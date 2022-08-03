Resistant Starch Market to Surpass US$ 19.9 Bn by 2032 as Demand for High Fiber Resistant Starch with Reduced Gluten Soars | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global resistant starch market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, totaling a valuation of US$ 19.9 Bn by 2032. Rising demand for high fiber resistant starch due to its health benefits and increasing applications in food manufacturing industries are some of the key factors stimulating growth in the global resistant starch market.



A good diet plan with healthy ingredients in this scenario does not come from only desire, but the need as well. Resistant or modified starches are perfect as a solution, being certified as non-GMO and healthier option of clean labeled foods. Branded modified starches can offer healthier enriched ingredients and whole grain options, while also providing same taste, baking quality, and texture as traditional items.

While food favorites like bread, pasta, pastries, and pizza are hard to resist and comforting, but enjoying those gluten-rich foods for long term may lead to serious health problems including stomach discomfort. Although there are many other gluten-free alternatives, such as nut flours and ancient grains, the same texture and great taste combination cannot be matched with resistant starch.

For better gastrointestinal health, eating a fiber-rich diet is necessary, and high fiber resistant starch can contain up to 10x the dietary fiber of traditional food items, making it a perfect product for reducing risk of strokes, heart attacks, obesity, high cholesterol, and type 2 diabetes. Reduced gluten in resistant starch has better nutritional value as well with 55-70% less allergenic gluten than traditional items and up to 10 grams of fiber included.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product, RS3 (resistant starch type 3) will continue to remain high in demand across various industries.

Based on end use, confectionery segment is expected to contribute most to the global resistant starch market growth during the forecast period.

With increasing usage of resistant starch, North America will continue to dominate the global resistant starch market.

The U.S. resistant starch market is poised to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period.

Demand for resistant starch to surge at a robust pace across Australia over the assessment period.





“Resistant starch may level up to be the next ‘superfood’, with its appealing characteristics and wide range of health benefits. It has the tendency to promote digestive health and can prevent various diseases” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

While key resistant starch brands are focusing on new strategic development of a strong brand image, core business brands will continue to focus on supplying high quality, sustainable, and nutritional solutions to customers in the food space.

In March 2021, Ingredion Incorporated launched Modified Potato Starch, named as ULTRA-TEX 1311, for indulgent textures made better and faster.

In January 2021, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. announced that the brand is raising US$ 25 Mn to bring the GoodWheat resistant starch product to global market by taking advantage of a strong market for small-cap stocks to further transition into the plant and product development within the industry.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global Resistant Starch market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Resistant Starch Market by Category

By Product Type:

RS1 (Resistant Starch Type 1)

RS2 (Resistant Starch Type 2)

RS3 (Resistant Starch Type 3)

RS4 (Resistant Starch Type 4)

By Source:

Fruits and Nuts

Grains

Vegetables

Beans and Legumes

Cereal Foods

Others

By End Use:

Bakery Products

Confectionery Items

Breakfast Cereals

Dairy Products

Meat and Processed Food

Beverages

Convenience Foods

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

