Berry Corporation (bry) Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

DALLAS, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Corporation (bry) (NASDAQ: BRY) (“Berry” or the “Company”) announced second quarter 2022 results, including net income of $43 million or $0.52 per diluted share, Adjusted Net Income(1) of $53 million or $0.64 per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $110 million and cash flows from operating activities of $111 million. The Board of Directors declared dividends on common stock totaling $0.62 per share.



Quarterly Highlights

Reported Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $110 million, up 15% from Q1 2022

of $110 million, up 15% from Q1 2022 Generated Discretionary Free Cash Flow (1) of $74 million

of $74 million Repurchased 2 million shares of common stock

Declared total quarterly dividends of $0.62 per share: $0.56 variable and $0.06 fixed

Reaffirmed FY 2022 cash dividends expected at $1.60 - $1.90 per share, based on current plan and commodity strip prices

_______

(1) Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” later in this press release for a reconciliation and more information on these Non-GAAP measures.

“As demonstrated by our second quarter results, Berry continues to deliver impressive cash flows. For the quarter, our combined dividend will be $0.62 and in the same period we successfully repurchased two million shares of Berry stock for $23 million. Since our 2018 IPO, we will have returned over $225 million to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases, which is more than two times the $110 million of net IPO proceeds. In fact, we have repurchased more than 7.5 million shares or nearly 10% of Berry’s outstanding shares over the last few years,” said Trem Smith, Berry Board Chair and CEO.

For the remainder of the year, we currently see our production holding relatively steady and our discretionary free cash flow remaining strong. We are focused on proactively managing our business and adapting to the dynamic macro environment while continuing to uphold our capital return commitments. I'm pleased to announce an exciting development potentially allowing new Thermal Diatomite production. We have encouraging initial results from early testing of two new horizontal wells using a new development concept that takes advantage of existing reservoir energy, and therefore does not require high pressure cyclic steam injection. While the results are still preliminary and additional testing needs to be performed, if ultimately successful this application offers a potentially significant opportunity. We also continue our early stage CCS efforts through signed Letters of Intent to capture and sequester the majority of our direct operational Scope 1 carbon dioxide emissions in California; although these CCS projects remain subject to regulatory approval, we look forward to working with the counter-parties on a solution that benefits all of our stakeholders,” continued Smith.

Second Quarter 2022 Results

Adjusted EBITDA(1), on a hedged basis, was $110 million in the second quarter 2022. This represented a 15% increase compared to $96 million in the first quarter 2022. This increase is largely the result of higher hedged oil prices and improved margins from the well servicing and abandonment segment, partially offset by lower oil and gas volumes and higher GHG prices as that market returned to more normal levels compared to the first quarter.

The Company reported daily production of 26,200 boe/d for the second quarter 2022, compared to 26,700 boe/d for the first quarter of 2022. The sequential decrease was primarily attributed to the divestment of our Colorado asset in the first quarter and shut in production during planned drilling, workover and abandonment activities in California during the second quarter. Production in Utah increased largely as a result of the drilling program during the first half of the year. The Company's oil production for the second quarter 2022 was 24,000 bbl/d, or 92% of total production, with California production contributing 21,000 boe/d or 80% of total production.

The Company-wide hedged realized oil price for the second quarter 2022 was $83.78 per bbl, a 9% increase from the prior quarter. The California average oil price before hedges for the second quarter 2022 was $107.31 per bbl, reflecting approximately 96% of Brent, which was 15% higher than the $93.16 per bbl in the first quarter 2022, approximately 95% of Brent.

Operating expenses, or OpEx, consists of lease operating expenses (“LOE”), third-party expenses and revenues from electricity generation, transportation and marketing activities, as well as the effect of derivative settlements (received or paid) for gas purchases. On a hedged basis, operating expenses increased slightly by $0.33 per boe or 1% to $25.97 for the second quarter 2022, compared to $25.64 for the first quarter 2022. During the second quarter, non-energy operating expenses increased due to higher workover and field monitoring activity associated with our field optimization program, and well and facility maintenance expenses. A portion of these higher costs was driven by inflation. Energy operating expenses decreased in the second quarter due to lower hedged fuel prices and higher electricity sales, compared to the first quarter 2022.

Total general and administrative expenses were comparable at $23 million for each of the second and first quarters of 2022. Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses(1), which exclude non-cash stock compensation costs and nonrecurring costs, were also comparable at $19 million for the second and first quarters of 2022.

Taxes, other than income taxes were $4.70 per boe for the second quarter compared to $2.74 per boe in the first quarter 2022 with the increase largely due to the GHG prices returning to the higher, more normal levels compared to the first quarter.

For the second quarter 2022, capital expenditures were approximately $34 million on an accrual basis including capitalized overhead and interest and excluding acquisitions and asset retirement obligation spending. Approximately 55% of this capital was directed to California oil operations, and 34% to Utah operations. Additionally, the Company spent approximately $6 million for plugging and abandonment activities in the second quarter 2022. Aggregate capital expenditures in the first half of 2022 were $62 million and the Company expects full year capital will be at the lower end of its guidance range due to a shift in its development plans to reuse existing wellbores.

The operating results for C&J Well Services improved in the second quarter 2022 compared to the first quarter 2022. For this segment in the second and first quarters 2022, respectively, services revenues were $46 million and $40 million, costs of services were $37 million and $33 million, and general and administrative expenses were $3 million each quarter.

At June 30, 2022, the Company had liquidity of $251 million consisting of $58 million cash on hand and $193 million available for borrowings under its RBL Facility.

“It was a strong discretionary free cash flow quarter and, at current commodity prices, we expect to continue to deliver top tier returns,” stated Cary Baetz, Berry's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “Our 2022 guidance ranges remain in place; however, operating expenses are tracking on the higher side of guidance due to an increase in workovers expensed as we optimized our base production as well as incurred some additional costs associated with our new surveillance program. We also expect a slightly lower capital expenditure due primarily to the increase in workovers expensed and lower overall new drill well count for the year.”

Quarterly Dividends

The Company’s Board of Directors declared dividends totaling $0.62 per share on the Company’s outstanding common stock. The variable portion of $0.56 per share was based on second quarter 2022 Discretionary Free Cash Flow(1) in accordance with the Company's Shareholder Return Model. The fixed portion of $0.06 per share was also declared, and both dividends are payable on August 25, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2022.

Subject to approval by the Board on a quarterly basis and depending on a variety of factors, including the Company’s financial condition and results of operations, the Company intends to declare a fixed and variable dividend each quarter.

Full-Year 2022 Guidance

Berry reiterates its previously issued full-year 2022 guidance as follows.

Full-Year 2022 Guidance Low High Average Daily Production (boe/d)(1) 25,500 27,500 Non-Energy Operating Expenses ($/boe) $13.75 $14.25 Operating Expenses ($/boe) $20.00 $22.00 Taxes, Other than Income Taxes ($/boe) $4.50 $5.50 Adjusted General & Administrative (G&A) expenses ($/boe)(2) Development and Production Segment & Corp $5.75 $6.25 Well Servicing and Abandonment Segment ~$1.45 Capital Expenditures ($ millions) Development and Production Segment & Corp $125 $135 Well Servicing and Abandonment Segment ~$8 Well Servicing & Abandonment Segment Adjusted EBITDA ($mm) ~$27

______

(1) Oil production is expected to be approximately 92% of total.

(2) Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” later in this press release for a reconciliation and more information on these Non-GAAP measures.

About Berry Corporation (bry)

Berry is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: BRY) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on onshore, low geologic risk, long-lived, conventional oil reserves located primarily in the San Joaquin basin of California, as well as the Uinta basin of Utah. We also have well servicing and abandonment capabilities in California. More information can be found at the Company’s website at bry.com.

Tables Following

The financial information and certain other information presented have been rounded to the nearest whole number or the nearest decimal. Therefore, the sum of the numbers in a column may not conform exactly to the total figure given for that column in certain tables. In addition, certain percentages presented here reflect calculations based upon the underlying information prior to rounding and, accordingly, may not conform exactly to the percentages that would be derived if the relevant calculations were based upon the rounded numbers, or may not sum due to rounding.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 ($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Statement of Operations Data: Revenues and other: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales $ 240,071 $ 210,351 $ 147,775 Services revenue 46,178 39,836 — Electricity sales 7,419 5,419 6,888 Losses on oil and gas sales derivatives (40,658 ) (161,858 ) (55,653 ) Marketing revenues — 289 121 Other revenues 120 45 118 Total revenues and other 253,130 94,082 99,249 Expenses and other: Lease operating expenses 72,455 63,124 45,543 Costs of services 36,709 33,472 — Electricity generation expenses 6,122 4,463 4,712 Transportation expenses 1,108 1,158 1,757 Marketing expenses — 299 44 General and administrative expenses 23,183 22,942 16,065 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 38,055 39,777 35,850 Taxes, other than income taxes 11,214 6,605 11,603 Losses (gains) on natural gas purchase derivatives 10,661 (29,054 ) (11,639 ) Other operating expenses 353 3,769 42 Total expenses and other 199,860 146,555 103,977 Other (expenses) income: Interest expense (7,729 ) (7,675 ) (8,217 ) Other, net (42 ) (13 ) (8 ) Total other (expenses) income (7,771 ) (7,688 ) (8,225 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 45,499 (60,161 ) (12,953 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,145 (3,351 ) (72 ) Net income (loss) $ 43,354 $ (56,810 ) $ (12,881 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.54 $ (0.71 ) $ (0.16 ) Diluted $ 0.52 $ (0.71 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - basic 79,596 80,298 80,471 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted 83,015 80,298 80,471 Adjusted Net Income (Loss)(1) $ 53,136 $ 42,871 $ (6,293 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted 83,015 84,447 80,471 Diluted earnings per share on Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 0.64 $ 0.51 $ (0.08 ) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 ($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 109,747 $ 95,712 $ 40,599 Adjusted EBITDA Unhedged(1) $ 147,375 $ 127,864 $ 78,030 Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses(1) $ 18,920 $ 19,038 $ 13,302 Effective Tax Rate, including discrete items 5 % 5 % 1 % Cash Flow Data: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 111,242 $ 48,530 $ 21,429 Net cash used in investing activities $ (38,863 ) $ (36,560 ) $ (40,575 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (37,844 ) $ (9,293 ) $ (3,298 )

__________

(1) See further discussion and reconciliation in “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations”.

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ($ and shares in thousands) Balance Sheet Data: Total current assets $ 204,898 $ 147,498 Total property, plant and equipment, net $ 1,313,927 $ 1,301,349 Total current liabilities $ 261,746 $ 187,149 Long-term debt $ 395,135 $ 394,566 Total stockholders' equity $ 640,769 $ 629,648 Outstanding common stock shares as of 78,760 80,007

The following table represents selected financial information for the periods presented regarding the Company's business segments on a stand-alone basis and the consolidation and elimination entries necessary to arrive at the financial information for the Company on a consolidated basis. Berry acquired C&J Well Services on October 1, 2021 and the results of their operations were included in Berry's consolidated results beginning the fourth quarter 2021.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Development & Production Well Servicing and Abandonment Corporate/Eliminations Consolidated Company (in thousands) Revenues - excluding hedges $ 247,610 $ 46,178 $ — $ 293,788 Net income (loss) $ 68,885 $ 3,307 $ (28,838 ) $ 43,354 Adjusted EBITDA $ 116,942 $ 6,200 $ (13,395 ) $ 109,747 Capital expenditures $ 32,134 $ 1,066 $ 886 $ 34,086 Total assets $ 1,456,164 $ 71,543 $ 2,678 $ 1,530,385





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Development & Production Well Servicing and Abandonment Corporate/Eliminations Consolidated Company (in thousands) Revenues - excluding hedges $ 216,104 $ 39,836 $ — $ 255,940 Net loss before income taxes $ (34,291 ) $ (284 ) $ (25,586 ) $ (60,161 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 105,649 $ 3,300 $ (13,237 ) $ 95,712 Capital expenditures $ 26,437 $ 628 $ 555 $ 27,620 Total assets $ 1,471,358 $ 73,887 $ (50,518 ) $ 1,494,727

SUMMARY BY AREA

The following table shows a summary by area of our selected historical information and operating information for our development and production operations for the periods indicated.

California

(San Joaquin and Ventura basins)(3) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 ($ in thousands, except prices) Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales $ 204,706 $ 186,252 $ 129,128 Operating income(1) $ 63,608 $ 60,162 $ 11,413 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization (DD&A) $ 34,074 $ 35,786 $ 35,174 Average daily production (mboe/d) 21.0 22.2 21.7 Production (oil % of total) 100 % 100 % 100 % Realized sales prices: Oil (per bbl) $ 107.31 $ 93.16 $ 65.37 NGLs (per bbl) $ — $ — $ — Gas (per mcf) $ — $ — $ — Capital expenditures(2) $ 18,672 $ 14,622 $ 31,303





Utah

(Uinta basin)



Colorado

(Piceance basin)(4)



Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 ($ in thousands, except prices) Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales $ 35,338 $ 23,038 $ 16,199 $ — $ 1,056 $ 2,438 Operating income(1) $ 20,579 $ 11,173 $ 6,736 $ — $ 610 $ 1,121 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization (DD&A) $ 964 $ 803 $ 630 $ — $ 9 $ 38 Average daily production (mboe/d) 5.2 4.1 4.4 — 0.4 1.2 Production (oil % of total) 57 % 53 % 52 % — % — % 2 % Realized sales prices: Oil (per bbl) $ 94.47 $ 83.02 $ 58.55 $ — $ 89.41 $ 56.05 NGLs (per bbl) $ 56.47 $ 47.03 $ 29.61 $ — $ — $ — Gas (per mcf) $ 7.35 $ 5.93 $ 3.30 $ — $ 5.12 $ 3.53 Capital expenditures(2) $ 11,563 $ 9,752 $ 9,162 $ — $ — $ —

__________

(1) Operating income (loss) includes oil, natural gas and NGL sales, marketing revenues, other revenues, and scheduled oil derivative settlements, offset by operating expenses (as defined elsewhere), general and administrative expenses, DD&A, impairment of oil and gas properties, and taxes, other than income taxes.

(2) Excludes corporate capital expenditures.

(3) Our Placerita properties, in the Ventura basin, were divested in October 2021.

(4) Our properties in Colorado were in the Piceance basin, all of which were divested in January 2022.

COMMODITY PRICING

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Weighted-average realized sales prices: Oil without hedges ($/bbl) $ 105.70 $ 92.25 $ 64.72 Effects of scheduled derivative settlements ($/bbl) $ (21.92 ) $ (15.38 ) $ (18.33 ) Oil with hedges ($/bbl) $ 83.78 $ 76.87 $ 46.39 Natural gas ($/mcf) $ 7.35 $ 5.77 $ 3.39 NGLs ($/bbl) $ 56.47 $ 47.03 $ 29.61 Average Benchmark prices: Oil (bbl) – Brent $ 111.98 $ 97.90 $ 69.08 Oil (bbl) – WTI $ 108.71 $ 94.54 $ 66.03 Natural gas (mmbtu) – Kern, Delivered(1) $ 7.36 $ 4.83 $ 3.23 Natural gas (mmbtu) – Henry Hub(2) $ 7.50 $ 4.67 $ 2.95

__________

(1) Kern, Delivered Index is the relevant index used for gas purchases in California.

(2) Henry Hub is the relevant index used for gas sales in the Rockies.

CURRENT HEDGING SUMMARY

As of June 30, 2022, we had the following hedges for our crude oil production and gas purchases.

Q3 2022 Q4 2022 FY 2023 FY 2024 FY 2025 Brent Swaps Hedged volume (bbls) 1,380,000 1,288,000 3,433,528 1,917,000 — Weighted-average price ($/bbl) $ 77.73 $ 76.07 $ 73.06 $ 75.52 $ — Put Spreads Hedged volume (bbls) 368,000 368,000 2,190,000 1,281,000 — Weighted-average price ($/bbl) $50.00/$40.00 $50.00/$40.00 $50.00/$40.00 $50.00/$40.00 $ — Producer Collars Hedged volume (bbls) — — 1,460,000 1,098,000 — Weighted-average price ($/bbl) $ — $ — $40.00/$106.00 $40.00/$105.00 $ — Henry Hub - Natural Gas purchases Consumer Collars Hedged volume (mmbtu) 3,680,000 3,680,000 5,430,000 — — Weighted-average price ($/mmbtu) $4.00/$2.75 $4.00/$2.75 $4.00/$2.75 $ — $ — NWPL - Natural Gas purchases Swaps Hedged volume (mmbtu) — 1,220,000 12,800,000 7,320,000 6,080,000 Weighted-average price ($/mmbtu) $ — $ 6.40 $ 5.48 $ 4.27 $ 4.27

OPERATING EXPENSES

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 ($ in thousands except per boe amounts) Lease operating expenses $ 72,455 $ 63,124 $ 45,543 Electricity generation expenses 6,122 4,463 4,712 Electricity sales(1) (7,419 ) (5,419 ) (6,888 ) Transportation expenses 1,108 1,158 1,757 Transportation sales(1) (120 ) (45 ) (118 ) Marketing expenses — 299 44 Marketing revenues(1) — (289 ) (121 ) Derivative settlements (received) paid for gas purchases(1) (10,188 ) (1,653 ) (1,913 ) Total operating expenses(1) $ 61,958 $ 61,638 $ 43,016 Lease operating expenses ($/boe) $ 30.37 $ 26.25 $ 18.33 Electricity generation expenses ($/boe) 2.57 1.86 1.90 Electricity sales ($/boe) (3.11 ) (2.25 ) (2.77 ) Transportation expenses ($/boe) 0.46 0.48 0.70 Transportation sales ($/boe) (0.05 ) (0.02 ) (0.05 ) Marketing expenses ($/boe) — 0.13 0.02 Marketing revenues ($/boe) — (0.12 ) (0.05 ) Derivative settlements (received) paid for gas purchases ($/boe) (4.27 ) (0.69 ) (0.77 ) Total operating expenses ($/boe) $ 25.97 $ 25.64 $ 17.31 Total unhedged operating expenses ($/boe)(2) $ 30.24 $ 26.33 $ 18.08 Total non-energy operating expenses(3) $ 16.10 $ 13.58 $ 12.71 Total energy operating expenses(4) $ 9.87 $ 12.06 $ 4.60 Total mboe 2,386 2,406 2,485

__________

(1) We report electricity, transportation and marketing sales separately in our financial statements as revenues in accordance with GAAP. However, these revenues are viewed and used internally in calculating operating expenses which is used to track and analyze the economics of development projects and the efficiency of our hydrocarbon recovery. We purchase third-party gas to generate electricity through our cogeneration facilities to be used in our field operations activities and view the added benefit of any excess electricity sold externally as a cost reduction/benefit to generating steam for our thermal recovery operations. Marketing revenues and expenses mainly relate to natural gas purchased from third parties that moves through our gathering and processing systems and then is sold to third parties. Transportation sales relate to water and other liquids that we transport on our systems on behalf of third parties and have not been significant to date. Operating expenses also include the effect of derivative settlements (received or paid) for gas purchases.

(2) Total unhedged operating expenses equals total operating expenses, excluding the derivative settlements paid (received) for gas purchases.

(3) Total non-energy operating expenses equals total operating expenses, excluding fuel, electricity sales and gas purchase derivative settlement (gains) losses.

(4) Total energy operating expenses equals fuel and gas purchase derivative settlement (gains) losses less electricity sales.

PRODUCTION STATISTICS

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net Oil, Natural Gas and NGLs Production Per Day (1): Oil (mbbl/d) California(2) 21.0 22.2 21.7 Utah 3.0 2.2 2.3 Colorado(3) — — — Total oil 24.0 24.4 24.0 Natural gas (mmcf/d) California(2) — — — Utah 11.0 9.2 10.3 Colorado(3) — 2.3 7.2 Total natural gas 11.0 11.5 17.5 NGLs (mbbl/d) California(2) — — — Utah 0.4 0.4 0.4 Colorado(3) — — — Total NGLs 0.4 0.4 0.4 Total Production (mboe/d)(4) 26.2 26.7 27.3

__________

(1) Production represents volumes sold during the period. We also consume a portion of the natural gas we produce on lease to extract oil and gas.

(2) Our Placerita properties, in the Ventura basin, were divested in October 2021.

(3) Our properties in Colorado were in the Piceance basin, all of which were all divested in January 2022.

(4) Natural gas volumes have been converted to boe based on energy content of six mcf of gas to one bbl of oil. Barrels of oil equivalence does not necessarily result in price equivalence. The price of natural gas on a barrel of oil equivalent basis is currently substantially lower than the corresponding price for oil and has been similarly lower for a number of years. For example, in the three months ended June 30, 2022, the average prices of Brent oil and Henry Hub natural gas were $111.98 per bbl and $7.50 per mmbtu respectively.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (ACCRUAL BASIS)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022(2) March 31, 2022(2) June 30, 2021 (in thousands) Capital expenditures (accrual basis)(1) $ 34,086 $ 27,620 $ 43,461

__________

(1) Capital expenditures on an accrual basis include capitalized overhead and interest and excludes acquisitions and asset retirement spending.

(2) Capital expenditures in the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022 included approximately $1 million each period for C&J Well Services which was acquired on October 1, 2021.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is not a measure of net income (loss) and Discretionary Free Cash Flow is not a measure of cash flow, and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Unhedged are not measures of either, in all cases, as determined by GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Unhedged, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Discretionary Free Cash Flow are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as net income (loss) adjusted for derivative gains or losses net of cash received or paid for scheduled derivative settlements, other unusual and infrequent items, and the income tax expense or benefit of these adjustments using our effective tax rate. We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense; income taxes; depreciation, depletion, and amortization; derivative gains or losses net of cash received or paid for scheduled derivative settlements; impairments; stock compensation expense; and unusual and infrequent items. We define Discretionary Free Cash Flow as cash flow from operations less regular fixed dividends and the capital needed to hold production flat.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) excludes the impact of unusual and infrequent items affecting earnings that vary widely and unpredictably, including non-cash items such as derivative gains and losses. This measure is used by management when comparing results period over period. Our management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information in assessing our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows and is widely used by the industry and the investment community. The measure also allows our management to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results between periods without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We also use Adjusted EBITDA in planning our capital allocation to sustain production levels and to determine our strategic hedging needs aside from the hedging requirements of the 2021 RBL Facility. Management believes Discretionary Free Cash Flow provides useful information in assessing our financial condition, and is the primary metric to determine the quarterly variable dividend. We expect to allocate 60% of Discretionary Free Cash Flow predominantly in the form of cash variable dividends, as well as opportunistic debt repurchases. The remaining 40% will be used for opportunistic growth, including from our extensive inventory of drilling opportunities, advancing our short- and long-term sustainability initiatives, share repurchases, and/or capital retention. Our management believes Discretionary Free Cash Flow provides useful information in assessing our financial condition, and is the primary metric to determine the quarterly variable dividend.

Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. We define Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as general and administrative expenses adjusted for non-cash stock compensation expense and unusual and infrequent costs. Management believes Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses is useful because it allows us to more effectively compare our performance from period to period. We exclude the items listed above from general and administrative expenses in arriving at Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses because these amounts can vary widely and unpredictably in nature, timing, amount and frequency and stock compensation expense is non-cash in nature.

While Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Unhedged, Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses and Discretionary Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures, the amounts included in the calculations of Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Unhedged, Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses and Discretionary Free Cash Flow were computed in accordance with GAAP. These measures are provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, income and liquidity measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income and liquidity measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing our financial performance, such as our cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic cost of depreciable and depletable assets. Our computations of Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Unhedged, Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses and Discretionary Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Unhedged, Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses and Discretionary Free Cash Flow should be read in conjunction with the information contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Net Income (Loss).

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 ($ thousands, except per share amounts) Net income (loss) $ 43,354 $ (56,810 ) $ (12,881 ) Add (Subtract): Losses on derivatives 51,319 132,804 44,014 Net cash paid for scheduled derivative settlements (37,628 ) (32,152 ) (37,431 ) Other operating expenses 353 3,769 42 Non-recurring costs — 198 — Total additions, net 14,044 104,619 6,625 Income tax expense of adjustments and discrete income tax items (4,262 ) (4,938 ) (37 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 53,136 $ 42,871 $ (6,293 ) Basic EPS on Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 0.67 $ 0.53 $ (0.08 ) Diluted EPS on Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 0.64 $ 0.51 $ (0.08 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - basic 79,596 80,298 80,471 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted 83,015 84,447 80,471

ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA UNHEDGED

The following tables present a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measures of net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities to the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Unhedged.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 ($ thousands) Net income (loss) $ 43,354 $ (56,810 ) $ (12,881 ) Add (Subtract): Interest expense 7,729 7,675 8,217 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,145 (3,351 ) (72 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 38,055 39,777 35,850 Losses on derivatives 51,319 132,804 44,014 Net cash paid for scheduled derivative settlements (37,628 ) (32,152 ) (37,431 ) Other operating expense 353 3,769 42 Stock compensation expense 4,420 3,802 2,860 Non-recurring costs(1) — 198 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 109,747 $ 95,712 $ 40,599 Net cash paid for scheduled derivative settlements 37,628 32,152 37,431 Adjusted EBITDA Unhedged $ 147,375 $ 127,864 $ 78,030 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 111,242 $ 48,530 $ 21,429 Add (Subtract): Cash interest payments 449 14,539 288 Cash income tax payments 2,484 — — Non-recurring costs(1) — 198 — Other changes in operating assets and liabilities (4,428 ) 32,445 18,882 Adjusted EBITDA $ 109,747 $ 95,712 $ 40,599 Net cash paid for scheduled derivative settlements 37,628 32,152 37,431 Adjusted EBITDA Unhedged $ 147,375 $ 127,864 $ 78,030

__________

(1) Non-recurring costs include legal and professional service expenses related to acquisition and divestiture activity.

Adjusted EBITDA is the measure reported to the chief operating decision maker (CODM) for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to and assessing performance of each segment. EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense; income taxes; depreciation, depletion, and amortization; derivative gains or losses net of cash received or paid for scheduled derivative settlements; impairments; stock compensation expense; and unusual and infrequent items.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Development & Production Well Servicing and Abandonment Corporate/Eliminations Consolidated Company (in thousands) Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation to net income (loss): Net income (loss) $ 68,885 $ 3,307 $ (28,838 ) $ 43,354 Add (Subtract): Interest expense — — 7,729 7,729 Income tax benefit — — 2,145 2,145 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 33,956 3,017 1,082 38,055 Losses on derivatives 51,319 — — 51,319 Net cash paid for scheduled derivative settlements (37,628 ) — — (37,628 ) Other operating expenses 30 (210 ) 533 353 Stock compensation expense 380 86 3,954 4,420 Adjusted EBITDA $ 116,942 $ 6,200 $ (13,395 ) $ 109,747





Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2022 Development & Production Well Servicing and Abandonment Corporate/Eliminations Consolidated Company (in thousands) Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation to net income (loss): Net loss $ (34,291 ) $ (284 ) $ (22,235 ) $ (56,810 ) Add (Subtract): Interest expense — — 7,675 7,675 Income tax expense — — (3,351 ) (3,351 ) Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 35,474 3,179 1,124 39,777 Losses on derivatives 132,804 — — 132,804 Net cash paid for scheduled derivative settlements (32,152 ) — — (32,152 ) Other operating income 3,495 174 100 3,769 Stock compensation expense 319 33 3,450 3,802 Non-recurring costs — 198 — 198 Adjusted EBITDA $ 105,649 $ 3,300 $ (13,237 ) $ 95,712

ADJUSTED GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of general and administrative expenses to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 ($ in thousands except per mboe amounts) General and administrative expenses $ 23,183 $ 22,942 $ 16,065 Subtract: Non-cash stock compensation expense (G&A portion) (4,263 ) (3,706 ) (2,763 ) Non-recurring costs — (198 ) — Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses $ 18,920 $ 19,038 $ 13,302 Well servicing and abandonment segment $ 3,285 $ 3,070 $ — Development and production segment, and corporate $ 15,635 $ 15,968 $ 13,302 Development and production segment, and corporate ($/boe) $ 6.55 $ 6.64 $ 5.35 Total mboe 2,386 2,406 2,485

DISCRETIONARY FREE CASH FLOW

The following table presents a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure Discretionary Free Cash Flow to the GAAP financial measure of operating cash flow for each of the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30. 2022 March 31, 2022 (in thousands) Discretionary Free Cash Flow: Operating cash flow(1) $ 111,242 $ 48,530 Subtract: Maintenance capital(2)(3) (32,134 ) (26,437 ) Fixed dividends(4) (4,726 ) (5,236 ) Discretionary Free Cash Flow $ 74,382 $ 16,857

__________

(1) On a consolidated basis.

(2) D&P business only.

(3) Maintenance capital is the capital required to keep annual production flat, calculated as the capital expenditures for the D&P business during the period presented.

(4) Represents fixed dividends declared which are included in the “Dividends declared on common stock” line in the the consolidated statement of stockholders’ equity.