Logical Design Solutions Examines the Impact of Institutional Innovation in Latest White Paper

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logical Design Solutions (LDS), the visionary digital strategy and design consultancy known for its ability to propel experiences that transform business, today announced details of its latest white paper titled “Institutional Innovation: Rethinking Organizational Design.” Acknowledging the organization of the future will not be anything like what the business world has previously seen, LDS helps organizations plan for success by defining an intractable sense of purpose, cultivating an obsessive focus on speed and agility, and creating cultures that thrive on new learning experiences.



Author Mimi Brooks, CEO of LDS and much sought-after speaker on organizational transformation topics, said, “We must fundamentally redesign our organizations in order to create the institutions needed in the digital age. Establishing a new breed of organization through a complete redesign is the ultimate goal. This transition will revolutionize every major human system and environment on the planet.”

In this complimentary white paper, Brooks and the collective knowledge of the LDS team offer actionable insights into the framework for institutional innovation, including strategic transformation, evolving a digital-first operating model, work design modification and employee experience modeling. Drawing from the company’s deep experience in helping organizations design and realize growth strategies, the white paper suggests methodologies that will help change and transform an organization into an agile structured focused on a matrixed core of work, teams and projects rather than traditional business functions.

Brooks added, “As we face the incoming third wave of digital transformation, the redesign of our institutions and organizations will be central to realizing our growth strategies. We’re already behind in many of our related environmental, social, and governance goals -- the clock is ticking and the stakes are high. Our purpose and passion must be to ready the workforce for the work of tomorrow by designing the organizations that will be the modern workplaces for future generations. It’s time – it’s past time – to rewrite these contracts and set the stage for elevating our human talent and ensuring their viability in our digital age organizations.”

As part of its commitment to supporting corporate resilience and recovery in the post-pandemic era, LDS provides ongoing insights into topics of strategic interest to business leaders who are guiding their organizations through transformational change. The company’s monthly video series includes topics range from “Mobile in the Metaverse” to “Moving from Capacity to Capability in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

To download “Institutional Innovation: Rethinking Organizational Design” from LDS, please visit https://bit.ly/3biRKK9.

About Logical Design Solutions

Founded in 1990, Logical Design Solutions (LDS) is a digital strategy and design consultancy for the global enterprise. For over 30 years, LDS has helped market leaders realize their most important business and people strategies through technological innovation. Our work is focused on the win-win outcome – where business performance is elevated and where people feel valued, empowered and inspired in their work. Clients come to LDS because of our thought-leadership and expertise in organization transformation, our foundation in visionary experience strategy, and our commitment to shaping new human work in the age of digital. To learn more, visit lds.com.