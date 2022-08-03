Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

EDINBURG, Va., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (Nasdaq: SHEN) announced second quarter 2022 financial and operating results.



Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Revenue grew 8.8% to $66.0 million over the same period a year ago driven by 138.9% and 4.3% growth in Glo Fiber and incumbent cable data RGUs, respectively.

Glo Fiber data net adds were approximately 3,300, an increase of 103.2% over the second quarter 2021 and 38.9% over the first quarter 2022.

Glo Fiber homes and businesses passed grew 20% sequentially to approximately 113,000.

Net loss from continuing operations was $3.2 million compared to net income of $1.6 million in the same period a year ago due primarily to impairment and restructuring charges related to the decommissioning of unprofitable Beam fixed wireless sites.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 16.4%, to $18.6 million over the same period a year ago.

“We are pleased with the strong execution of our fiber first strategy and the increase in the pace of Glo Fiber net additions and revenue growth,” said President and CEO, Christopher E. French. "We reached the 100,000 fiber passings milestone in the second quarter and are on target to construct 75,000 new passings this year. We now have franchise agreements or government grant awards in place for approximately 430,000 fiber passings or 89% of our target passings in 2026."

Shentel's second-quarter earnings conference call will be webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The webcast and related materials will be available on Shentel’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.shentel.com/ .

Consolidated Second Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue in the second quarter of 2022 grew 8.8% to $66.0 million compared with the second quarter of 2021, due to Broadband segment revenue growth of 9.2% and Tower segment revenue growth of 1.9%.

Loss from continuing operations per share was $(0.06) in the second quarter of 2022 compared with income per share from continuing operations of $0.03 in the second quarter of 2021. The decline was due primarily to Beam branded fixed wireless impairment and restructuring charges and higher stock compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2022 grew $2.6 million or 16.4% to $18.6 million, compared with the second quarter of 2021, due primarily to 10.2% growth in Broadband segment and 8.8% lower Corporate expenses from lower professional fees.

Broadband

Total broadband data Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs") as of June 30, 2022, were 125,003, representing 12.1% year over year growth. Penetration for incumbent cable and Glo Fiber were 51% and 15%, respectively, compared to 49% and 15%, respectively, as of June 30, 2021. Total Glo Fiber passings grew year over year by approximately 66,100.

Broadband revenue in the second quarter of 2022 grew $5.2 million, or 9.2%, to $61.4 million compared with $56.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, primarily driven by a $3.9 million, or 8.9%, increase in Residential and Small and Medium Business ("SMB") revenue by a 138.9% and 4.3% increase, respectively, in Glo Fiber and incumbent cable broadband data RGUs.

Cost of services increased approximately $2.0 million, or 8.5%, compared with the three months ended June 30, 2021, driven by higher maintenance and compensation expenses. Maintenance increased due to higher cable replacement, gasoline and field engineering costs. Compensation increased due to higher headcount to support the expansion of our Glo Fiber network, salary and wage increases and higher medical benefit costs.

Selling, general and administrative expense increased $1.2 million, or 9.0%, compared with the three months ended June 30, 2021, due primarily to higher compensation and advertising expense to support Glo Fiber expansion.

Depreciation and amortization increased $1.6 million, or 13.8%, compared with the three months ended June 30, 2021, primarily as a result of our network expansion of our Glo Fiber network.

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company permanently ceased operating 20 of our 55 Beam fixed wireless sites and expects these sites to be completely decommissioned by December 31, 2022. Consequently, Shentel recorded $4.1 million and $0.4 million, respectively, of impairment and restructuring charges and re-classified the remaining Beam assets and liabilities as held for sale.

Broadband operating income in the second quarter of 2022 was $4.1 million, compared to $8.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, due primarily to the above noted Beam impairment and restructuring charges.

Broadband Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2022 grew 10.2% to $22.0 million, compared with $20.0 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Tower

Revenue increased approximately $0.1 million, or 1.9%, for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared with the three months ended June 30, 2021, primarily due to a 3.8% increase in tenants.

Tower operating income in the second quarter of 2022 was $2.3 million, compared to $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Tower Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2022 was consistent with the second quarter of 2021 at $2.9 million for both periods.

Other Information

As of June 30, 2022, our cash and cash equivalents totaled $33.3 million and the availability under our delayed draw term loans and revolving line of credit was $400.0 million, for total available liquidity of $433.3 million. On July 1, 2022, we drew a total of $25 million against our term loans. We expect to draw the remaining $275 million available under the term loans by June 2023.

Capital expenditures were $88.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared with $79.6 million in the comparable 2021 period. The $9.1 million increase in capital expenditures was primarily due to higher spending in the Broadband segment driven by the expansion of our Glo Fiber network.

Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Time: 8:30 A.M. (ET)

Registration link: Registration link



A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at http://investor.shentel.com/.

A replay of the call will be available for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,900 route miles of fiber and over 200 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements about Shentel regarding, among other things, its business strategy, its prospects and its financial position. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” or “anticipates” or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of strategy or risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions and current expectations and may include comments as to Shentel’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business that are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside Shentel’s control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. A discussion of other factors that may cause actual results to differ from management’s projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations is available in Shentel’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Those factors may include natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as COVID-19, changes in general economic conditions including high inflation, increases in costs, changes in regulation and other competitive factors. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. Shentel undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.





SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Service revenue and other $ 66,021 $ 60,700 $ 130,435 $ 120,391 Operating expenses: Cost of services exclusive of depreciation and amortization 26,756 24,648 53,095 48,072 Selling, general and administrative 23,090 20,320 46,925 40,473 Restructuring expense 454 43 390 661 Impairment expense 4,068 — 4,407 99 Depreciation and amortization 14,790 13,299 29,135 26,466 Total operating expenses 69,158 58,310 133,952 115,771 Operating (loss) income (3,137 ) 2,390 (3,517 ) 4,620 Other (expense) income: Other (expense) income, net (589 ) 1,338 (759 ) 2,938 (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (3,726 ) 3,728 (4,276 ) 7,558 Income tax (benefit) expense (501 ) 2,103 (448 ) 2,988 (Loss) income from continuing operations (3,225 ) 1,625 (3,828 ) 4,570 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — 51,566 — 100,038 Net (loss) income (3,225 ) 53,191 (3,828 ) 104,608 Other comprehensive income: Unrealized income on interest rate hedge, net of tax — 313 — 1,086 Comprehensive (loss) income $ (3,225 ) $ 53,504 $ (3,828 ) $ 105,694 Net (loss) income per share, basic and diluted: Basic - (Loss) income from continuing operations $ (0.06 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.09 Basic - Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ — $ 1.03 $ — $ 2.00 Basic net (loss) income per share $ (0.06 ) $ 1.06 $ (0.08 ) $ 2.09 Diluted - (Loss) income from continuing operations $ (0.06 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.09 Diluted - Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ — $ 1.03 $ — $ 2.00 Diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.06 ) $ 1.06 $ (0.08 ) $ 2.09 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 50,157 49,945 50,133 49,945 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 50,157 50,075 50,133 50,067









SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,335 $ 84,344 Other current assets 76,656 82,023 Current assets held for sale 19,821 — Total current assets 129,812 166,367 Investments 12,897 13,661 Property, plant and equipment, net 609,785 554,162 Intangible assets, net and goodwill 69,612 69,853 Operating lease right-of-use assets 55,872 56,414 Deferred charges and other assets, net 13,439 10,298 Total assets $ 891,417 $ 890,733 Current liabilities held for sale 3,843 38 Total other current liabilities 67,211 67,252 Non-current liabilities held for sale — 3,807 Total other long-term liabilities 176,993 177,361 Total shareholders’ equity 643,370 642,275 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 891,417 $ 890,733









SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (3,828 ) $ 104,608 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — 100,038 (Loss) income from continuing operations (3,828 ) 4,570 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 29,135 26,466 Stock-based compensation expense 5,528 834 Impairment expense 4,407 99 Deferred income taxes (392 ) 3,132 Other, net 1,985 (201 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 4,430 4,369 Current income taxes — (1,305 ) Operating lease assets and liabilities, net 414 (428 ) Other assets (1,902 ) (6,070 ) Accounts payable 127 560 Other deferrals and accruals (1,180 ) (3,852 ) Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 38,724 28,174 Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations — 125,011 Net cash provided by operating activities 38,724 153,185 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (88,706 ) (79,562 ) Proceeds from sale of assets and other 279 189 Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (88,427 ) (79,373 ) Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations — (928 ) Net cash used in investing activities (88,427 ) (80,301 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Taxes paid for equity award issuances (835 ) (1,627 ) Payments for debt issuance costs — (53 ) Payments for financing arrangements and other (471 ) (751 ) Net cash used in financing activities - continuing operations (1,306 ) (2,431 ) Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations — (17,061 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,306 ) (19,492 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (51,009 ) 53,392 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 84,344 195,397 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 33,335 $ 248,789 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information Interest paid $ — $ (7,740 ) Income taxes paid $ — $ (20,954 )









Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing operations calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the impact of depreciation and amortization, impairment, other income (expense), net, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), stock compensation expense, transaction costs related to acquisition and disposition events (including professional advisory fees, integration costs, and related compensatory matters), restructuring expense, tax on equity award vesting and exercise events, and other non-comparable items. A reconciliation of net income (loss) from continuing operations, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below herein.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, divided by revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures of performance to evaluate operating effectiveness and assess its ability to increase revenues while controlling expense growth and the scalability of the Company’s business growth strategy. The Company believes that the exclusion of the expense and income items eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provides management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s core operating results by excluding items that are not comparable across reporting periods or that do not otherwise relate to the Company’s ongoing operations. Accordingly, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating results. However, use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as analytical tools has limitations, and investors and others should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 4,042 $ 2,285 $ (9,552 ) $ (3,225 ) Depreciation and amortization 13,396 633 761 14,790 Impairment expense 4,068 — — 4,068 Other expense (income), net 65 — 524 589 Income tax expense (benefit) — — (501 ) (501 ) EBITDA 21,571 2,918 (8,768 ) 15,721 Stock-based compensation — — 2,385 2,385 Restructuring charges and other 443 — 11 454 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,014 $ 2,918 $ (6,372 ) $ 18,560 Adjusted EBITDA margin 36 % 62 % N/A 28 %









Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 8,117 $ 2,509 $ (9,001 ) $ 1,625 Depreciation and amortization 11,774 449 1,076 13,299 Other expense (income), net 62 — (1,400 ) (1,338 ) Income tax expense (benefit) — — 2,103 2,103 EBITDA 19,953 2,958 (7,222 ) 15,689 Stock-based compensation — — 192 192 Restructuring charges and other 28 — 43 71 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,981 $ 2,958 $ (6,987 ) $ 15,952 Adjusted EBITDA margin 36 % 64 % N/A 26 %









Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 12,169 $ 5,038 $ (21,035 ) $ (3,828 ) Depreciation and amortization 25,933 1,117 2,085 29,135 Impairment expense 4,407 — — 4,407 Other expense (income), net 119 — 640 759 Income tax expense (benefit) — — (448 ) (448 ) EBITDA 42,628 6,155 (18,758 ) 30,025 Stock-based compensation — — 5,528 5,528 Restructuring charges and other 460 — (70 ) 390 Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,088 $ 6,155 $ (13,300 ) $ 35,943 Adjusted EBITDA margin 36 % 64 % N/A 28 %









Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 18,333 $ 5,211 $ (18,974 ) $ 4,570 Depreciation and amortization 23,437 930 2,099 26,466 Impairment expense 99 — — 99 Other expense (income), net 132 — (3,070 ) (2,938 ) Income tax expense (benefit) — — 2,988 2,988 EBITDA 42,001 6,141 (16,957 ) 31,185 Stock-based compensation — — 834 834 Restructuring charges and other 248 — 666 914 Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,249 $ 6,141 $ (15,457 ) $ 32,933 Adjusted EBITDA margin 38 % 66 % N/A 27 %









Segment Results

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022:

(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB $ 47,899 $ — $ — $ 47,899 Commercial Fiber 9,340 — — 9,340 RLEC & Other 4,124 — — 4,124 Tower lease — 4,615 — 4,615 Service revenue and other 61,363 4,615 — 65,978 Intercompany revenue and other 49 87 (93 ) 43 Total revenue 61,412 4,702 (93 ) 66,021 Operating expenses Cost of services 25,440 1,378 (62 ) 26,756 Selling, general and administrative 13,958 406 8,726 23,090 Restructuring expense 443 — 11 454 Impairment expense 4,068 — — 4,068 Depreciation and amortization 13,396 633 761 14,790 Total operating expenses 57,305 2,417 9,436 69,158 Operating income (loss) $ 4,107 $ 2,285 $ (9,529 ) $ (3,137 )





Three Months Ended June 30, 2021:

(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB $ 43,989 $ — $ — $ 43,989 Commercial Fiber 6,531 — — 6,531 RLEC & Other 3,605 — — 3,605 Tower lease — 2,019 — 2,019 Service revenue and other 54,125 2,019 — 56,144 Intercompany revenue and other 2,102 2,595 (141 ) 4,556 Total revenue 56,227 4,614 (141 ) 60,700 Operating expenses Cost of services 23,440 1,318 (110 ) 24,648 Selling, general and administrative 12,806 338 7,176 20,320 Restructuring expense 27 — 16 43 Depreciation and amortization 11,775 449 1,075 13,299 Total operating expenses 48,048 2,105 8,157 58,310 Operating income (loss) $ 8,179 $ 2,509 $ (8,298 ) $ 2,390





Six Months Ended June 30, 2022:

(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB $ 94,812 $ — $ — $ 94,812 Commercial Fiber 18,402 — — 18,402 RLEC & Other 7,813 — — 7,813 Tower lease — 9,361 — 9,361 Service revenue and other 121,027 9,361 — 130,388 Intercompany revenue and other 99 188 (240 ) 47 Total revenue 121,126 9,549 (240 ) 130,435 Operating expenses Cost of services 50,608 2,670 (183 ) 53,095 Selling, general and administrative 27,430 724 18,771 46,925 Restructuring expense 460 — (70 ) 390 Impairment expense 4,407 — — 4,407 Depreciation and amortization 25,933 1,117 2,085 29,135 Total operating expenses 108,838 4,511 20,603 133,952 Operating income (loss) $ 12,288 $ 5,038 $ (20,843 ) $ (3,517 )





Six Months Ended June 30, 2021:

(in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate & Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB $ 86,919 $ — $ — $ 86,919 Commercial Fiber 12,916 — — 12,916 RLEC & Other 7,236 — — 7,236 Tower lease — 4,169 — 4,169 Service revenue and other 107,071 4,169 — 111,240 Intercompany revenue and other 4,310 5,110 (269 ) 9,151 Total revenue 111,381 9,279 (269 ) 120,391 Operating expenses Cost of services 45,717 2,566 (211 ) 48,072 Selling, general and administrative 23,531 572 16,370 40,473 Restructuring expense 132 — 529 661 Impairment expense 99 — — 99 Depreciation and amortization 23,437 930 2,099 26,466 Total operating expenses 92,916 4,068 18,787 115,771 Operating income (loss) $ 18,465 $ 5,211 $ (19,056 ) $ 4,620









Supplemental Information

Broadband Operating Statistics

June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Broadband homes and businesses passed (1) 324,186 257,155 Incumbent Cable 211,681 210,787 Glo Fiber 112,505 46,368 Residential & Small and Medium Business ("SMB") RGUs: Broadband Data 125,003 111,475 Incumbent Cable 107,878 103,465 Glo Fiber 17,125 7,169 Video 49,027 51,355 Voice 39,535 34,664 Total Residential & SMB RGUs (excludes RLEC) 213,565 197,494 Residential & SMB Penetration (2) Broadband Data 38.6 % 43.3 % Incumbent Cable 51.0 % 49.1 % Glo Fiber 15.2 % 15.5 % Video 15.1 % 20.0 % Voice 12.9 % 14.4 % Fiber route miles 7,906 7,041 Total fiber miles (3) 589,923 440,236

______________________________________________________

(1) Homes and businesses are considered passed (“passings") if we can connect them to our network without further extending the distribution system. Passings is an estimate based upon the best available information. Passings will vary among video, broadband data and voice services.

(2) Penetration is calculated by dividing the number of users by the number of passings or available homes, as appropriate.

(3) Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.









Broadband - Residential and SMB ARPU Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Residential and SMB Revenue: Broadband $ 29,568 $ 25,571 $ 58,217 $ 50,103 Incumbent Cable 26,123 24,177 51,986 47,641 Glo Fiber 3,445 1,394 6,231 2,462 Video 15,210 15,611 30,551 31,263 Voice 2,994 2,893 5,910 5,792 Discounts, adjustments and other 127 (86 ) 134 (239 ) Total Revenue $ 47,899 $ 43,989 $ 94,812 $ 86,919 Average RGUs: Broadband Data 123,153 108,996 121,832 106,954 Incumbent Cable 107,738 102,688 107,878 101,403 Glo Fiber 15,415 6,308 13,954 5,551 Video 49,146 51,715 49,295 52,076 Voice 38,463 33,993 36,650 33,462 ARPU: (1) Broadband $ 79.94 $ 78.17 $ 80.02 $ 78.05 Incumbent Cable $ 80.82 $ 78.48 $ 80.85 $ 78.30 Glo Fiber $ 74.49 $ 73.66 $ 74.42 $ 73.92 Video $ 103.16 $ 100.62 $ 103.29 $ 100.06 Voice $ 25.95 $ 28.37 $ 26.88 $ 28.85

______________________________________________________

(1) Average Revenue Per RGU calculation = (Residential & SMB Revenue * 1,000) / average RGUs / 3 months





Tower Operating Statistics