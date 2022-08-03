Bunker Hill Provides July 2022 Project Restart Update

Live 6ix Summit by Video from Bunker Hill Site on Thursday, August 4 @ 11:00am ET / 8:00am PT

Underground decline advances; remains on track for break-through to 6 Level in September

Two haul trucks and electric jumbo drill grows mobile equipment fleet

Processing plant demobilization ahead of schedule - ball and regrind mills, cone crushers, flotation cells, lime silo, truck scales, pumps, motors and other ancillary equipment transported to Bunker Hill

Pilot water treatment study nearly complete, modifications of full-scale system design underway

Prefeasibility Study progresses on schedule for publication in Q3 2022

Mill demobilization expected to be substantially complete by end of August

CEO Sam Ash and CFO David Wiens to host interactive 6ix investor event on Thursday, August 4 at 11:00am ET / 8:00am PT, with live video at Bunker Hill site. Investors are invited to register at: [ LINK ]

[ ] CEO Sam Ash interview with Kai Hoffmann available today at 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT at YouTube.com/soarfinancial or twitter.com/soarfinancial

TORONTO, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (the “Company”) (CSE: BNKR, OTCQB: BHLL) is pleased to provide an update on restart project activities during the month of July 2022.

Sam Ash, CEO stated: “It’s been a busy and exciting summer at Bunker Hill, with impressive progress across all project and technical workstreams including mill demobilization, underground development and the Prefeasibility Study. Given the pace of this development, we look forward to providing our investors with a formal monthly project update going forward. We will also continue to share our progress through regular video updates.”

July 2022 Video Updates

Underground development: [ LINK ]

] Pend Oreille mill demobilization: [ LINK ]

] Water treatment pilot plant: [LINK ]

UNDERGROUND DEVELOPMENT AT BUNKER HILL MINE

As part of the restart plan, a decline continues to be driven from ‘5 Level’ (the highest accessible level of the mine) to ‘6 Level’. The decline had advanced approximately 1,100 feet through the end of July, with supporting muck bays and sumps and with a second ventilation fan in the process of being installed. On breaking through to 6 Level the mine plan envisages rehabilitation of pre-existing decline infrastructure that already connects to 8 Level, a substantial time and capital saving, as the next stage of development. Upon completion, this will provide access to mineralization to support mine restart activities.

PLANT DEMOBILIZATION PROGRESS

At Teck’s Pend Oreille site, the dismantling and demobilization of the mill significantly advanced in July, with the ball mills, regrind mill, crushers, flotation cells, lime silo, truck scales, pumps, motors, and other ancillary equipment all dismantled and transported approximately ~145 miles to the Bunker Hill site. The last week of July saw deployment of a 265 ton crane to complete the heavy lifts necessary for extraction of the ball mills, regrind mill, larger flotation cells and the lime silo. All of these components are now located in the Bunker Hill yard, having been transported intact to preserve integrity and to simplify recommissioning (with the exception of the mills which have been separated from their respective motors and trunnions). Remaining work at the Pend Oreille site will focus on the loading and transportation of numerous spare parts, built-in overhead cranes, laboratory equipment and the underground jaw crusher. This remaining demobilization work is expected to be substantially complete by the end of August.

Photo 1: Regrind mill prior to transport

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/850dc76b-75cd-4cc9-97e1-7d17afe04d06

Photo 2: Ball mill hoisted by 265 ton crane

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6304cc5b-9f44-4558-b337-971f1c5640c0

Photo 3: Ball mill loaded on trailer

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52727e85-c067-44b6-9318-0dee1fc3f041

SURFACE ACTIVITY AT BUNKER HILL

Upon arrival at the Bunker Hill site, mill equipment is being inspected, laid down and inventoried in accordance with requisite storage conditions for each piece. The previous work of clearing the yard and regaining key real estate is allowing us to place and store equipment outside the areas in which construction will soon begin. Concurrently, a maintenance and renovation program is being derived for the mill equipment.

Other above ground activity has also included a clean-up of the Wardner yard area which will form the base of mining operations for initial production. The Wardner yard will house future dry facilities and surface storage of the growing heavy equipment fleet, which includes two additional underground haul trucks and an electric jumbo drill. This new equipment will be used to further advance the ongoing decline, remove dependencies on single pieces of equipment, and open up the possibility of simultaneous mine development and mining/sale of ore in the pre-start period.

In partnership with Avista, the local electricity provider, the Company is also finalizing plans and procuring electrical components for a major upgrade of the electrical infrastructure at Wardner to allow a transition from diesel generators to the main electricity grid by early Q4 2022.

PILOT WATER TREATMENT STUDY PROGRESS

A pilot water treatment study is nearly complete, which has involved adjustment of multiple parameters during the critical spring freshet period at Bunker Hill Mine. This is the period of the year where both water flows and metal concentrations in the mine’s effluent peak. The result is a significant spike in the metal load of the mine’s effluent that needs to be removed. The testing program modified target pH levels of the plant’s reactor tank at varying influent flow rates using different types of flocculants to determine the performance capabilities of the plant. The plant’s Lamella clarifier removes metals that precipitate from the mine’s discharge water after being treated with lime and flocculant. The testing program documents the conditions under which this system can and did meet water discharge standards. The pilot system was built at approximately 1/20th of the full-scale plant, for which modifications are now underway using the results of the pilot study. The pilot plant, the pilot study and the full-scale system design are all being provided by MineWater LLC.

Photo 4: Flotation cell lifted through roof of Pend Oreille Mill

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e6072a5-fbc2-4ba1-8e6a-045488a2bb67

Photo 5: Balls mills, flotation cells and lime silo unloaded in Bunker Hill yard

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a482ff88-84ea-4541-90c9-2b3017df73df

Photo 6: Ball mills arriving by lowboy trailer at Bunker Hill

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ce418d8-7b00-4b5d-b2c0-611f95213fd8

Photo 7: Lime silo being prepared for transport

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ffc8b93-a17e-40f7-b7f8-5db9e2bac5c8

Photo 8: Wardner clean-up area

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9113365c-d775-451b-944c-6f801b61635d

Photo 9: Pilot water treatment plant at Bunker Hill Mine

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b980b3e3-d23c-406d-835a-71d737abe601

Mill demobilization is expected to be substantially complete over the coming weeks, followed by the commencement of demolition activities. The Company remains on track to publish the results of a Prefeasibility Study by the end of the third quarter of 2022, and its overall development timeline remains unchanged (see Figure 1 below). Project progress will be reported on a monthly basis going forward.

Figure 1: Bunker Hill Planned Development Timeline

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8594bdf3-dd1d-484b-8c96-064b1b292c7a

ABOUT BUNKER HILL MINING CORP.

Under new Idaho-based leadership the Bunker Hill Mining Corp, intends to sustainably restart and develop the Bunker Hill Mine as the first step in consolidating a portfolio of North American mining assets with a focus on silver. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or within the SEDAR and EDGAR databases.

For additional information contact:

David Wiens, CFA

CFO & Corporate Secretary

+1 208 370 3665

ir@bunkerhillmining.com

