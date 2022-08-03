Global RNA Extraction and Purification Kits, Reagents and Instruments Markets Report 2022-2035: 700+ RNA Extraction and Purification kits and Over 180 RNA Extraction and Purification Instruments

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RNA Extraction and Purification Kits, Reagents and Instruments Market By Type of Product, Application Area, End Users, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The"RNA Extraction and Purification Kits, Reagents and Instruments Market" report features an extensive study of the current landscape and the likely future potential of RNA extraction and purification kits, reagents and instruments, over the next decade. The study also features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field.

Over the last few decades, there have been significant advancements in the field of molecular biology. In this domain, molecular diagnostic testing has emerged an important tool for disease diagnosis and monitoring. In fact, with outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, the industry witnessed a significant surge in the demand for molecular diagnostics.

As a result of this, researchers shifted their focus on the development of more efficient molecular diagnostic methods, such as RNA extraction and RNA purification kits. It is believed that extraction, isolation and analysis of high-quality RNA is an essential process in molecular diagnosis and molecular biology studies, focused on research and development of therapeutics.

However, the manual methods of RNA extraction and purification are associated with several challenges; these include, requirement of massive amount of starting material, inadequate throughput, chances of manual error and contamination and deteriorated quality of RNA. Moreover, manual methods require extensive manipulation, costly reagents, long duration of processing and skilled professionals.

As a result, RNA extraction and RNA purification kits have emerged as innovative tools to overcome the challenges associated with conventional, manual methods. These kits are more reliable, efficient, high yielding and are compatible with a broad range of input samples, including blood, cells, tissue, plasma, saliva and microbes. Further, these kits reduce the need for manual intervention, which, as a result, reduces the chances of contamination and saves the time and efforts for RNA extraction and purification.

Post the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a significant rise in demand for RNA extraction kits for detection of SARS-CoV-2. Presently, more than 700 RNA extraction and purification kits and over 180 RNA extraction and purification instruments are available in the market. These extraction kits and instruments provide desirable quality and quantity of RNA.

Moreover, these instruments can be applied in an automated manner, having the ability to test multiple samples in a single run, generating reproducible results with minimal risk of human errors. Along with various advantages, automated methods have some limitations.

In order to overcome these drawbacks, extensive research is being carried out to identify/develop ways to improve the RNA extraction and RNA purification kits and instruments. In fact, over 2,300 patents related to RNA extraction and RNA purification have been filed/granted in the past few years. With the increasing adoption of molecular diagnostics and introduction of novel and advanced RNA extraction and purification techniques, the RNA isolation and purification market is anticipated to witness steady growth in the coming years.

One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of RNA extraction and purification kits, reagents and instruments market. We have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market for the period 2022-2035.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players in the RNA extraction and purification kits, reagents and instruments market?

What are the different application areas where RNA extraction and purification kits, and instruments can be used?

What are the key features of RNA extraction and purification instruments?

What is the relative competitiveness of different RNA extraction and purification instruments?

How has the intellectual property landscape of RNA extraction and purification, evolved over the years?

What are the gaps within the RNA extraction and purification kits and instruments market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Overview

1.2. Scope of the Report

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Key Questions Answered

1.5. Chapter Outline



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Historical Evolution of RNA Extraction Methods

3.3. RNA Extraction and Purification

3.4. Methods for RNA Extraction and Purification

3.5. Technologies Used in Extraction Methods

3.6. Type of Extraction Methods

3.7. Conclusion



4. MARKET LANDSCAPE: RNA EXTRACTION AND PURIFICATION KITS AND REAGENTS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. RNA Extraction and Purification Kits: List of Products

4.3. RNA Extraction and Purification Kits: Developer Landscape

4.4. RNA Extraction and Purification Reagents: List of Products



5. MARKET LANDSCAPE: RNA EXTRACTION AND PURIFICATION INSTRUMENTS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. RNA Extraction and Purification Instruments: List of Products

5.3. RNA Extraction and Purification Instruments: Developer Landscape



6. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Methodology

6.3. Assumptions/Key Parameters

6.5. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Analysis by Location of Headquarters of RNA Extraction and Purification Instrument Providers



7. RNA EXTRACTION AND PURIFICATION KITS, REAGENTS AND INSTRUMENTS DEVELOPERS IN NORTH AMERICA: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

7.3. PerkinElmer

7.4. Promega

7.5. Thermo Fisher Scientific



8. RNA EXTRACTION AND PURIFICATION KITS, REAGENTS AND INSTRUMENTS DEVELOPERS IN EUROPE: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. HiMedia

8.3. Roche

8.4. Qiagen



9. RNA EXTRACTION AND PURIFICATION KITS, REAGENTS AND INSTRUMENTS DEVELOPERS IN ASIA-PACIFIC: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. AccuBioMed

9.3. Hangzhou Bigfish Bio-tech

9.4. Trivitron



10. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Scope and Methodology



11. PATENT ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Scope and Methodology

11.3. RNA extraction and Purification Kits, Reagents, and Instruments: Patent Analysis

11.4. Patent Benchmarking Analysis

11.5. RNA Extraction and Purification Kits, Reagents and Instruments: Patent Valuation Analysis

11.6. Leading Patents by Number of Citations



12. BRAND POSITIONING ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2 Methodology

12.3. Key Parameters

12.4. RNA Extraction and Purification Kits: Brand Positioning Matrix

12.5. RNA Extraction and Purification Instruments: Brand Positioning Matrix



13. GAP ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2 Methodology

13.3. Comparison between Manual and Automated RNA Extraction Methods

13.4. Reasons for Low Adoption of Automated RNA Extraction Systems

13.4.1. Strategic Initiatives to Overcome the Gap

13.4.2. Conclusion



14. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

14.3. Overall RNA Extraction and Purification Kits, Reagents, and Instruments Market, 2022-2035

14.4 RNA Extraction and Purification Kits, Reagents, and Instruments Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Type of Product

14.5. RNA Extraction and Purification Kits, Reagents, and Instruments Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Application Area(s)

14.6. RNA Extraction and Purification Kits, Reagents, and Instruments Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by End User(s)

14.7. RNA Extraction and Purification Kits, Reagents, and Instruments Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Geographical Region

14.8. RNA Extraction and Purification Kits, and Reagents Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Application Area(s)

14.9. RNA Extraction and Purification Kits, and Reagents Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by End User(s)

14.10. RNA Extraction and Purification Kits, and Reagents Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Geographical Region

14.11. RNA Extraction and Purification Instruments Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Application Area(s)

14.12. RNA Extraction and Purification Instruments Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by End User(s)

14.13. RNA Extraction and Purification Instruments Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Geographical Region



15. CONCLUSION



16. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

