down . Record municipal bond estimated market share of 5.5% on record ADV of $399 million.

municipal bond estimated market share of on ADV of million. Open Trading® represented 36% of total credit trading volume; 92% of credit volume on the platform was executed by institutional clients.

of total credit trading volume; of credit volume on the platform was executed by institutional clients. $75 million in estimated transaction cost savings 2 for clients via Open Trading and average cost savings per million of $1,123 .

million in estimated transaction cost savings for clients via Open Trading and average cost savings per million of . Record $10 billion in Portfolio Trading volume, surpassing the previous monthly record of $8 billion in May of 2022.

billion in Portfolio Trading volume, surpassing the previous monthly record of billion in May of 2022. $20.3 billion in U.S. Treasury ADV, up 49% with 209 active participants on the platform, up from 106 in the prior year.

*All comparisons versus July 2021 unless otherwise noted.





Table 1: July 2022 trading ADV

CREDIT RATES $ in millions

(unaudited) US/UK

Trading Days3 Total

ADV High-Grade High-Yield Emerging

Markets Eurobonds Other

Credit Prod. Total Other

Credit Total

Credit US Govt.

Bonds Agcy./Other

Govt. Bonds Total

Rates Jul-22 20/21 $31,138 $4,743 $1,587 $2,589 $1,217 $415 $5,808 $10,551 $20,299 $288 $20,587 Jul-21 21/22 $23,727 $4,674 $1,336 $2,482 $1,183 $82 $5,083 $9,757 $13,663 $307 $13,970 % Change 31% 1% 19% 4% 3% 406% 14% 8% 49% (6%) 47%

Table 2: July 2022 estimated market share



CREDIT RATES (unaudited) High-Grade High-Yield High-Grade/High-

Yield Combined Eurobonds Composite

Corporate Bond4 Municipals US Govt.

Bonds Jul-22 20.7% 18.6% 20.1% 16.7% 20.0% 5.5% 3.9% Jul-21 23.2% 16.4% 21.3% 12.6% 19.8% 2.1% 2.5% BPS Change (250) bps +220 bps (120) bps +410 bps +20 bps +340 bps +140 bps

Table 3: Rolling 3-month trading ADV (period ending July 2022 and July 2021)



CREDIT RATES $ in millions

(unaudited) US/UK

Trading Days3 Total

ADV High-Grade High-Yield Emerging

Markets Eurobonds Other

Credit Prod. Total Other

Credit Total

Credit US Govt.

Bonds Agcy./Other

Govt. Bonds Total

Rates Jul-22 62/62 $33,122 $5,410 $1,752 $2,743 $1,418 $417 $6,330 $11,740 $20,966 $416 $21,382 Jul-21 63/63 $24,529 $4,961 $1,386 $2,493 $1,382 $95 $5,356 $10,317 $13,929 $283 $14,212 % Change 35% 9% 26% 10% 3% 339% 18% 14% 51% 47% 50%

Table 4: Rolling 3-month estimated market share (period ending July 2022 and July 2021)

CREDIT RATES (unaudited) High-Grade High-Yield High-Grade/High-

Yield Combined Eurobonds Composite

Corporate Bond4 Municipals US Govt.

Bonds Jul-22 21.8% 17.7% 20.6% 15.9% 20.2% 4.4% 3.6% Jul-21 21.8% 14.6% 19.7% 12.2% 18.4% 2.2% 2.3% BPS Change - bps +310 bps +90 bps +370 bps +180 bps +220 bps +130 bps

1 The average fee per million for total credit for the month ended July 31, 2022 is preliminary and may be revised in subsequent updates and public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any fee information in future press releases.



2 Estimated transaction cost savings consists of estimated liquidity taker cost savings (defined as the difference between the winning price and the best disclosed dealer cover price) and estimated liquidity provider cost savings (defined as the difference between the winning price and then current Composite+ bid or offer level, offer if the provider is buying, bid if provider is selling) at the time of the inquiry.

3 Please refer to the Company’s website at investor.marketaxess.com/volume for more information on trading days.

4 Composite corporate bond estimated market share is defined as combined estimated market share across U.S. high-grade (derived from FINRA TRACE reported data), U.S. high-yield (derived from FINRA TRACE reported data), emerging markets (derived from FINRA TRACE-reportable emerging markets volume) and Eurobonds (derived from MarketAxess TRAX data which is estimated to represent approximately 75% of the total European market) product areas.

Reported MarketAxess volume in all product categories includes only fully electronic trading volume. MarketAxess trading volumes, TRACE reported volumes and MarketAxess Post-Trade processed volumes are available on the Company’s website at investor.marketaxess.com/volume.

Monthly Volume Statistics