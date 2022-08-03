Upcoming HR Technology Conference & Exposition® to Feature Record Number of Sessions, Industry’s Largest Marketplace

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HR Technology Conference & Exposition® returns next month with a record number of sessions and the industry’s largest marketplace, offering attendees a first-hand look at the changing face of human resources. With more than 120 sessions and over 400 exhibitors, HR Tech remains an unparalleled immersive experience for today’s workforce leaders.



In addition to the previously announced details, this year’s agenda also features the following mega sessions:

Taking Control of Your HR Technology Architecture – Tony DiRomualdo, Senior Research Director, and Franco Girimonte, Associate Principal, NA HR Advisory Practice Leader, of The Hackett Group will discuss a methodology for assessing the maturing of an organization’s HR technology architecture along six key dimensions.

Learning Tech Market: Get Ready from Disruption – Taking a fresh look at employee development, Dani Johnson, co-founder and Principal Analyst at RedThread Research, will share an overview of this dynamic market, highlight the latest trends and spotlight companies to watch.

Shared Services: The Nexus of High-Tech and High-Touch Transformation –Kimberly Carroll, Managing Principal of IA HR, will moderate this panel discussion of HR executives from DHL, Nordstrom, Ticketmaster and Whole Foods Market about making the move to a shared services model and lessons learned before, during and after “go live.”



At the Expo, attendees will have the opportunity to explore and interact with all the latest HR technologies on the market. Covering every facet of HR, the Expo will help attendees save months of research time by enabling them to compare solutions side-by-side. This year’s Expo will feature HR Tech Talks, Case Studies and Demo Theaters, plus a Startup Pavilion and the annual Pitchfest competition. It will also be the place to head after a full day of sessions to participate in the event’s yearly Pub Crawl and HR Happy Hour.

“With only a few weeks to go, we’re excited to bring the community back together. There’s nowhere else in the world to see and compare so many solutions,” said Rebecca McKenna, Vice President, Global Events and Publisher at LRP Media Group. “The interest and buzz around HR technologies have intensified the last few years, and HR Tech 2022 will be the place to be to see what’s new and learn what’s changing. We’re gearing up for an amazing week.”

The HR Technology Conference & Exposition® is scheduled for Tuesday, September 13 – Friday, September 16, 2022, with a full day of pre-conference events happening on Monday, September 12, including workshops and the popular Partnership Summit.

Early bird registration savings are in effect until Monday, August 15, 2022. To register, visit https://www.hrtechnologyconference.com/register.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

The Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® has helped tens of thousands of HR professionals make smarter and better-informed decisions regarding their organization’s HR technology investments with a world-class educational program. Founded in 1997, the conference’s annual fall event is the longest-running in-person event dedicated to the HR technology industry and features the world’s largest Expo showcasing innovative HR technologies, exciting demonstrations and a startup competition. Expanding on the success of the in-person event and due to the constant growth of the industry, in 2020, the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® began hosting a virtual event to complement its internationally recognized on-site event and bring the community together more often. Visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com for more details.