Dermatology Devices Market Size surpass US$ ~79.68 Billion By 2030, Predicts Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dermatology devices market is expected to clock US$ ~79.68 billion by 2030 owing rise in the prevalence of diseases requiring surgical treatment, particularly minimally invasive surgery, is expected to boost the dermatology devices market in the coming years.

Market Driver

The rising prevalence of skin disorders, which necessitates dermatological treatment, is expected to propel the market to higher revenue generation. The growing prevalence of conditions such as psoriasis, acne, and other skin disorders is expected to boost market revenue during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in dermatology, accompanied by regulatory approvals, have helped manufacturers capitalize on market opportunities and maintain their position. The development of novel therapies and devices to treat metastatic melanoma and malignant skin cancer etc. will drive the dermatology diagnostic devices market forward. Additionally, the introduction of digitalization within dermatology devices used for accurate diagnosis will allow for greater adoption of these devices in developed economies.

The global dermatology devices market has been analyzed from four perspectives: type, application, end user, and region.

Excerpts ‘By Diagnostic Device’

Based on type, the dermatology devices market is segmented into:

Diagnostic Devices

Treatment Devices

Diagnostis devices are sub segmented into imaging devices, dermatoscopes, and microscopes; whereas treatment devices are also sub segmented into electrosurgical, cryotherapy, and laser devices. Treatment devices dominated the global market during the forecast period, owing to the rising incidence of skin cancer due to UV radiation exposure as well as hazardous radiations in chemical industries should drive up demand for skincare devices. A surge in the demand for non-invasive treatments for skin cancers and other skin disorders will open up several new avenues for growth. Furthermore, device innovation, as well as access to advanced treatment devices for improved aesthetics, should drive product the demand. Furthermore, extensive use of liposuction and electrosurgical equipment will also drive up demand for skincare devices. These devices have remained valuable in the dermatology industry, with new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) enhancing their uses to make them an essential tool in every medical professional's office. Furthermore, they are gaining traction in other areas of medicine, including primary care. Moreover, the introduction of advanced dermatoscopes is anticipated to drive product demand during the forecast period. For instance, in 2020, HEINE, a global primary diagnostic instrument manufacturer, launched two new dermatoscopes, DELTA 30 and DELTAone in the United States, each with an improved achromatic optical system for pristine images.

Excerpts ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on regions, the global dermatology devices market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

North America has reported the largest share of the market. Because of the rising prevalence of skin cancer and other skin diseases such as eczema and rosacea, and this trend is likely to continue in the future. Skin cancer cases are increasing globally. According to Skincare Foundation data, one in every five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70. More than two people in the United States die from skin cancer every hour. Melanoma has a five year survival rate of 99 percent when detected early. As a result, the rising prevalence of skin cancer and other skin diseases will significantly contribute to the high demand for the dermatology devices market.

Several medical technology companies concentrate on developing products that provide less expensive, faster, and more efficient patient care. Lancer Skincare announced the availability of the first skincare exfoliating device, the Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Device in July 2020. Pro Polish boosts the efficacy of the Lancer routine by delivering surface-layer microdermabrasion in a patented, handheld device. These advancements in dermatology devices, in terms of features and broad application for skin diseases, are expected to boost market demand for dermatology devices.

In the near future, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate in the market because of rising patient awareness, undiscovered opportunities, increasing penetration, and rapidly appealing healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, an increase in the number of international firms conducting research and development in the Asia Pacific is expected to boost the growth of dermatology devices market.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the global dermatology devices market include:

Alma Lasers GmbH

Cynosure, Inc

Solta Medical, Inc

Cutera, Inc

Bruker Corporation

Syneron Medical Ltd

Canfield Scientific, Inc

Carl Zeiss

Candela Corporation

HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Lumenis, Ltd

Bovie Medical Corporation

Among others

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 USD ~ 54.08 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD ~ 79.68 billion Growth Rate CAGR of ~4.4% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Type, Application, End User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

