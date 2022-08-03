Algernon Pharmaceuticals Invited to Present Phase 2 IPF and Chronic Cough Study Data at 9th American Cough Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Algernon”) (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW0) (OTCQB: AGNPF) a clinical stage Canadian pharmaceutical development company, is pleased to announce it has been invited to present the results from its Phase 2a Study of NP-120 (“Ifenprodil”) for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (“IPF”) and Chronic Cough, at the 9th American Cough Conference in June, 2023.



The American Cough Conference is the world’s leading educational meeting for health care professionals involved in the research and management of patients with cough and is held every two years.

“I am pleased that Algernon has accepted our invitation to present at the American Cough Conference,” said Dr. Peter Dicpinigaitis, Professor of Medicine at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Editor-in-Chief of LUNG, and conference chair. “The NMDA receptor is a fascinating target, and Ifenprodil, if successful, would be a first-in-class treatment. I am excited about the drug’s potential not only for cough in IPF, but also for the wider refractory chronic cough population.”

About Ifenprodil

Ifenprodil is an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist specifically targeting the NMDA-type subunit 2B (GluN2B), which prevents glutamate signalling. Ifenprodil represents a novel first in class treatment for both IPF and chronic cough.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Algernon is a drug re-purposing company that investigates safe, already approved drugs for new disease applications, moving them efficiently and safely into new human trials, developing new formulations and seeking new regulatory approvals in global markets. Algernon specifically investigates compounds that have never been approved in the U.S. or Europe to avoid off label prescription writing.

